Firefighters called to a quantity of straw on fire near Fivemiletown
Firefighters were called to a quantity of straw on fire in the Fivemiletown area last night (Tuesday).
By Joanne Knox
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Two fire appliances from Clogher Fire Station attended the scene on the Tattynuckle Road.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.25pm in relation to a quantity of straw on fire in open ground.
A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 12.18am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”