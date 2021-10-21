Firefighters rescue cow from Bessbrook bog
Firefighters were called to rescue a cow from a bog in Bessbrook, near Newry, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:57 pm
The call was made to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at 1.13pm and the incident was dealt with by 1.45pm.
A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “One fire appliance from Ballynahinch, one fire appliance from Newcastle and a special rescue team attended the incident.
“Firefighters worked alongside the animal rescue crews to rescue a cow from a bog using a GP line on Wednesday afternoon.”
It is understood the animal came away from the unfortunate incident unscathed.