Firefighters tackling ‘well-developed’ blaze at popular farm shop

Approximately 41 firefighters attended the blaze in a storeroom at Ashvale Farm Shop on the Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn.

NIFRS Group Commander, Suzanne Fleming, commented: “Firefighting conditions were challenging on arrival, and firefighting operations include crews wearing breathing apparatus, and various water jets are in use to prevent fire spread.”

Six appliances were tasked to the scene, including two from Lisburn, two from Belfast, one from Ballynahinch and one from Carryduff, an aerial ladder appliance from Belfast, water tankers from Warrenpoint and a command unit from Kilrea.

Fire crews at the scene this morning

Firefighting operations are ongoing and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

All persons are accounted for, NIFRS has confirmed.

A post on Ashvale Farm Shop’s Facebook page this morning read: “Due to a major fire at Ashvale this morning, we will be closed for the foreseeable. The Herron family.”

Downshire East councillor, Andrew Gowan, commented: “Ashvale Farm Shop is a fantastic family business and is greatly valued by the local community and beyond.

Image: Facebook/Ashvale Farm Shop

“It is devastating to see the destruction caused by a fire during the night.

“My thoughts are with the Herron family this morning, who have grown the business so much over recent years.