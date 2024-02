Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the Fatstock Ring 300 lots listed sold easily to very keen demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £1864-80 for a 740kg Sim. to £252 per 100kg with a 710kg Ch. to £1817-60 @£256 per 100kg to a high of £264 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1716. Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg Ch. to £274 per 100kg and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 660kg Daq. to £1848. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1192-80 for a 710kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £150 per 100kg. Fat Bulls sold to0 £2250 for a 1250kg Sim. to £180 per 100kg selling to a top of £200 per 100kg for an 830kg Lim. to £1660. Fat Steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 590kg AA. Friesians sold to £230 per 100kg to £1364 per head for a 620kg to £220. Fat Heifers sold to £260 for a 700kg Ch. to £1820. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2240 for 790kg Ch. (£283) and selling to £309 per 100kg for a 650kg Ch. to £2010. Forward Steers sold to £1780 for a 580kg Lim. (£307) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 555kg Lim. to £`1740. Med Weight Steers sold to £1710 for a 500kg Ch. (£342) to £344 per 100kg for a 450kg Ch. to £1550. Smaller Steers sold to 31080 for a 320kg Ch. (£337) Heavy Heifers sold to £2330 for an 820kg Lim. (£284) to £300 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1830. Forward Heifers sold to £1860 for a 575kg Ch. (£323) with a 545kg Ch. to £1720 (£315) Med Weight Heifers sold to £1820 for a 450kg Lim. (£404) with a 425kg Ch. to £1430 (£336) Smaller Heifers sold to £1280 for a 395kg Lim. (£324) Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1620 for a 610kg Lim. (£265) Lighter Weights sold to £1310 for a 380kg Lim. (£344) to £409 per 100kg for a 315kg Lim. to £1290. Weanling Heifers sold to £1280 for a 400kg Ch. (£320) selling to £341 per 100kg for a 360kg Ch. to £1230. Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to 32070 and £1780. Suckler Outfits sold to £3000, £2650 twice and £2620 Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £2600, £2510, and £2420. Bull Calves sold to £570 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £470, Reared Male Lumps sold to £850 and £825. Reared Female Lumps sold to £840 x 3 for Limms.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clogher Producer 660kg Daq. to £280 (£1848) and 590kg Daq. to £272 (£1604-80) Drumquin Producer 740kg Ch. to £274 (£2027-60) Trillick Producer 580kg Lim. to £286 (£1554-40) Roslea Producer 650kg Lim. to £264 (£1716) Keady Producer 710kg Ch. to £256 (£1817-60) Pomeroy Producer 640kg Ch. to £256 (£1638-40) Armagh Producer 630kg Lim. to £256 (£1612-80) Augher Producer 620kg Ch. to £254 (£1574-80) Armagh Producer 530kg S/H. to £254 (£1346-20) Clogher Producer 680kg Daq. to £252 (£1713-60) Dungannon Producer 740kg Sim. to £252 (£1864-80) Cookstown Producer 710kg Lim. to £252 (£1789-20) Dungannon Producer 650kg Lim. to £248 (£1612) Armagh Producer 710kg Lim. to £248 (£1704) Pomeroy Producer 700kg Ch. to £246 (£1722).

stock image

Other quality Beef Bred Cow sold from £230 to £245 per 100kg.

2nd Quality Coloured Cows sold from £190 to £224 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £260 to £280 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1192-80 for a 710kg to £168 per 100kg others sold from £150 to £162 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £120 to £142 per 100kg.

Poorer Types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Brookeborough Producer 830kg Lim. to £200 (£1660) Craigavon Producer 860kg Sim. to £190 (£1634) Omagh Producer 840kg Lim. to £186 (£1562-40) Newtownbutler Producer 890kg Lim. to £180 (£1602) Fintona Producer 1250kg Sim. to £180 (£2250) Newtownstewart Producer 1010kg Shb. to £178 (£1797-80) Dungannon Producer 1050kg Her. to £164 (£1722) Omagh Producer 1080kg Ch. to £152 (£1641-60).

FAT STEERS

Advertisement

Advertisement

AA Steers sold to £256 per 100kg for 590kg. Lim Steers sold to £254 for 610KG. Char Steers sold to £254 per 100kg for 670kg.Sim Steers sold to £250 per 100kg to 580kg Her. Steers sold to £248 per 100kg. St. Steers sold to £246 per 100kg. S/H Steers sold to £244 per 100kg for 560kg. Friesian Steers sold to £230 per 100kg for 540kg to £1364 per head for 620kg to £220 others sold from £202 to £214 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Daq Heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for 530kg. Char Heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for 700kg.Lim Heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for 590kg. Her Heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for 580kg. Sal. Heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for 520kg. AA. Heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for 600kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (230 LOTS)

A very strong demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £2240 for a 790kg Ch. (£283) and selling to £309 per 100kg for a 650kg Ch. to £2010 with a 625kg Lim. to £1920 (£307) other quality lots sold from £255 to £297 per 100kg Forward Steers sold to £1780 for a 580kg Lim. (£307) with a 590kg Lim. to £1780 (£301) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 555kg Lim. to £1740 and a 545kg Ch. to £1710 (£313) others sold from 292 to £311 per 100kg .

LEADING PRICES:

D G Newell Portadown 790kg Ch. to £2240 (£283) 685kg Ch. to £2030 (£296) 705kg Ch. to £2000 (£283) and 750kg Lim. to £1980 (£264) W G Falls Aughnacloy 730kg Ch. to £2100 (£287) 650kg Ch. to £2010 (£309) and 680kg Ch. to £1980 (£291) W J Robinson Clogher 735kg Lim. to £2060 (£280) 725kg Lim. to £2040 (£281) 760kg Ch. to £2010 (£264) 745kg Ch. to £1940 (£260) and 690kg Lim. to £1930 (£279) R S Crawford Fintona 715kg Lim. to £1980 (£277) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 660kg Ch. to £1960 (£297) and 685Kg Ch. to £1950 (£284) S Trouton Portadown 715kg Ch. to £1940 (£271) 625kg Lim. to £1920 (£307) and 690kg AA. to £1910 (£277) C Keys Fivemiletown 760kg AA. to £1940 (£255) FORWARD STEERS 525KG TO 590KG sold to £1780 for a 580kg Lim. (£307) and 590kg Lim. to £1780 (£301) for M Meegan Eskra. D McVeigh Dungannon 555kg Lim. to £1740 (£313) 550kg Lim. to £1710 (£311) and 525kg Lim. to £1600 (£304) S Trouton Portadown 545kg Ch. to £1710 (£313) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 570kg Lim. to £1700 (£298) G Johnston Pomeroy 575kg Lim. to £1680 (£292) Enniskillen Producer 545kg Ch. to £1630 (£299)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very firm demand in this section with a 500kg Ch, selling to £1710 (£342) and selling to £344 per 100kg for a 450kg Ch. to £1550 all quality lots sold from £296 to £341 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

M McClave Rosslea 500kg Ch. to £1710 (£342) P Tally Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1670 (£341) and 470kg Lim. to £1450 (£308) A O Gara Cookstown 495kg Ch. to £1610 (£325) J Burton Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1600 (£326) 450kg Ch. to £1550 (£344) and 425kg Ch. to £1450 (£341) B Hicks Fermanagh 490kg Lim. to £1600 (£326) Enniskillen Producer 490kg Ch. to £1590 (£324) and 475kg Ch. to £1560 (£328) K McCrumlish Omagh 485kg Ch. to £1570 (£323) J A Johnston Magheraveely 500kg Lim. to £1550 (£310) P Irwin Fivemiletown 475kg Lim. to £1510 (£318) 490kg Lim. to £1500 (£306) 465kg Lim. to £1500 (£322) and 460kg Lim. to £1490 (£324) P McVeigh Dungannon 475kg Lim. to £1490 (£313) R Martin Portadown 500kg Lim. to £1480 (£296) J McCaffery Fermanagh 495kg Lim. to £1470 (£297) A Irwin Fivemiletown 460kg Lim. to £1450 (£315)

SMALLER STEERS

S Molloy Ballygawley 320kg Ch. to £1080 (£337) T Noble Lisbellaw 335kg Ch. tpo £910. M Gormley Omagh 320kg Lim. to £860. M McCance Omagh 340kg S/H. to £860.

STORE HEIFERS (140 LOTS)

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2330 for an 820kg Lim. (£284) with a 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300) and a 705kg Lim.sold to £2080 (£295) other quality lots sold from £258 to £289 per 100kg. Forward Heifers sold to £1860 for a 575kg Ch. (£323) with a 545kg Ch. to £1720 (£315)

LEADING PRICES:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fermanagh Producer 820kg Lim. to £2330 (£284) 800kg Lim. to £2310 (£288) 690kg Lim. to £1940 (£281) and 715kg Lim. to £1930 (£270) A P Grimley Armagh 705kg Lim. to £2080 (£295) 770kg B/B. to £1990 (£258) 720kg Lim. to £1960 (£272) and 670kg Ch. to £1860 (£277) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 675kg Lim. to £1950 (£289) and 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300) J McGrath Castlederg 655kg Ch. to9 £1810 (£276) G Millar Augher 635kg Lim. to £1740 (£274) M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 605kg Ch. to £1730 (£286) and 605kg Ch. to £1710 (£282) J A Johnston Magheraveely 610kg Ch. to £1720 (£282) FORWARD HEIFERS 545KG TO 580KG sold to £1860 for a 575kg Ch. (£323) for an Enniskillen Producer. B Cassidy Rosslea 545kg Ch. to £1720 (£315) M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 580kg Ch. to £1710 (£295) and 560kg Lim. to £1700 (£303) M/S J J & S Beggan Roslea 580kg Ch. to £1700 (£293)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A very lively demand demand in this section with a 450kg Lim. selling to £1820 (£404) with a 425kg Ch. selling to £1430 (£336) other quality lots sold from £290 to £331 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

W J McCaffery Ballygawley 450kg Lim. to £1820 (£404) M McGinley Eskra 480kg Lim. to £1530 (£319) 500kg Lim. to £1500 (£300) 450kg Lim. to £1460 (£324) 425kg Ch. to £1370 (£322) and 460kg Lim. to £1340 (£291) Cookstown Producer 500kg Lim. to £1510 (£302) and 425kg Ch. to £1430 (£336) P F Breen Trillick 485kg Ch. to £1470 (£303) 475kg Ch. to £1430 (£301) and 455kg Ch. to £1380 (£303) J Burton Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1450 (£290) and 460kg Lim. to £1400 (£304) B Cassidy Rosslea 460kg Ch. to £1430 (£311) 450kg Ch. to £1400 (£311) and 430kg Lim. to £1380 (£321) F G Flynn Rosslea 465kg B/B. to £1360 (£292) K Stewart Aughnacloy 410kg Lim. to £1360 (£331) and 430kg Ch. to £1350 (£314) K McCrumlish Omagh 420kg Lim. to £1350 (£321)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

P McVeigh Dungannon 395kg Lim. to £1280 (£324) Cookstown Producer 400kg Ch. to £1270 (£317) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 385kg Ch. to £1260 (£327) 385kg Ch. to £1230, 400kg Ch. to £1180, and 360kg Ch. to £950. P F Breen Trillick 400kg Ch. to £1250 (£312) N Early Fintona 385kg Lim. to £1230. K McCrumlish Omagh 385kg Lim. to £1220, and 390kg Lim. to £1000. T Noble Lisbellaw 400kg Ch. to £1200. Ballygawley Producer 380kg Ch. to £980 and 380kg Lim. to £880. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore 390kg B/B. to £950, 380kg Sim. to £940, 350kg Lim. to £860, 380kg Ch. to £850, 375kg Ch. to £830, and 360kg Ch. to £810.

WEANLINGS (190 LOTS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very keen demand in this section with Strong Males selling to £1620 for a 610kg Ch. (£265) with a 510kg Ch. to £1460 (£286) and selling to £1580 for a 490kg B/B. (£322) Lighter Males sold readily with a 380kg Lim. to £1310 (£344) 355Ch. to £1300 (£366) and a 315kg Lim. to £1290 (£409) several of other quality lots sold to well over the £300 per 100kg mark. Weanling Heifers sold to £1280 for a 400kg Ch. (£320) with a 360kg Ch. selling to £1230 (£341) lots of other quality lots selling from £297 to £335 per 100kg LEADING PRICES:

STRONG WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

M Meenan Fintona 610kg Ch. to £1620 (£265) 570kg Lim. to £1370 (£240) and 530kg Lim. to £1300 (£245) D Lester Armagh 490kg B/B. to £1580 (£322) R Johnston Clogher 555kg Daq. to £1510 (£272) L Johnston Tempo 510kg Ch. to £1460 (£286) 485kg Sim. to £1460 (£301) and 490kg Lim. to £1370 (£279) G Crawford Brookeborough 490kg Lim. to £1400 (£285)

LIGHTWEIGHT STEERS & BULLS

Liam Johnston Tempo 410kg Ch. to £1350 (£329) and 405kg Ch. to £1290 (£318) G Crawford Brookeborough 430kg Ch. to £1340 (£311) P Kelly Carrickmore 380kg Lim. to £1310 (£344) H McGowan Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £1310 (£336) 355kg Ch. to £1300 (£366) and 370kg Lim. to £1270 (£343) Johnston Farms Clogher 440kg Daq. to £1300 (£295) Tempo Producer 315kg Lim. to £1290 (£409) Fivemiletown Producer 375kg Lim. to £1280 (£341) P Dobbs Jun. Carrickmore 430kg Lim. to £1260 (£293)

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Muldoon Aughnacloy 400kg Ch. to £1280 (£320) and 400kg Ch. to £1190 (£298) Tempo Producer 400kg Lim. to £1250 (£312) and 375kg Lim. to £1190 (£317) P Dobbs Jun. Carrickmore 390kg Ch. to £1250 (£320) 355kg Ch. to £1160 (£326) and 370kg Ch. to £1100 (£297) P McKenna Clogher 370kg Lim. to £1240 (£318) G Aiken Kesh 390kg Ch. to 31240 (£318) J J Moane Fivemiletown 370kg Lim. to £1240 (£335) 380kg Lim. to £1200 (£315) 345kg Limms to £1070 x 2 (£310) T G Dunne Tempo 360kg Ch. to £1230 (£341) 410kg Ch. to £1210 (£295) 400kg Ch. to £1200 (£300) and 350kg Ch. to £1100 (£314) Fivemiletown Producer 390kg Lim. to £1180 m(£302) K & A Clarke Tynan 370kg Sim. to £1090 (£294) P Rafferty Ballygawley 330kg Lim. to £1080 (£327)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good selection on offer sold readily with a Dungannon Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2070. Derrylin Producer £1780 and £1550 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1720, and £1700 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1600 for Calved Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1550 and £1500 for Calved Heifers. Others sold from £1000. Maiden Heifers a batch of young Friesian Heifers sold from £440 to £540.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

An excellent turnout of quality stock on offer this week sold easily to a very keen demand with Wm Cranston, Newtownhamilton selling a choice Heifer with Heifer Calf to £3000. T Cassidy Augher £2650 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. P Cassidy Augher £2650 and £2620 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. F Smyth Dromore £2010 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Ballygawley Producer £1650 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf and £1500 for 2020 Cow with Heifer Calf. A selection of incalf Cows & Heifers from a Trillick Producer sold to £2600, £2510, 2420, 2320x 2 £2080, 2050, £2000 x 2, £1880, £1600 and £1480. J P & C Canavan Coalisland sold Incalf Limm Cows to £1920, £1880 X 2 and £1600. S Coyle Pomeroy sold Incalf Heifers (due March to May to Lim. Bull) to £1580, £1330, £1250 and £1180. Derrylin Producer £1350 for Incalf Heifer

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (150 LOTS)

A brisk demand in this section with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £570 for a Char from K Moore Augher. G Jordan Newtownbutler £445 and £440 for B/Bs R McKernan Brookeborough Producer£430 x 2 £385 and £330 x 2 for AAs. W J Patterson Omagh £420 for S/H. R McKernan Coagh £385 for B/B. B Dunne Ballinamallard £375 for B/B. £350 and £320 for AAs. H Morrison Brookeborough £360 for B/B. R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £345 for Her. C L Allen Ballygawley £340 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore Augher £470 for Ch. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £380 and £340 for B/Bs . Brookeborough Producer £345 and £320 for AAs. B Dunne Ballinamallard ££335, £330, and £325 for B/Bs. Fermanagh Producer £320, £300 and £290 for Limms. Omagh Producer £300 and £285 for AAs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

Advertisement

Advertisement

G Foster Kinawley £850, £825, for Chars. £675 and £550 for Her. P J Gilleese Kinawley £830,and £750 for AAs. K Moore Augher £800 for AA. H Morrison Brookeborough £670 for AA. S Cox Kinawley £640 FOR Lim. Fermanagh Producer £615 for Lim. Brookeborough Producer £490 for B/B. M Gormley Omagh £485 for Lim. and £450 for Fries. A Robinson Aughnacloy £450 for AA.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS