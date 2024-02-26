Firm demand for heavy beef bred cows at Clogher Mart, top price of £2392 for a 920kg Limousin
In the fatstock ring 252 lots listed sold to a firm demand with heavy beef bred cows selling to £2392 for a 920kg Limousin to £260 per 100kg this was followed by another 930kg Limousin to £2325 at £250 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1940-40 for a 770kg Limousin to £252 per 100kg and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £1782.
Heavy fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1766-40 for a 920kg to £192 per 100kg (more heavy cows required to meet this demand).
Fat bulls sold to £2312-80 for a 1180kg Limousin to £196 and selling to £222 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Friesian steers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1584.
Fat heifers sold to £280 for a 600kg Limousin to £1680.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2300 for an 840kg Charolais (£274) selling to £309 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £2040.
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 580kg Limousin (£308) with a 580kg Charolais to £1770 (£305).
Med weight steers sold to £1490 for a 490kg Limousin (£304) selling to £362 per 100kg for a 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1340.
Smaller steers sold to £1060 for a 340kg Charolais (£311).
Heavy heifers sold to £1910 for a 690kg Charolais (£277) selling to £298 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1790.
Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Charolais (£285) selling to £320 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1620.
Med weight heifers sold to a high of £396 per 100kg for a 500kg Limousin to £1980 with a 490kg Limousin to £1780 (£363).
Smaller heifers sold to £1240 for a 390kg Limousin (£318).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1500 for a 475kg Charolais (£315) selling to £430 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1420.
Stronger males sold to £302 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1540.
Weanling heifers sold £1400 for a 430kg Charolais (£325) with a 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2200 and £2150.
Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for pedigree registered Charolais.
Suckler outfits sold to £3020, £2820 and £2620.
Incalf cows and heifers to £1750 and £1740.
Bull calves sold to £435 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £425 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £1045 for Charolais.
Female lumps sold to £880 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Tempo producer 660kg Limousin to £270 (£1782) Sixmilecross producer 920kg Limousin to £260 (£2392) and 930kg Limousin to £250 (£2325) Augher producer 540kg Charolais to £258 (£1393-20) Portadown producer 630kg Limousin to £256 (£1612-80) Sixmilecross producer 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £252 (£1411-80) Ballygawley producer 770kg Limousin to £252 (£1940-40) Enniskillen producer 630kg Limousin to £250 (£1575) Magheraveely producer 660kg Charolais to £250 (£1650) Beragh producer 660kg Limousin to £246 (£1623-60) Kinawley producer 690kg Charolais to £244 (£1683-60) Portadown producer 690kg Limousin to £242 (£1669-80) and 650kg Limousin to £242 (£1573) Newmills producer 690kg Limousin to £240 (£1656) Middletown producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1848) Tempo producer 760kg Charolais to £238 (£1808-80) and Ballygawley producer 820kg Charolais to £236 (£1935-20).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £235 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £252 to £280 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1766-40 for a heavy 920kg to a high of £192 per 100kg others sold from £150 to £170 per 100kg. Lots more heavy Friesian cows required weekly.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £136 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Newtownbutler producer 750kg Limousin to £222 (£1665) Newmills producer 1180kg Limousin to £196 (£2312-80) Ballygawley producer 650kg Limousin to £184 (£1196) Rosslea producer 910kg Limousin to £168 (£1528-80) and Ballinamallard producer 860kg Limousin to £168 (£1444).
Fat steers
Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £280 per 100kg for 630kg to £1764) Limousin steers sold to £274 per 100kg for 820kg to £2246-80) Shorthorn steers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1632) Charolais steers sold to £268 per 100kg for 610kg to (£1634-80) to £1900-80 for 720kg £264 per 100kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £254 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £254 per 100kg for 660kg to (£1676-40) Friesian steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 660kg to £1584 others sold from £202 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £234 per 100kg Fleckvieh steers sold to £228 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for 700kg to £1960. Charolais heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for 590kg to £1640-20. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £252 for 600kg to £1512. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £164 to £184 per 100kg.
Store bullocks
A very firm demand in this section for a lot of quality stock on offer with heavy steers selling to £2300 for an 840kg Charolais (£274) and selling to £309 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2040 most other quality lots sold from £262 to £308 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 580kg Limousin (£308) with a 580kg Charolais to £1770 (£305) others sold from £289 to £302 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 840kg Charolais to £2300 (£274) and 650kg Charolais to £1990 (£306) A P Grimley Armagh 905kg Limousin to £2220 (£245) 820kg Limousin to £2150 (£262) 765kg Belgian Blue to £2100 (£274) 755kg Charolais to £2090 (£277) 715kg Belgian Blue to £2090 (£292) and 720kg Charolais to £2000 (£277) D Kerr Lisnaskea 760kg Charolais to £2150 (£283) and 715kg Charolais to £2130 (£298) D Greenaway Portadown 730kg Charolais to £2080 (£285) and 705kg Charolais to £2020 (£286) M and H Williamson Dungannon 675kg Charolais to £2080 (£308) 695kg Charolais to £2010 (£289) and 680kg Charolais to £1990 (£290) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher. 685kg Limousin to 32050 (£299) Fermanagh producer 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309) J Greenaway Portadown 695kg Charolais to £2040 (£293) and 685kg Charolais to £2020 (£295).
Forward steers 510kg to 590kg
Sold to £1790 for a 580kg Limousin (£308) 565kg Limousin to £1680 (£297) 560kg Limousin to £1660 (£296) and 550kg Limousin to £1630 (£296) for Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher. P Cassidy Augher 580kg Charolais to 31770 (£305) and 535kg Charolais to £1590 (£297) M/S A and M Daly Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1750 (£301) 570kg Limousin to £1710 (£300) 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294) and 540kg Limousin to £1630 (£302) Fermanagh producer 585kg Charolais to £1730 (£295) and 560kg Limousin to £1690 (£301) and N Parsons Tempo 570kg Charolais to £1650 (£289) and 545kg Charolais to £1610 (£295).
Med weight steers 370kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1490 for a 490kg Limousin (£304) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £1340 (£362) with a 395kg Charolais to £1400 (£354) other quality lots sold from £268 to £341 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Menary Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1490 (3304) 415kg Limousin to £1400 (£337) 455kg Charolais to £1400 (£307) 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£294) and 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) N Parsons Tempo 475kg Limousin to £1420 (£299) and 450kg Charolais to £1400 (£311) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £1410 (£306) and 430kg Limousin to £1320 (£307) M Mimnagh Omagh 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) M A Flynn Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) 425kg Charolais to £1340 (£315) and 455kg Charolais to £1280 (£281) and Kesh producer 410kg Charolais to £1400 (£341) 395kg Charolais to £1400 (£354) 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1340 (£362) and 425kg Limousin to £1340 (£315).
SMALLER STEERS UNDER 350KG
Ballygawley producer 340kg Charolais to £1060 (£311) 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 305kg Belgian Blue to £700. J Menary Ballygawley 310kg Limousin to £850.
Store heifers
Another good turnout this week again sold to a very strong demand with heavy heifers selling to £1910 for a 690kg Charolais (£277) with a 600kg Charolais selling to £1790 (£298) most other quality lots sold from £255 to £295 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Charolais (£285) selling to a high of £320 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1620 with others selling from £281 to £307 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1600.
Leading prices
M J Keys Clogher 690kg Charolais to £1910 (£277) 680kg Charolais to £1820 (£267) 705kg Charolais to £1800 (£255) and 715kg Limousin to £1740 (£243) P McAleer Pomeroy 640kg Limousin to £1890 (£295) and 615kg Charolais to £1670 (£271) D Davidson Dungannon 700kg Simmental to £1840 (£263) 655kg Limousin to £1780 (£271) and 645kg Limousin to £1760 (£273) L Furey Plumbridge 610kg Charolais to £1800 (£295) and 620kg Charolais to £1740 (£280) R J Hughes Coalisland 600kg Charolais to 31790 (£298) J Morton Armagh 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£287) G McGarrity Sixmilecross 605kg Charolais to £1720 (£284) S Pauley Sixmilecross 685kg Limousin to £1700 (£248) and J Grant Aghalee 630kg Charolais to £1660 (£263).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1700 for a 595kg Charolais (£285) 595kg Charolais to £1690 (£284) 565kg Charolais to £1670 (£295) 590kg Charolais to £1660 (£2810 and 570kg Charolais to £1620 (£284) for J Grant Lurgan. E McCaughey Aughnacloy 580kg Charolais to £1690 (£295) R J Hughes Coalisland 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) and 560kg Limousin to £1600 (£285) N Parsons Tempo 560kg Charolais to £1650 (£294) 530kg Charolais to £1600 (£302) and 520kg Charolais to £1600 (£307) Fermanagh producer 505kg Charolais to £1620 (£320) and G Armstrong Trillick 520kg Limousin to £1510 (£290) and 530kg Charolais to £1490 (£281).
Med weight store heifers 40kg to 500kg
A very firm demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1980 (£396) and a 490kg Limousin selling to £1780 (£363) several other quality lots sold from £284 to £322 per 100kg.
Leading prices as follows
D Rafferty Dungannon 500kg Limousin to 31980 (£396) and 490kg Limousin to £1780 (£363) J Cassidy Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1520 (£316) 500kg Limousin to £1490 (£298) and 430kg Limousin to £1370 (£318) Fermanagh producer 500kg Charolais to £1510 (£302) 475kg Charolais to £1490 (£313) 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) and 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) A Hadden Aughnacloy 465kg Limousin to £1500 (£322) 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) 460kg Limousin to £1450 (£315) and 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) N Parsons Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1460 (£298) J Coary Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1440 (£303) S M Livestock Portadown 490kg Charolais to 31410 (3287) A Burleigh Florencecourt 470kg Charolais to £1410 (£300) and 445kg Limousin to £1400 (3314) M O'Kane Cookstown 435kg Limousin to £1370 (£315) and 465kg Limousin to £1320 (£284).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A brisk demand in this section with a 390kg Limousin selling to £1240 for a 390kg Limousin (£318) a 390kg Limousin to £1140, and a 340kg Limousin to £940 for S McConnell Clogher. J Cassidy Rosslea 400kg Limousin to £1190. J Milligan Ederney 390kg Limousin to £1070and 360kg Limousin to £890. D Rafferty Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £1060 and 375kg Limousin to £890. R McCarney Seskinore 370kg Limousin to £1050. N Hall Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £860. C Rafferty Ballygawley 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £770. B Chambers Portadown 395kg Hereford to £860.
Weanlings
A great turnout of quality stock on offer this week sold easily to a very strong demand lightweight steers and bulls sold to a top of £1500 for a 475kg Charolais (£315) with a 415kg Charolais to £1440 (£347) and a 390kg Charolais to £1420 (£364).
Smaller males sold to a high of £430 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1420.Stronger Males sold to £1650 for a 615kg Limousin (£268) reaching £302 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1540.
Weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 430kg Charolais (£325) with a 370kg Limousin to £1140 (£308) and a 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318).
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
P Flannigan Corranny 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) 330kg Charolais to £1420 (£430) 390kg Charolais to £1420 (£364) and 410kg Charolais to £1380 (£336) M Donnelly Sixmilecross 435kg Charolais to £1470 (£338) M McCrystal Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1440 (£347) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£306) Coyle Brothers Omagh 485kg Limousin to £1380 (£284) and 440kg Limousin to £1350 (£307) A McVeigh Dungannon 415kg Limousin to £1370 (£330) N McGirr Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1370 (£342) and C Cullinan Fintona 420kg Charolais to £1360 (£324).
Stronger steers and bulls
Sold to £1650 for a 615kg Limousin (£268) for P Donnelly Fintona, Coyle Brothers Omagh sold a 585kg Charolais to £1620 (£277) 555kg Charolais to £1590 (£286) 510kg Charolais to £1540 (£302) 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) and 510kg Charolais to £1440 (£282).
Weanling heifers
P Flannigan Corranny 430kg Charolais to £1400 (£325) D L Stinson Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1200 (£296) 385kg Limousin to £1160 (£301) 410kg Charolais to £1040 (£, 360kg Charolais to £1060 (£286) and 345kg Charolais to £990 (£287) A Shortt Omagh 370kg Limousin to £1140 (£308) and 340kg Charolais to £1000 (£294) J Dalton Maguiresbridge 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£217) T McVitty Newtownbutler 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) L Johnston Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) 330kg Charolais to £1050 (£318) 375kg Charolais to £1030 (£274) and 380kg Charolais to £1020 (£268) B Hegarty Dungannon 425kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1010. E Askin Ballygawley 330kg Charolais to 31010 (£306) N Henderson Fintona 385kg Limousin to £1010 (£262) M McCrystal Ballygawley 320kg Limousin to £1000 (£312) and G Aiken Kesh 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306).
Dairy cows and heifers
A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2200, £1700, Dungannon producer £2150 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1900, £1700 and £1480 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £1720 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £1700 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1550 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1450 for calved heifer. Several others sold from £990 to £1350.
Breeding bulls
Dromore producer £2700 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 15-07-2022).
Suckler cows and calves
A larger entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with T Cassidy Augher selling heifers with heifer calves to £3020, £2820, and £2620. Roly Domer £2000 for heifer with bull calf. A large entry of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1750 for an Augher producer. Banbridge producer £1700 and £1460. G Armstrong Seskinore £1520, £1410 and £1340. Others sold from £1020 to £1300. Dungannon producer sold a selection of Aberdeen Angus second calvers to Aberdeen Angus bull sell from £900 to £1160.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A good selection this week sold to a steady demand with bull calves selling to £435 for an Aberdeen Angus to K Moore Augher. Brookeborough producer £435 for Hereford; A C Lunny Aghalane £390 and £380 for Belgian Blues; B McStravick Aghagallon £340 for Belgian Blue; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £305 x 2 £300 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus; C L Allen Ballygawley £300, £295 and £290 for Belgian Blues and Omagh producer £290 x 2 for Belgian Blues.
Heifer calves
K Moore Augher £425 for Limousin; D Jones Moneymore £385 for Aberdeen Angus; Fintona producer £375 for Aberdeen Angus; Brookeborough producer £360 for Belgian Blue and £305 for Hereford; A C Lunny Aghalane £340 for Belgian Blue; W Downey Magheraveely £330 for Limousin; M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £325 for Belgian Blue and £290 for Aberdeen Angus; D D and E McElroy Clogher £290 for Charolais and C L Allen Ballygawley £290 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps
E and S McCaughey Trillick £1045 for Charolais £980, £830 and £720 for Limousins; J McDonagh Brookeborough £925 for Charolais; N Weir Fintona £860 x 2 and £600 for Charolais; J Dalton Maguiresbridge £660, £620, £580, £550 and £480 for Aberdeen Angus New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £640 x 2 for Hereford and £610 for Limousin; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £600 for Aberdeen Angus; A Abbott Lisburn £590 for Limousin and K Moore Augher £500 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
E and S McCaughey Trillick £880 and £720 for Limousins; J McDonagh Brookeborough £800 for Charolais; A Abbott Lisburn £770 for Limousin; D Carlin Castlederg £755 and £630 for Charolais; S Donnelly Coalisland £600 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £515 for Charolais and M/S C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £500 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.