Firm demand for quality stock at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Bred Cows sold to £2050 for an 820kg Lim. to £250 per 100kg this was followed by a 760kg Lim. to £1824 at £240 per 100kg 750kg B/B. to £1800 at £240 per 100kg Cow Heifers sold to £1781-20 for a 730kg Lim. to £244 per 100kg with a 680kg Lim. to £1645-60 at £242 and selling to a top of £247 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1605-50.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1504 for an 800kg to £188 per 100kg

Fat Bulls sold to £2121 for a 1010kg Lim. to £210.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Steers sold to £267 for a 690kg Lim at £1824-30. Fat Heifers sold to £256 for a 640kg Lim. at £1638-40.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2200 for a 750kg Ch. (£293) with a 725kg Ch. to £2110 (£291)

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 560kg AA. (£301) with a 560kg Sim. to £1660 (£296)

Med Weights sold to £1410 for a 475kg B/B. (£297) Smaller Sorts sold to £1000 for a 345kg Ch. (£297) with a 340kg AA. to £930 (£305).

Heavy Heifers sold to £1970 for a 710kg Ch. (£277) and selling to £285 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1740.

Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 590kg Ch. (£271) with a 560kg Lim. to £1560 (£278).

Med Weights sold to £1380 for a 490kg Lim. (£281)

Smaller Sorts sold to £1100 for a 390kg Ch. (£282) Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1360 for a 485kg Lim. (£280) with a 440kg Ch. to £1350 (£306) and a 425kg Lim. to £1300 (£306)

Weanling Heifers sold to £1390 for a 545kg Ch. (£255)

Dairy Cows sold to £2200 for Calved Heifer.

Breeding Bulls sold to £1810 for Lim and £1710 for Ch. Suckler Cows sold to £2100 and £2000. Young Bull Calves sold to £480 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £410 for Ch. Male Lumps sold to £780 for Sim. Female Lumps sold to £680 for AA.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS:

Newtownstewart Producer 820kg Lim. to £250 (£2050) Tempo Producer 650kg Lim. to £247 (£1605-50) Loughgall Producer 650kg Sim. to £245 (£1592-50) Beragh Producer 620kg Lim. to £244 (£1512-80) Carnlough Producer 730kg Lim.to £244 (£1781-20) and 750kg B/B. to £240 (£1800) Augher Producer 520kg Lim. to £244 (£1268-80) Newtownbutler Producer 580kg Lim. to £243 (£1409-40) Craigavon Producer 580kg Lim. to £242 (£1403-60) Ballygawley Producer 680kg Lim. to £242 (£1645-60) Cookstown Producer 510kg Lim. to £241 (£1229-10) Omagh Producer 760kg Lim. to £240 (£1824) Clogher Producer 650kg Lim. to £240 (£1560) Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £240 (£1776) Armagh Producer 600kg B/B. to £239 (£1434) Newtownstewart Producer 700kg Lim. to £238 (£1666) Lisnaskea Producer 750kg Ch. to £238 (£1785) Newry Producer 580kg Lim. to £238 (£1380-40) Armagh Producer 570kg Lim. to £238 (£1356-60. Newtownbutler Producer 570kg Lim. to £238 (£1356-60.

Other quality lots sold from £200 to £126 per 100kg

2nd quality beef lots sold from £170 to £197 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £172 to £188 for an 800kg @(1504)

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £136 to £168 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £118 to £135 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £87 to £114 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Keady Producer 1010kg Lim. to £210 (£2121) Carnlough Producer 820kg Daq. to £202 (£1656-40) Magheraveely Producer 820kg Sim. to £195 (£1599) Omagh Producer 1150kg Ch. to £184 (£2116) Fintona Producer 1060kg Lim. to £170 (£1802)

FAT STEERS

Limms sold from £220 to £267 per 100kg Chars sold from £222 to £255 per 100kg. Simms sold from £220 to £245 per 100kg. Fkv sold from £216 to £241 per 100kg. A A s sold from £222 to £234 per 100kg. S/Hs sold from £212 to £226 per 100kgHerefords sold from £202 to £218 per 100kg Frioesians sold from £168 to £192 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS

Limms sold from £236 to £263 per 100kg Chars sold from £226 to 3256 per 100kg. Simms sold from £210 to £220 per 100kg. B/Bs sold from £210 to £220 per 100kg. S/Hs sold to £210 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £170 to £180 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

An exceptional demand throughout this section with heavy lots selling to £2200 for a 750kg Ch. (£293) with a 725kg Ch. to £2110 (£291) for a Dungannon Producer. other quality lots sold from £237 to £280 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 560kg AA. (£301) with a 560kg Sim. to £1660 (£296)

LEADING PRICES:

M & H Williamson Dungannon 750kg Ch. to £2200 (£293) 770kg Ch. to £2160 (£280) 725kg Ch. to £2110 (£291) 750kg Ch. to £2070 (£276) 735kg Ch. to £1950 (£265) 715kg Ch. to £1940 (£271) 635kg Ch. to £1800 (£261) 740kg Ch. to £1780 (£240) and 625kg Ch. to £1710 (£276). J Beggs Loughgall 695kg Sal. to £1860 (£267) 695kg Ch. to £1820 (£262) 680kg Daq. to £1810 (£266) 690kg Lim. to £1800 (£261) and 710kg Lim. to £1780 (£250). Co. Antrim Producer 620kg Ch. to £1740 (£280). Castlederg Producer 730kg AA. to £1730 (£237). L & J Irwin Fivemiletown 745kg AA. to £1720 (£231). S McCaffery Irvinestown 655kg Ch. to £1720 (£262) and 620kg Ch. to £1710 (£276). M Brennan Cookstown 680kg Ch. to £1690 (£248)

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 560kg AA. (£301) to B McKane Castlederg. J McCaffery Derrylin 560kg Sim. to £1660 (3296) and 580kg Her. to £1460 (£252). C Mc Coy Newtownbutler 595kg Lim. to £1580 (£265). F McStay Lurgan 565kg Lim. to £1510 (£267) and 560kg Lim. to £1420 (£253). D Donaldson Aughnacloy 570kg Ch. to £1490 (£261) and 565kg Ch. to £1460 (£258)

MED WEIGHTS 405KG TO 500KG

Clogher Producer 475kg B/B. to £1410 (£297). Co. Antrim Producer 500kg Lim. to £1370 (£274) 490kg Lim. to £1270 (£259) and 475kg Lim. to £1170 (£246). S Kelly Carrickmore 415kg Ch. to £1270 (£306) 440kg Ch. to £1260 (£286) 435kg Ch. to £1200 (£276) 440kg Ch. to £1190 (£270) 470kg Lim. to £1190 (£253) and 455kg Lim. to £1170 (£257). J McCaffery Derrylin 495kg AA. to £1250 (£252). P P Mohan Newtownbutler 440kg Ch. to £1250 (£284) and 405kg Lim. to £1190 (£294). S Gilroy Lisnaskea 440kg Ch. to £1240 (£282). S Swain Dungannon 455kg B/B. to £1230 (£270) and 460kg B/B. to £1160 (£252). Aughnacloy Producer 490kg Sim. to £1200 (£245). S Gilroy Lisnaskea 460kg Ch. to £1170 (£254)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

E McCaffery Tempo 345kg Ch. to £1000 (£290) 305kg Ch. to £970 (£282) 340kg Ch. to £960, 305kg AA. to £930 (£305) 320kg Ch. to £870, 310kg Ch. to £860, 280kg Ch. to £840 (£300) and 345kg S/H. to £700.

STORE HEIFERS

A much larger entry this week sold to a very strong demand with Heavy lots selling to £1970 for a 710kg Ch. (£277) for a Beragh Producer and selling to a top of £285 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1740 for a Fivemiletown Producer with other quality lots selling from £247 to £280 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £278 per 100kg for a 560kg Lim. to £1560 and selling to £1600 per head for a 590kg Ch.(£271)

LEADING PRICES;

C Clarke Beragh 710kg Ch. to £1970 (£277) and 625kg Lim. to £1750 (£280). S Keys Clogher 705kg Ch. to £1880 (£266) and 665kg Ch. to £1790 (£266). Alan Nelson Castlederg 650kg Lim. to £1820 (£280) 605kg Lim. to £1660 (£274) and 625kg Lim. to £1620 (£259). W G Hoey Fivemiletown 610kg Lim. to £1740 (£285) and 620kg Ch. to £1680 (£271). B L Kelly & Sons Dungannon 655kg B/B. to £1720 (£262). M Brennan Cookstown 625kg Ch. to £1650 (£264). R Carson Maguiresbridge 690kg AA. to £1610 (£233). P Quinn Ballygawley 600kg Her. to £1580 (£263). Newtownbutler Producer 620kg Ch. to £1580 (£255) 600kg Ch. to £1540 (£256). G Black Ballygawley 640kg Lim. to £1580 (£247). W Gibson Fintona 635kg Ch. to £1540 (£242). Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 590kg Ch. (£271) and £1510 for a 560kg Ch. (£269) to R E Wilson Trillick. R Millar Moneymore 560kg Lim. to £1560 (£278). Newtownbutler Producer 565kg Ch. to £1540 (£272). G McCoy Newtownbutler 590kg Lim. to £1520 (£257) and 590kg Lim. to £1460 (£247). P Devlin Coagh 585kg Lim. to £1490 (£254). I Farrell Fivemiletown 560kg Ch. to £1430 (£255) and 555kg Ch. to £1430 (£257). P Quinn Ballygawley 530kg Lim. to £1420 (£268)

MED WEIGHT STORES 405 KG TO 500KG

G Johnston Pomeroy 490kg Lim. to £1380 (£281) and 490kg Lim. to £1180 (£241). James Beggan Roslea 495kg Lim. to £1380 (£278). D McFarland Beragh 460kg Lim. to £1300 (£282) and 440kg Lim. to £1230 (£279). John Beggan Roslea 485kg Lim. to £1250 (£258). M Carr Newry 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£248) 455kg Lim. to £1170 (£257) and 480kg AA. to £1170 (£244). N S Burrows Dungannon 495kg Ch. to £1180 (£238) 480kg Ch. to £1160 (£241) and 450kg Ch. to £1140 (£253). Wm. Gibson Fintona 470kg Lim. to £1180 (£251). S Swain Dungannon 495kg Her. to £1170 (£236). C O Hagan Eskra 480kg Lim. to £1160 (£241) and 465kg Lim. to £1100 (£236). Boa Island Producer 405kg Lim. to £1140 (£281). M & G Monaghan Augher 475kg Ch. to £1130 (£238). M Mullan Dungannon 485kg Sim. to £1110 (£229). R Wallace Florencecourt 475kg Sim. to £1100 (£231)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Boa Island Producer 390kg Ch. to £1100 (£282). D McFarland Beragh 400kg Lim. to £1090, 395kg Ch. to £1050, 315kg Lim. to £910, 370kg Ch. to £900, 380kg AA. to £880 and 350kg Lim. to £870. Pomeroy Producer 360kg Ch. to £1070 (£297) 390kg Ch. to £950, and 350kg Ch. to £890. J Byers Lisbellaw 400kg Lim. to £970. Newtownbutler Producer 380kg Lim. to £950and 365kg Lim. to £930. J Paisley Dungannon 395kg AA. to £950and 400kg AA. to £900. O McCaffery Tempo 330kg Ch. to £910. Des Capper Portadown 370kg Sim. to £890. S Mohan Fivemiletown 390kg AA. to £880. B McGrath Drumquin 380kg Lim. to £880. and 345kg Ch. to £870.

WEANLINGS

An increased entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1360 for a 485kg Lim. (£280) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 440kg Ch. to £1350 and a 425kg Lim. to £1300. Weanling Heifers sold to £1390 for a 545kg Ch. (£255) and selling to £280 per 100kg for a 300kg Ch. to £840. SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS

B McNamee Sixmilecross 485kg bLim. to £1360 (£280) 545kg Lim. to £1360 (£249) 520kg Lim. to £1290 (£248) 520kg Lim. to £1200 (£230) and 475kg Ch. to £1170 (£246). E Cassidy Rosslea 440kg Ch. to £1350 (£306) and 415kg Ch. to £1230 (£296). B Cassidy Rosslea 425kg Lim. to £1300 (£306) 440kg Lim. to £1280 (£291) and 380kg Lim. to £1150 (£302). A Adams Omagh 470kg Lim. to £1210 (£257) and 495kg Lim. to £1110 (£224). F McDonald Carrickmore 530kg Ch. to £1170 (£220). G P McCullagh Greencastle 395kg Ch. to £1170 (£296) and 440kg Lim. to £1150 (£261). P J McGirr Omagh 375kg Lim. to £1140 (£304). P Hacket Newtownbutler 410kg Lim. to £1130 (£275). E McBride Ballygawley 425kg Ch. to £1080 (£254). C Williamson Portadown 425kg AA. to £1060 (£249)

WEANLING HEIFERS

P McAleer Pomeroy 545kg Ch. to £1390 (£255). P McConnell Clogher 440kg Ch. to £1100 (£250) 395kg Ch. to £920, and 390kg Ch. to £870. Omagh Producer 485kg Ch. to £1020, 385kg Ch. to £1010, 440kg Ch. to £940, and 410kg Ch. to £930. J Mullan Dungannon 375kg Ch. to £980 (£261) 370kg Ch. to £960 (£259) 390kg Lim. to £940 and 320kg Lim. to £880 (£275). A Shortt Omagh 395kg Lim. to £970. E & F Cassidy 435kg Lim to £950. R McConnell Clogher 315kg Lim. to £880 (£279). K Cullinan Fivemiletown 325kg Ch. to £860 (£264). P McDonagh Lisnaskea 360kg Ch. to £860, 325kg Ch. to £850 and 300kg Ch. to £840 (£280). S Green Brookeborough 305kg Lim. to £820 (£269)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A seasonal entry sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2200. Dungannon Producer £1630 and £1100 for Calved Heifers.

BREEDING BULLS

Fivemiletown Producer £1810 for Ped. Non. Reg Lim (born 04-2021)Roslea Producer £1710 for Ped. Non. Reg. Char. (born 28-03-2021). Springfield Producer £1130 for Ped. Reg. A.A. (born 28-04-2021)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with a Loughgall Producer selling a 2018 Cow with Bull Calf to £2100 and a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1910. Fintona Producer £2000, £1950, and £1900 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Dungannon Producer £1800 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Dungannon Producer £1730 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. Ballygawley Producer £1680 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf, £1600 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf, £1370 and £1350 for 2016 Cows with Heifer Calves. Clogher Producer £1560 for 2016 AA. Cow with AA Heifer Calf. Newtownbutler Producer £1500 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Aughnacloy Producer £1390 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf. Ballygawley Producer £1340 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Augher Producer £1300 twice for 2018 Cows with Heifer Calves Several other outfits sold from £1060 to £1240.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A larger entry this week sold readily with young Bull Calves selling to £480 for Lim. to R Totten Ballinderry. F Boyle Roslea £445 for Ch. Basil Dunne Ballinamallard £435 X 3 for Chars and £400 for AA. W Hogg Fivemiletown £435 X 2 for Her. Dungannon Producer £400 for Lim. C Devlin Omagh £390 for Ch. R J Crawford Stewartstown £360 for Ch. J W McFarland Trillick £355 and £350 for Limms. N Early Fintona £350 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES

Basil Dunne Ballinamallard £410 for Ch. E A Black Cookstown £405 for Ch. C Kee Fermanagh £400 and £380 for B/Bs. T Conlin Fintona £395 for Ch. C Devlin Omagh £380 for Shb. K Moore Augher £365 for AA. I Gillespie Ballygawley £360 for Sim. W Hogg Fivemiletown £340 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

I Gillespie Ballygawley £780, £720, and £710 for Simms. K Moore Augher £700 for Ch. and 500 for AA. T Clancy Dungannon £690 for Lim. Scott & Ewing Omagh £690 for Ch. B Foster Loughgall £690 for Sim. S Finch Armagh £660 for Lim. T Maguire Knockaraven £605 for Ch. P Kelly Carrickmore £530 for Lim. J Hanna Irvinestown £510 for Lim. H McFarland Trillick £490 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS