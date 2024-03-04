Firm demand with beef bred cows selling to a top of £2232 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 330 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to a top of £2232 for an 930kg Charolais to £240 per 100kg with an 870kg Blonde d'Aquitaine selling to £2088 at £240 per 100kg to a high of £258 per 100kg for an 810kg Charolais to £2089-80.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £276 per 100kg to £1683-60 with a 660kg Charolais to £266 per 100kg at £1755-60.
Fleshed Friesians sold to £1445 for a 850kg to £170, other fleshed Friesians sold from £155 to £168 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1976 for a 1040kg Charolais to £190 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £290 per 100kg for 690kg Limousin.
Friesian steers sold to £1568-80 and £222 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to a high of 2860 for a 1105kg Limousin (£258) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £2070.
Forward steers sold to £1840 for a 585kg Charolais (£314) and selling to £334 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1690.
Med weight steers sold to £1660 for a 500kg Charolais (£332) selling to £348 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1550.
Smaller steers sold to £1120 for a 345kg Limousin (£324).
Heavy heifers sold to £1910 for a 695kg Charolais (£275) selling to £287 per 100kg for a 595kg Charolais to £1710.
Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 570kg Charolais (£296) selling to £311 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1680.
Med weight heifers sold to £1560 for a 500kg Charolais (£312) with a 430kg Charolais to £1400 (£325).
Smaller heifers sold to £1210 for a 390kg Charolais (£310).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £2000 for a 560kg Belgian Blue (£357).
Lighter weights sold to £1920 for a 435kg Charolais (£441) with a 360kg Charolais to £1410 (£391).
Weanling heifers sold to £1380 for a 455kg Limousin (£303) selling to £339 per 100kg for a 345kg Limousin to £1170 with a 370kg Charolais to £1250 (£338).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2200 and £2100.
Breeding bulls sold to £2500 for a pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.
Suckler outfits sold to £2900, £2530 and £2490.
Incalf heifers sold to £2300.
Bull calves sold to £540 for Limousin heifer calves sold to £590 for Shorthorn.
Reared male lumps sold to £1000 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1060 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 610kg Charolais to £276 (£1683-60) Crumlin producer 590kg Limousin to £274 (£1616-60) Sixmilecross producer 660kg Charolais to £266 (£1755-60) Clogher producer 520kg Limousin to £264 (£1372-80) Sixmilecross producer 810kg Charolais to £258 (£2089-80) Augher producer 600kg Limousin to £258 (£1548) and 680kg Limousin to £256 (£1754-40) Dromore producer 650kg Limousin to £258 (£1677) Clogher producer 690kg Charolais to £250 (£1725) Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to £246 (£1402-20) Newtownhamilton producer 660kg Charolais to £246 (£1623-60) Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £244 (£1537-20) Killylea producer 870kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £240 (£2088) Lisburn producer 570kg Simmental to £240 (£1368) Newtownstewart producer 930kg Charolais to £240 (£2232) Antrim producer 740kg Charolais to £240 (£1776) and Ballygawley producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £240 (£1440).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £238 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £217 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £256 to £276 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1445 for an 850kg to £170 per 100kg others sold from £155 to £168 per 100kg (more required).
Plainer Friesians sold from £110 to £132 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £106 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Fivemiletown producer 1040kg Charolais to £190 (£1976) Lisnaskea producer 850kg Limousin to £190 (£1615) Armagh producer 760kg Limousin to £190 (£1444) Stewartstown producer 890kg Aberdeen Angus to £190 (£1691) Armagh producer 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £190 (£1634) Fintona producer 870kg Montbeliarde to £180 (£1566) Magheraveely producer 1000kg Charolais to £178 (£1780) Newtownbutler producer 1020kg Charolais to £168 (£1713-60) Stewartstown producer 970kg Holstein to £164 (£1590-80) Kesh producer 910kg Charolais to £162 (£1474-20)
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 670kg. Charolais steers sold to £260 per 100kg for 680kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £256 per 100kg for 780kg. Hereford steers sold to £250 for 550kg Fleckvieh steers sold to £246 for 740kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £240 for 680kg. Friesian steers sold to a top of £1568-80 for 740kg to £212 per 100kg with a 670kg to £222 per 100kg to £1487-40 and a 680kg Friesian to £1496 (£220).
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £288 per 100kg for 560kg. Limousin heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for 650kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £248 per 100kg for 580kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 for 580kg. Holstein heifers sold to £210 per 100kg .
Store bullocks
Another good selection of quality stock presented for sale this week with several pens of heavy steers on offer selling to a high of £2860 for a 1105kg Limousin (£258) with a 905kg Limousin to £2480 (£274) others sold from £247 to £295 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin to £2070.
Forward steers sold to £1840 for a 585kg Charolais (£314) to £334 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1690 with a 510kg Charolais to £1670 (£327) others sold from £298 to £320 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1650.
Sample prices
Caledon producer 1105kg Limousin to £2860 (£258) 905kg Limousin to £2480 (£274) 885kg Limousin to £2440 (£275) and 875kg Limousin to £2420 (£276) P Agnew Clogher 850kg Charolais to £2240 (£263) 795kg Charolais to £2150 (£270) and 825kg Charolais to £2130 (£258) M J Keys Clogher 860kg Limousin to £2200 (£255) 805kg Charolais to £2120 (£263) 820kg Charolais to £2100 (£256) 735kg Charolais to £2070 (£281) and 830kg Limousin to £2050 (3247) C Keys Fivemiletown 785kg Charolais to £2190 (£279) 775kg Charolais to £2140 (£276) 740kg Charolais to £2070 (£279) and 775kg Charolais to £2050 (£264) R Hall Fivemiletown 745kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2100 (£282) and 730kg Limousin to £2050 (£281) H McClure Fivemiletown 825kg Charolais to £2080 (£252) and Fermanagh producer 700kg Limousin to £2070 (£295).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £1840 for a 585kg Charolais (£314) 590kg Charolais to £1810 (£306) 580kg Charolais to £1750 (£301) and 535kg Limousin to £1630 (£304) P Cullinan Eskra 580kg Limousin to £1770 (£305) H McCarney Fintona 585kg Charolais to £1750 (£299) F O Rourke Rosslea 560kg Limousin to £1720 (£307) and 515kg Limousin to £1650 (£320) P O'Neill Beragh 505kg Charolais to £1690 (£334) 510kg Charolais to £1670 (£327) and 540kg Charolais to £1640 (£303) P Hackett Newtownbutler 515kg Charolais to £1610 (£312) and 540kg Charolais to £1610 (£298) and F Owens Ballygawley 520kg Limousin to £1610 (£309) and 520kg Limousin to £1580 (£304).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1660 for a 500kg Charolais (£332) with a 445kg Limousin selling to £1550 (£348) other quality lots sold from £281 to £326 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1450.
Leading prices
P O'Neill Beragh 500kg Charolais to £1660 (£332) 485kg Simmental to £1620 (£334) 445kg Limousin to £1550 (£348) and 495kg Limousin to £1500 (£303) J McStay Lurgan 485kg Charolais to £1550 (£319) 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 (£308) and 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) P Hacket Newtownbutler 465kg Charolais to £1460 (£314) F Owens Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) Fermanagh producer 445kg Limousin to £1450 (£326) and 445kg Limousin to £1430 (£321) Dungannon producer 460kg Limousin to £1420 (£308) and 445kg Charolais to £1420 (£319) J McAdam Fermanagh 475kg Charolais to £1420 (£299) and 465kg Charolais to £1350 (£290) and W Jordan Gortaclare 455kg Charolais to £1380 (£303) 480kg Limousin to £1350 (£281) 455kg Limousin to £1340 (£294) and 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
Ballygawley producer 345kg Limousin to £1120 (£324) F Owens Ballygawley 340kg Limousin to £1080. N Hall Fivemiletown 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £880.
Store heifers
A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1910 for a 695kg Charolais (£275) with a 595kg Charolais to £1710 (£287), most other quality lots sold from £250 to £285 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 570kg Charolais (£296) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1680 other quality lots sold from £273 to £307 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1550.
Leading prices
G Clendinning Fivemiletown 695kg Charolais to £1910 (£275) 670kg Limousin to £1890 (£282) and 645kg Charolais to £1840 (£285) P McAleer Pomeroy 710kg Charolais to £1890 (£266) 595kg Charolais to £1710 (£287) and 600kg Charolais to £1560 (£260) P Flannigan Rosslea 595kg Charolais to £1690 (£284) C and W Gallagher Tempo 590kg Charolais to £1640 (£278) and M J Keys Clogher 640kg Charolais to £1600 (£250 and 640kg Hereford to £1550 (£242).
Forward heifers 505kg to 575kg
Sold to £1690 for a 570kg Charolais (£296) to I Lecky Sionmills. R Matchett Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1680 (£311) and 545kg Charolais to £1640 (£301) J McAdam Fermanagh 530kg Charolais to £1530 (£278) P Cullinan Eskra 550kg Limousin to £1600 (£291) P Flannigan Rosslea 575kg Charolais to £1570 (£273) and 505kg Charolais to £1450 (£287) P Hacket Newtownbutler 535kg Limousin to £1560 (£291) A Beggan Rosslea 505kg Limousin to £1550 (£307) and J J Moane Fivemiletown 530kg Limousin to £1540 (£290) and 525kg Limousin to £1530 (£291) and 510kg Limousin to £1490 (£292).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 500kg Charolais (£312) with a 430kg Charolais to £1400 (£325), other quality lots sold from £274 to £321 per 100kg for a 445kg Limousin to £1430.
Leading prices
J McGarvey Cookstown 500kg Charolais to £1560 (£312) R Moane Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1520 (£316) P Hacket Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1510 (£302) 485kg Limousin to £1500 (£309) 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) 485kg Charolais to £1410 (£290) and 430kg Charolais to £1400 (£325) P Flannigan Rosslea 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) 455kg Shorthorn beef to £1450 (£318) 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) and 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) R Matchett Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1490 (£301) G Armstrong Trillick 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) J McAdam Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £1460 (£304) W J Adams Aughnacloy 445kg Limousin to £1430 (£321) 450kg Limousin to £1400 (£311) 425kg Limousin to £1340 (£315) and 430kg Limousin to £1340 (£311) P Corrigan Dungannon 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£296) and F Moane Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
W J Adams Aughnacloy 390kg Charolais to £1210 (£310) and 370kg Limousin to £1120. M and G Monaghan Augher 395kg Charolais to £1160. P Tally Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1130. G Armstrong Trillick 400kg Charolais to £1100. and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. Fermanagh producer 380kg Limousin to £1080 and 365kg Limousin to £990. C and B McManus Dromore 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1040. T Gartland Beragh 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £890. P Corrigan Dungannon 295kg Limousin to £820.
Weanlings
A great entry of quality stock on offer this week selling to a top of £2000 for a 560kg Belgian Blue (£357) and selling to a high of £441 per 100kg for a 435kg Charolais to £1920 for Alan Veitch Lisbellaw. Several other quality lots sold from £304 to £391 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1410 for a Pomeroy producer.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1380 for a 455kg Limousin (£303) selling to £339 per 100kg for a 345kg Limousin to £1170 with a 370kg Charolais to £1250 (£338).
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Lightweights sold to £1920 for a 435kg Charolais (£441) for Alan Veitch Lisbellaw. D Donnelly Sixmilecross 480kg Charolais to £1560 (£325); Alan Veitch Lisbellaw 435kg Charolais to £1920 (£441) M Boyle 475kg Limousin to £1510 (£318) B McClean Carrickmore 415kg Limousin to £1490 (3359) B Cassidy Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1470 (£334) and 380kg Charolais to £1450 (£381) R McNally Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) A McCammon Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1460 (£365) P Maguire Brookeborough 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 410kg Charolais to £1440 (£351) E Cassidy Rosslea 375kg Charolais to £1440 (£384) Ballygawley producer 440kg Charolais to £1430 (£325) and Altmore Development Ltd, Pomeroy 360kg Charolais to £1410 (£391).
Stronger males 480kg to 560kg
Sold to £2000 for a 560kg Belgian Blue (£357) for Alan Veitch Lisbellaw.R McNally Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1720 (£304) 495kg Limousin to £1590 (£321) and 490kg Limousin to £1490 (£304) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1590 (£294) and 500kg Charolais to £1530 (£306) and M Boyle Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1460 (£298).
Weanling heifers
P McConnell Clogher 455kg Limousin to £1380 (£303) S McKenna Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1320 (£330) P Maguire Brookeborough 395kg Charolais to £1280 (£324) and 365kg Limousin to £1040 (£285) J McCabe Rosslea 05kg Charolais to £1200 (£338) K J McCann Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1200 (£296) J Callaghan Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1180 (£319) M McGinley Eskra 370kg Charolais to £1180 (£319) 360kg Charolais to £1160 (£325) and 365kg Limousin to £1020 (£279) Dungannon producer 435kg Charolais to £1180 (£271) and 375kg Simmental to £1100 (£293) D J T Elliott Brookeborough 345kg Limousin to £1170 (£339) W Breadon Clogher 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£281) T Cassidy Augher 365kg Charolais to £1130 (£309) J Primrose Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £1110 (£308) and 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320) F Moane Fivemiletown 365kg Limousin to £1050 (£287) J Mackle Armagh 305kg Limousin to £1020 (£334) and J McKernan Omagh 370kg Limousin to £1020 (£275).
Dairy cows and heifers
A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2200, £1800, and £1650. Ballygawley producer £2100, £1800 and £1700 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1500 and £1220 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1500 for calved heifer. Lurgan producer £1500 and £1380 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1500 for calved heifer. Tempo producer £1450 twice for calved heifers.
Breeding bulls
Rosslea producer £2500 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 08-06-2022).
Suckler cows and calves
A very good entry of quality lots this week sold to a high of £2900 for a heifer with bull calf and £2380 for a heifer with heifer calf to J A and F R McCann Augher. G McPhillips Ballygawley £2520 for heifer with heifer calf. T Cassidy Augher £2490 for heifer with heifer calf. Ballygawley producer £2120 for 2019 cow with bull calf. J Foster Fermanagh £1960 for heifer with bull calf. E and M Flood Emyvale £1700 for 2015 cow with heifer calf and £1250 for 2016 cow with bull calf. W and J Bryson Crumlin £1670 for cow and bull calf £1550 and £1380 for cows with heifer calves. B Kelly Armagh £1490 for 2016 cow with bull calf.
Incalf cows and heifers
Sold to £2300 for second calver 7 months incalf to Limousin bull. for G McPhillips Ballygawley. A Collen Tandragee £1590 for 2018 cow and £1200 for 2015 cow and others sold from £1020 to £1140.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A brisk demand in this section with bull calves selling to £540 for a Limousin to W R Nesbitt Armagh. K Moore Augher £520 for Limousin Omagh producer £430 for Aberdeen Angus and £360 for Hereford. B Gardiner Tempo ££400 for Simmental E Little Brookeborough £395, £330 and £310 for Aberdeen Angus; M W Watters Aughnacloy £395 for Limousin; F McGirr Clogher £350 for Aberdeen Angus; W H Stockdale Clogher £325 for Aberdeen Angus and J Martin Lisbellaw £320, £310x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
C McCarron Fermanagh £590 for Shorthorn; J Steele Antrim £555 for Aberdeen Angus; W and J Bryson Crumlin £545 for Simmental; Omagh producer £460, £420, and £400 for Simmentals; Fermanagh £390 and £380 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £360, £350 and £330 for Herefords. E Little Brookeborough £305 for Aberdeen Angus; Fintona Prodcer £280 for Limousin and W H Stockdale Clogher £270 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
G Connelly Rosslea £1000, £990, £975, £960 and £850 for Limousins; R Totten Lisburn £990 for Charolais and £650 for Simmental; Clogher producer £970 for Limousin; M W Watters Aughnacloy £840 for Charolais; C McCarron Fermanagh £780 for Limousin; K M Moore Augher £760 for Charolais and £540 for Limousin; D Foy Fivemiletown £750 for Charolais; G Smith Seskinore £700, £690 for Belgian Blues and £540 for Friesian. D and E McGovern Irvinestown £580 for Simmental and Fintona producer £570 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
W R Nesbitt Armagh £1060 for Limousin; D J McCanny Drumquin £910, £790, £730 and £700 for Limousins; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £840 for Charolais; D Foy Fivemiletown £840, £795 and £660 for Charolais; M W Watters Aughnacloy £810 for Limousin and £760 for Aberdeen Angus; Clogher producer £805, £760 and £750 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £680 for Simmental and R McGeough Dungannon £605 for Limousin.