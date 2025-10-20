Firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £3200 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1158 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 18th October sold to a good steady demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 270 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £3200 for an 800kg Charolais £400 per 100kg a 730kg Limousin sold to £2803-20 to £384 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £378 per 100kg to £2910-60 and an 860kg Limousin to £360 per 100kg to £3096.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £388 per 100kg to £2405-60 with a 560kg Limousin to £382 per 100kg to £2139-20 and a 630kg Limousin to £378 per 100kg to £2381-40.

Fat bulls sold to £3386-40 for a 1020kg Limousin £332 per 100kg with a 990kg Limousin to £332 per 100kg to £3286-80.

Fat steers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £2301 to £3422-40 for a 920kg Charolais to £372 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £2622.

Friesian heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1884.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3600 for a 935kg Simmental (£385) £3410 for an 800kg Charolais (£426) and a 755kg Charolais sold to £3270 (£433).

Forward steers sold to £3090 for a 530kg Charolais (£583) a 510kg Charolais to £2580 (£506) and a 530kg Charolais to £2570 (£485).

Medweight steers sold to £2160 for a 420kg Charolais (£514) with a 410kg Charolais to £2080 (£507).

Smaller steers sold to £1980 for a 390kg Charolais (£508) with a 340kg Charolais to £2100 (£618).

Heavy heifers sold to £2900 for a 720kg Limousin (£403) with a 640kg Limousin to £2640 (£413).

Forward heifers sold to £2500 for a 510kg Limousin (£490) with a 520kg Limousin to £2390 (£460).

Medweight heifers sold to £2320 for a 470kg Charolais (£494) with a 480kg Limousin to £2310 (£481).

Smaller heifers sold to £1750 for a 385kg Limousin (£455) with a 325kg Charolais to £1390 (£428).

Weanling males sold to £2360 for a strong 515kg Charolais (£458) with a 425kg Charolais to £2090 (£492).

Lightweight males sold to £2150 for a 385kg Charolais (£558) a 360kg Limousin to £2100 (£583) a 325kg Charolais to £1980 (£609) with a 305kg Charolais to £2060 (£675).

Weanling heifers sold to £1950 for a 425kg Charolais (£459) with a 410kg Limousin to £1880 (£459).

Lightweight heifers sold to £1880 for a 390kg Charolais (£482) with a 240kg Limousin to £1450 (£609) to a high of £709 per 100kg for a 220kg Limousin to £1560.

Breeding bulls sold to £2700 for Aberdeen Angus.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2880, £2720 and £2700.

Springers sold to £2460.

Suckler outfits sold to £4950, £4910, £4620 and £4540.

Incalf heifers sold to £3160, £2960 and £2800.

Bull calves sold to £930 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £720 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £1930 for a Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £1720 for a Shorthorn.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 800kg Charolais to £400 (£3200) Omagh producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £388 (£2405-60) Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £384 (£2803-20) (Tempo producer 560kg Limousin to £382 (£2139-20) Drumquin producer 630kg Limousin to £378 (£2381-40) Armagh producer 770kg Limousin to £378 (£2910-60) Killylea producer 730kg Charolais to £376 (£2744-80) Omagh producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2790) Benburb producer 710kg Charolais to £372 (£2641-20) Killylea producer 670kg Charolais to £370 (£2479) and 560kg Charolais to £368 (£2060) Dungannon producer 760kg Belgian Blue to 3370 (£2812) Newtownstewart producer 860kg Limousin to £360 (£3096) Dungannon producer 670kg Charolais to £358 (£2398-60) Aughnacloy producer 830kg Limousin to £354 (£2938-20) Sixmilecross producer 640kg Limousin to £354 (£2265-60) Tempo producer 680kg Limousin to £350 (£2380) Coalisland producer 640kg Limousin to £348 (£2227-20) Dungannon producer 740kg Charolais to £348 (£2575-20) and Ballinamallard producer 680kg Limousin to £346 (£2352-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £330 to £344 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £298 to £326 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £348 to £388 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1753-60 for a 640kg to £274 per 100kg others sold from £246 to £264 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £206 to £234 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £176 to £198 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Clogher producer 1020kg Limousin to £332 (£3386-40) Stewartstown producer 990kg Limousin to £332 (£3286-80) Coalisland producer 1060kg Simmental to £302 (£3201-20) Coalisland producer 900kg Limousin to £298 (£2682) Rosslea producer 770kg Limousin to £298 (£2294-60) Kinawley producer 740kg Charolais to £296 (£2190-40) and Newtownhamilton producer 910kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £280 (£2548).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2301 to £3762 for a 1140kg to £330 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 790kg to £3065-20. Limousin steers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2716. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2269-20. Luing steers sold to £350 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2310. Friesian steers sold to £316 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2180-40.

Fat heifers

Belgian Blue heifers sold to £388 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2408-60. Limousin heifers sold to £382 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2330-20. Charolais heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2622. Simmental heifers sold to £376 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2218-40. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2171-60. Friesian heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1884.

Store bullocks (265 lots)

Another large entry in this section sold easily to a very firm demand with heavy steers selling to £3600 for a 935kg Simmental (£385) an 800kg Charolais sold to £3410 (£426) with a 755kg Charolais to £3270 (£433) and a 755kg Charolais to £3260 (£432)

Several other quality lots sold from £366 to £430 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £3090 for a 530kg Charolais £583 per 100kg with a 510kg Charolais to £2580 (£506) a 530kg Charolais sold to £2570 (£485).

Several others sold from £405 to £465 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R Wilson Killylea 935kg Simmental to £3600 (£385) 930kg Charolais to £3360 (£361) 895kg Charolais to £3300 (£369) 865kg Fleckvieh to £3060 (£354) and 815kg Limousin to £3060 (£375) A J Agnew Caledon 800kg Charolais to £3410 (£426) G McKenna Armagh 785kg Charolais to £3320 (£423) and 725kg Limousin to £3010 (£415) D Hughes Irvinestown 830kg Charolais to £3300 (£398) and 775kg Limousin to £3290 (£425) G Law Ederney 755kg Charolais to £3270 (£433) 755kg Charolais to £3260 (£432) 750kg Charolais to £3200 (£427) 725kg Charolais to £3120 (£430) and 705kg Charolais to £3080 (£437) M O'Neill Dungannon 835kg Limousin to £3160 (£378) and 850kg Limousin to £3110 (£366) W J Grey Trillick 820kg Limousin to £3110 (£379) H Robinson Portadown 745kg Charolais to £3070 (£412) and A Norris Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £3060 (£403).

Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £3090 for a 530kg Charolais (£583) for H Robinson Portadown. P McCrory Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £2680 (£470) 540kg Charolais to £2510 (£465) 560kg Limousin to £2430 (£434) and 555kg Limousin to £2420 (£436) S Oliver Armagh 510kg Charolais to £2580 (£506) 570kg Limousin to £2500 (£439) and 550kg Limousin to £2450 (£445) Barnett Farms Ltd, Clogher 530kg Charolais to £2570 (£485) 590kg Charolais to £2510 (£425) and 590kg Charolais to £2390 (£405) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 575kg Charolais to £2500 (£435) E and K Ewart Killylea 570kg Charolais to £2460 (£432) 590kg Charolais to £2440 (£414) and 560kg Limousin to £2370 (£423) S Kelly Loughgall 570kg Charolais to £2450 (£430) and 575kg Charolais to £2450 (£426) M Davidson Cookstown 585kg Limousin to £2400 (£410) S McCaffery Augher 555kg Charolais to £2390 (£431) and B Clarke Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £2380 (£407).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2160 for a 420kg Charolais (£514) a 435kg Charolais sold to £2140 (£470) with a 410kg Charolais to £2080 (£507).

Several other quality lots sold from £389 to £473 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Tally Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £2160 (£514) 455kg Charolais to £2140 (£470) 410kg Charolais to £2080 (£507) 430kg Charolais to £2080 (£484) and 495kg Charolais to £2020 (£408) E Kyle Sixmilecross 460kg Charolais to £2090 (£454) 490kg Charolais to £2090 (£427) and 485kg Charolais to £2000 (£412) P McCrory Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £2030 (£419) William Park Antrim 500kg Charolais to £1980 (£396) P Flynn Rosslea 435Kg. Charolais to £1960 (£451) S Allen Portadown 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£417) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£406) M Donnelly Loughgall 470kg Limousin to £1910 (£406) and 475kg Fleckvieh to £1860 (£392) T Douris Fivemiletown 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£475) and J D Noble Fivemiletown 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1850 (£389) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1830 (£385).

Smaller steers 400kg and under.

Paul Tally Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1980 (£508) and 340kg Charolais to £2100 (£618) and Paul Flynn Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1890 (£473).

Store heifers (148 lots)

Keen demand in this section with heavy quality heifers selling to £2900 for a 720kg Limousin (£403) a 685kg Belgian Blue sold to £2770 (£404) with a 640kg Charolais to £2640 (£413) and a 600kg Limousin to £2460 (£410).

Most others sold from £343 to £403 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg sold to £2500 for a 510kg Limousin (£490) with a 545kg Limousin to £2460 (£451) and a 520kg Limousin sold to £2390 (£460).

Others sold from £383 to £432 per 100kg for a 555kg Charolais to £2400.

Leading prices

R Carson Dungannon 720kg Limousin to £2900 (£403) 685kg Belgian Blue to £2770 (£404) 670kg Charolais to £2570 (£384) 645kg Limousin to £2560 (£397) 640kg Charolais to £2500 (£391) and 620kg Limousin to £2400 (£387) M Henry Cullyhanna 690kg Charolais to £2700 (£391) W J Grey Trillick 730kg Limousin to £2680 (£367) and 685kg Belgian Blue to £2350 (£343) R Robinson Portadown 640kg Charolais to £2640 (£413) F and M Dobbs Carrickmore 645kg Limousin to £2600 (£403) P Campbell Coalisland 660kg Charolais to £2570 (£389) and 600kg Limousin to £2460 (£410) C M Hughes Killylea 645kg Charolais to £2560 (£397) Basil Buchannan Hillsborough 630kg Charolais to £2540 (£403) J R McAree Keady 660kg Charolais to £2520 (£382) and 610kg Limousin to £2300 (£377) P Bogue Clogher 625kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2400 (£384) and 610kg Limousin to £2300 (£377) and P McCrory Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £2390 (£392).

Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg

P McCrory Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £2500 (£490) 595kg Charolais to £2490 (£418) 580kg Charolais to £2460 (£424) 520kg Limousin to £2390 (£460) and 555kg Charolais to £2330 (£420) F and M Dobbs Carrickmore 595kg Limousin to £2470 (£415) and 545kg Limousin to £2460 (£451) L Johnston Tempo 595kg Charolais to £2450 (£412) and 560kg Charolais to £2240 (£400) F Maguire Rosslea 580kg Charolais to £2450 (£422) and 555kg Limousin to £2400 (£432) G Millar Augher 585kg Limousin to £2420 (£414) 595kg Charolais to £2410 (£405) 585kg Simmental to £2350 (£395) and 585kg Simmental to £2340 (£400) McCaffery Augher 590kg Charolais to £2400 (£407) Basil Buchannon Hillsborough 575kg Charolais to £2340 (£407) P Campbell Coalisland 570kg Limousin to £2320 (£407) Paul Flynn Rosslea 550kg Charolais to £2300 (£418) and J R McAree Keady 575kg Limousin to £2200 (£383).

Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2320 for a 470kg Charolais (£494) a 480kg Limousin sold to £2310 (£481) and a 480kg Limousin sold to £2250 (£469).

Lots of other quality heifers sold from £396 to £468 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Liam Johnston Tempo 470kg Charolais to £2320 (£494) J J McGirr Augher 480kg Limousin to £2310 (£481) 460kg Limousin to £1970 (£428) 465kg Limousin to £1950 (£419) and 485kg Limousin to £1920 (£396) S M Livestock Ltd, Portadown 495kg Limousin to £2300 (£465) R Robinson Portadown 490kg Charolais to £2250 (£459) 495kg Limousin to £2140 465kg Charolais to £2130 (£458) and 450kg Charolais to £2090 (£464) Ann Doyle Carrickmore 480kg Limousin to £2080 (£433) B Clarke Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £2070 (£422) and 425kg Charolais to £1990 (£468) J McManus Lisnaskea 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £2060 (£425) P Gibson Keady 480kg Limousin to £2030 (£423) R Gibson Keady 465kg Limousin to £1940 (£417) N Condy Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1930 (£386) and M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1930 (£411).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

M Savage Ballynahinch 385kg Limousin to £1750 (£455) S Allen Portadown 395kg Belgian Blue to £1520 (£385) D McBrien Lisnaskea 355kg Simmental to £1430 (£403) 370kg Simmental to £1390 (£376) and 325kg Simmental to £1180 (£363) D McCann Trillick 325kg Limousin to £1390 (£428) and D Parks Dungannon 380kg Friesian to £1250 (£329).

Weanlings (202 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with strong males selling to £2360 for a 515kg Charolais (£458) with a 495kg Charolais to £2340 (£473) and a 470kg Limousin sold to £2270 (£483) with a 425kg Charolais to £2090 (£492).

Lightweight males sold to £2150 for a 385kg Charolais (£558) with a 360kg Limousin to £2100 (£583) a 325kg Charolais sold to £1980 (£609) with a 305kg Charolais to a high of £675 per 100kg to £2060.

Leading prices

Strong males sold to £2360 for a 515kg Charolais (£458) 495kg Charolais to £2340 (£473) 530kg Charolais to £2170 (£409) 425kg Charolais to £2090 (£492) and a 470kg Charolais to £1960 (£417) for T J Turbitt Ballygawley. Jim Taggart Aughnacloy 525kg Limousin to £2280 (£434) 500kg Limousin to £2190 (£438) and 515kg Limousin to £2180 (£423) D Gibson Armagh 470kg Limousin to £2270 (£483) and 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2230 (£480) Paul Mullan Dungannon 435kg Charolais to £1970 (£453) Lightweight Males J Beggan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £2150 (£558) D Gormley Pomeroy 360kg Limousin to £2100 (£583) and 355kg Limousin to £1980 (£558) P J Rafferty Galbally 305kg Charolais to £2060 (£675) and 365kg Charolais to £2020 (£553) J Mullan Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £2000 (£488) R Law Ballinamallard 400kg Charolais to £2000 (£500) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 415kg Charolais to £1990 (£480) and Liam Johnston Tempo 325kg Charolais to £1980 (£609).

Weanling heifers

There was a top price of £1950 for a 425kg Charolais (£459) with a 410kg Limousin to £1880 (£459).

Lighter weights sold to £1880 for a 390kg Charolais (£482) a 325kg Limousin made £1700 (£523) a 260kg Limousin sold to £1500 (£577) a 240kg Limousin made £1450 (£609) and selling to a high of £709 per 100kg for a 220kg Limousin to £1560.

Leading prices

M/S D D and E McElroy Clogher 425kg Charolais to £1950 (£459) and 390kg Charolais to £1880 (£482) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 410kg Limousin to £1880 (£459) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1810 (£385) O P Donnelly Augher 390kg Limousin to £1800 (£462) and 375kg Limousin to £1660 (£443) S Tierney Dungannon 350kg Limousin to £1700 (£486) D Gormley Pomeroy 325kg Limousin to £1700 (£523) 330kg Limousin to £1670 (£506) and 320kg Limousin to £1650 (£516) P Tierney Clogher 375kg Limousin to £1680 (£448) 330kg Limousin to £1580 (£479) 260kg Limousin to £1500 (£577) and 240kg Limousin to £1450 (£604) J Mullan Dungannon 385kg Limousin to £1600 (£416) and 330kg Limousin to £1560 (£473) Paul Mullan Dungannon 315kg Charolais to £1560 (£495) and M Hughes Keady 220kg Limousin to £1560 (£709).

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand this week with calved heifers selling to £2880 and £2720 for a Benburb producer. Ballygawley producer £2700 and £2380 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £2260 for calved heifer. Springing heifers sold to £2460, £2100 and £2000 for a Dungannon producer.

Breeding bulls

Ballygawley producer sold a young Aberdeen Angus bull to £2700 (born 26-05-2024).

Suckler cows and calves

A very strong demand this week with D Murphy Brookeborough selling a 2021 cow with bull calf to £4950. C Murphy Brookeborough sold a 2021 cow with bull calf to £4910. Roly Domer Clogher sold a 2016 cow with bull calf to £4620. Elliott Agri Dungannon £4540 for heifer with bull calf and £4020, £3900 and £3520 for heifers with heifer calves. Stephen Williamson Benburb £4090 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Des Capper Portadown £3820 for heifer with bull calf and £3800 for heifer with heifer calf. J Nugent Dungannon £3570 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. D Ryan Coalisland £3520 for heifer with heifer calf. P J Conwell Donamana £2960 for heifer with heifer calf. N and S Loughlin Castlederg £2850 for heifer with heifer calf. S Maguire Maguiresbridge £2500 for heifer with heifer calf.

Other outfits sold from £2060 to £2300.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3160 for D Williamson Portadown P J Conwell Donamana £2960 and £2800 Rosslea producer £2600. D Murphy Brookeborough £2550.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (230 lots)

Another large entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £930 for a Charolais to S Montgomery Dungannon. R W West Maguiresbridge £720 £660, £650, £630, £620 and £580 for Aberdeen Angus; P Kellagher Fivemiletown. £690 x 2 for Simmentals; R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £590 for Aberdeen Angus and V Gunn Newtownbutler £590, £570 x 2 and £560 for Herefords.

Heifer calves (under four weeks)

S McCaffery Clogher £720 for Limousin Grovemount Livestock Dungannon £690 for Aberdeen Angus; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £670 for Charolais; M/S D and K Armstrong Cornafanogue £650 for Aberdeen Angus; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £650 for Aberdeen Angus; R Little Newtownbutler £550 and £370 for Aberdeen Angus; R W West Maguiresbridge £510 for Aberdeen Angus and V Gunn Newtownbutler £470, £460 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £1930 for Limousin; B McKenna Clogher £1500 for Charolais; L Downey Rosslea £1450 for Charolais; R and S Haire Fivemiletown £1390 for Charolais; J R Fleming Newtownbutler £1350 and £1230 for Aberdeen Angus; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £1320 for Aberdeen Angus and £970 for Hereford; Grovemount Livestock Dungannon £1260, £990 and £830 for Aberdeen Angus; C Reilly Fermanagh £1160 and £940 for Charolais; P Courtney Corranny £1100 x 2 £1090, £1070, £1010, £950, £900 and £880 for Belgian Blues; J Hughes Stewartstown £1000 for Saler and S Montgomery Dungannon £920 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps

J Parks Dungannon £1720 for Shorthorn and £1380 for Charolais; J McKenzie Tempo £1570 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £1430 for Charolais; L Downey Rosslea £1420 for Charolais; P Brannigan Dungannon £1290 for Simmental; H Parks Dungannon £1210 for Limousin and £1040 for Aberdeen Angus; K Grimes Dungannon £1000, £710 and £700 for Aberdeen Angus; Des Capper Portadown £940 for Limousin; P Courtney Corranny £890 and £790 for Belgian Blues; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £820 for Charolais and Grovemount Livestock Dungannon £800 for Aberdeen Angus.