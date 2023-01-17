The same owner received £2220 and £2050 for calved heifers.

A Craigavon farmer received £2550, £2460 and £2160 for calved heifers.

Advertisement

A Keady farmer sold a calved heifer at £2450.

Livestock Markets

A Richhill farmer received £2410, £2390 and £2270 for calved heifers.

A total of 26 heifers sold in excess of £1900 per head.

Advertisement

Cull cows

100 cull cows sold in the best trade so far this year with beef bred cows selling steadily from £200 to £236 for 700k at £1655 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

Top price £1865 for 840k £232 from a Milford producer.

Friesian cows sold to £198 for 890k at £1775 from a Glenanne farmer followed by £169 for 650k at £1095 from a Glenanne producer.

Advertisement

Main trade for fleshed Friesians from £155 to £168 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold from £130 to £158 and the poorest types from £100 to £125.

Advertisement

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 700k £1655 £236.00; Milford farmer 848k £1965 £232.00; Mountnorris farmer 704k £1615 £229.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 660k £1475 £224.00; Mountnorris farmer 752k £1675 £223.00; Newry farmer 704k £1555 £221.00; Ardglass farmer 740k £1595 £216.00 and Ardglass farmer 812k £1675 £206.

Advertisement

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 898k £1775 £198.00; Glenanne farmer 650k £1095 £169.00; Banbridge farmer 734k £1235 £168.00; Ballyward farmer 666k £1095 £164.00; Bessbrook farmer 648k £1055 £163.00; Killylea farmer 626k £1015 £162.00; Tamnamore farmer 660k £1055 £160.00; Dromara farmer 636k £1015 £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 726k £1125 £155.00 and Armagh farmer 700k £1075 £154.

Advertisement

Calves

140 calves sold in an excellent demand with strong bull calves selling from £280 to £420 for Simmental followed by £400 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Advertisement

Second quality bulls sold from £180 to £250 each.

Heifer calves reached £315 for a Belgian Blue.

Advertisement

Main demand from £190 to £260 with lesser heifers from £140 to £170 each.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Simmental £420; Aberdeen Angus £400; Limousin £395; Limousin £355; Simmental £350; Limousin £320; Aberdeen Angus £310 and Belgian Blue £305.

Heifer calves

Advertisement