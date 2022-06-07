Firm trade for beef cows at Markethill

The same owner received £218 per 100 kilos for 775k at £1685. Cow/heifers sold to £242 for 580k at £1415 from an Armagh farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold up to £191 per 100 kilos for 910k at £1745 from a Bessbrook farmer and for 860k at £1655 from an Armagh producer. Main trade for fleshed friesians from £170 to £189 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesians from £130 to £160 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Crossmaglen farmer 696k £1525 £219.00; Crossmaglen farmer 774k £1685 £218.00; Crossmaglen farmer 656k £1375 £210.00; Scarva farmer 948k £1965 £207.00; Cullyhanna farmer 642k £1325 £206.00; Armagh farmer 772k £1585 £205.00; Waringstown farmer 772k £1575 £204.00; Portadown farmer 640k £1305 £204.00; Banbridge farmer 680k £1385 £204.00.
Friesian cull cows: Armagh farmer 866k £1655 £191.00; Bessbrook farmer 916k £1745 £191.00; Armagh farmer 638k £1205 £189.00; Bessbrook farmer 820k £1515 £185.00; Bessbrook farmer 736k £1315 £179.00; Tynan farmer 674k £1195 £177.00;
CALVES
Dropped calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bulls from £220 to £370 for a 5 week old Hereford followed by £325 for a 3 week old Sim. Angus bulls sold to £300. Good quality heifer calves sold from £170 to £250 for a BB followed by £230 for a Sim. Angus heifers to £215, £205 and £190.
Bull calves: Her £370; FKV £325; AA £250; AA £240; Lim £240.
Heifer calves: BB £250; Sim £230; Lim £210; FKV £205; Lim £180; AA £180.