Firm trade for cattle again this week at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2090
Bullocks
George Harpur, Mountjoy 700k £2090; 715k £2060; 730k £2020; 700k £2040, L Ruddy, Strabane 700k £2040; 520k £1560, William Buchannon, Killyclooney 685k £2000; 590k £1650; 460k £1290, T MacRory, Ballygawley 665k £1890; 680k £1880, I Clements, Gortaclare 560k £1570, K Ward, Claudy 590k £1630; 555k £1500, Jas Hamilton, Urney 520k £1410, E McNamee, Mountfield 415k £1400; 445k £1400; 465k £1380, W J Boyd, Kesh 425k £1290, S Owens, Beragh 440k £1300; 490k £1360, J Bratton, Lack 410k £1170; 455k £1280; 470k £1320, L McKinley, Trillick 450k £1250; 345k £1070 and M Donnelly, Creggan 425k £1170.
Heifers
J P Monaghan, Ederney 560k £1780; 570k £1620; 645k £1740, D McKinley, Fintona 520k £1520, S McGirr, Ballygawley 600k £1750; 550k £1560; 515k £1440, N Curley, Claudy 560k £1590; 535k £1520, J Patterson, Drumquin 515k £1460, W J McLaughlin, Drumquin 630k £1660, Paul MacRory, Ballygawley 710k £1820; 730k £1870, B Breen, Eskra 475k £1440; 460k £1330; 400k £1220, W J Boyd, Kesh 475k £1390, D Gallagher, Dromore 425k £1220; 430k £1190, A McElduff, Omagh 405k £1160; 400k £1100, P J Donnelly, Roscavey 475k £1330; 465k £1310, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 490k £1370, E McAroe, Drumquin 375k £1190 and R McCarney, Seskinore 365k £1080; 385k £1120.
Fat cows
S Hannigan, Dromore 460k £254, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 500k £245, M McKeown, Gortin 640k £240, S Lyons, Eskra 720k £286; 720k £220; 750k £206, Des McAskie, Mountjoy 1030k £233 (£2399); 1070k £217, W T Nethery, Drumquin 840k £230, P Johnston, Beragh 750k £227 and T MacRory, Ballygawley 730k £218.
Friesian cows
B Haughey, Carrickmore 680k £215, A Caldwell, Killen 570k £207 and T Tait, Omagh 580k £192; 600k £186.
Weanlings
King Farms, Knockmoyle £900 and £790 Simmental bulls, L McKinley, Trillick £850 Limousin bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £840 Charolais bull, G Lyons, Beragh £775 and £690 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Baird, Douglas Bridge £745 and £720 Aberdeen Angus heifers, C McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £710 Simmental bull and L Monaghan, Ederney £690 and £680 Limousin bulls.
Dropped calves
A R Millar, Sion Mills £575; £545 and £535 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D J Doak, Omagh £475 and £435 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £385 Aberdeen Angus heifer, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart £470 Hereford heifer, R Monteith, Fecarry £405 Aberdeen Angus bull, F N McGarvey, Dunmoyle £385 and £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, George Robinson, Fintona £385 Limousin bull, Hall Kee, Strabane £360 Limousin bull; £345 Limousin heifer, J Maguire, Trillick £330 and £305 Limousin heifers, D Thompson, Sion Mills £320 Charolais bull and P McCanny, Omagh £310 Simmental heifer.