Firm trade for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 351 lots listed sold easily with Cow Heifers selling to £1855 for a 700kg Lim. to £265. This was followed by a 570kg Au. to £248 per 100kg at £1413-60.

Beef Cows sold to £1969-40 for an 860kg Sim. to £229 per 100kg and selling to a top of £247 per 100kg for a 770kg Lim. to £1901-90.

Heavy Friesian Cows sold to £178 per 100kg for an 820kg to £1459-60 with others selling from £151 to £167 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £2455-20 for a 1240kg Ch. to £198 and £2151-30 for a 1010kg Lim. to £213 per 100kg.

Fat Steers sold to £247 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £268 per 100kg .

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2120 for an 845kg Ch. (£251) to £264 per 100kg for a 700kg Lim. to £1850.

Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 585kg Ch. to £260 per 100kg for a 515kg Ch. to £1340.

Med Weights sold to £1260 for a 500kg Lim. (£252) Smaller sorts sold to £960 fpor a 350kg AA.

Heavy Heifers sold to £2020 for a 650kg Lim. (£310) Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 585kg Lim. (£282) with a 535kg Lim. to £1510 (£282).

Med Weights sold to £1350 for a 495kg Lim. (£274) Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 400kg Lim. Weanling Males sold to £1350 for a 505kg Ch. (£267) to £295 per 100kg for a 390kg Lim. to £1150.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1080 for a 395kg Ch. (£267) to £298 per 100kg for a 305kg Lim. to £910. Dairy Cows sold to £2170 and £2100. Breeding Bulls sold to £2500 for a Char. and £2270 for a Lim. Suckler Outfits sold to £1730 Springers sold to £1370. Male Calves sold to £425 for a Char. Female Calves sold to £400 for Sim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £850 for Char. Reared Female Lumps sold to £730 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Lisbellaw Producer 700kg Lim. to £265 (£1855), Augher Producer 770kg Lim. to £247 (£1901-90), Tempo Producer 610kg Ch. to £246 (£1500-60), Bellevue Producer 590kg Ch. to £244 (£1439-60), Carrickmore Producer 650kg Lim. to £242 (£1573), Newtownbutler Producer 790kg AA. to £239 (£1888-10), Keady Producer 660kg Lim. to £238 (£1570-80), Rosslea Producer 600kg Lim. to £234 (£1404), Dungannon Producer 660kg Lim. to £232 (£1531-20), Ballygawley Producer 570kg Lim. to £232 (£1322-40), Augher Producer 660kg Lim. to £231(£1524-60), Armagh Producer 860kg Sim. to £229 (£1969-40), Augher Producer 610kg Lim. to £228 (£1390-80), Crumlin Producer 680kg Ch. to £228 (£1550-40)

Other quality lots sold from £185 to £226 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £160 to £183 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £151 to £167 per 100kg to a top of £178 per 100kg for an 820kg to £1459-60.

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £168 for a 610kg to £1024-80

Plainer lots sold from £122 to £138 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £96 to £120 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Fivemiletown Producer 1010kg Lim. to £213 (£2151-30), Coalisland Producer 860kg Lim. to £201 (£1728-60), Omagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £199 (£1552-20), Dungannon Producer 990kg Lim. to £199 (£1970-10), Dromore Producer 1240kg Ch. to £198 (£2455-20), Fintona Producer 960kg Lim. to £196 (£1881-60), Maguiresbridge Producer 910kg AA. to £190 (£1729), Dungannon Producer 890kg Ch. to £184 (£1637-60), Dungannon Producer 850kg Daq. to £184 (£1564), Bellanaleck Producer 890kg Lim. to 3180 (£1602), Newtownbutler Producer 1250kg S/H. to £169 (£2112-50)

FAT STEERS: 600Kg Lim. to £247, 630kg Sim. to £228. 590kg Ch. to £225. 710kg Lim. to £220. 550kg Lim. to £216. 540kg Lim. to £212. 610kg Sim. to £210. 560kg AA. to £208. 570kg S/H. to £208. 930kg Ch. to £204. 520kg AA. to £200. 540kg AA. to £197. Friesian Steers sold to £185 per 100kg with others selling from £168 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS: 590KG Daq. to £268. 500kg Lim. to £254. 530kg Ch. to £250. 620kg Lim. to £248. 570kg Au. to £248. 560kg AA. to £246. 430kg Ch. to £235. 570kg Lim. to £234. 510kg Ch. to £232. 550kg Lim. to £220. 520kg Lim. to £210. 570kg Lim. to £204. Herefords sold to £204 per 100kg S/Horns sold to £200 per 100kg A.A. s sold to £190 per 100kg Friesians sold to £184 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (223lots)

Another good entry this week again sold to a firm demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2120 for an 845kg Char. (£251) and selling to £264 per 100kg for a 700kg Lim. to £1850 other quality lots sold from £234 to £263 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 585kg Ch. (£249) and selling to £260 per 100kg for a 515kg Ch. to £1340.

SAMPLE PRICES:

Armagh Producer 845kg Ch. to £2120 (£251), Armagh Producer 820kg Lim. to £2110 (£257) and 715kg AA. to £1800 (£251), Lisbellaw Producer 775kg Ch. to £1930 (£249) 690kg Ch. to £1790 (£259) 735kg Ch. to £1750 (£238) and 695kg Ch. to £1740 (£250), F McCaughey Clogher 870kg Ch. to £1920 (£220), J Beggs Loughgall 700kg Lim. to £1850 (£264) 720kg Ch. to £1740 (£241) and 670kg Ch. to £1730 (£258), W Reynolds Aghalane 725kg Ch. to £1800 (£240) and 675kg Ch. to £1730 (£256), G W Allen Portadown 875kg Ch. to £1800 (£206) and 735kg Lim. to £1720 (£234), R Hall Fivemiletown 705kg Lim. to £1760 (£249 and 660kg Lim. to £1710 (£259), R S Carson Innishmore 665kg AA. to £1750 (£263), R Armstrong Fivemiletown 680kg Ch. to £1720 (£253), Wm. Boyd Clogher 720kg Ch. to £1710 (£237)

Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 585kg Ch. (£249) and 515kg Ch. to £1340 (£260), A & M Daly Dungannon 570kg Par. to £1450 (£254) and 570kg Ch. to £1360 (£238), W Reynolds Aghalane 575kg Ch. to £1420 (£247) and 595kg Ch. to £1400 (£235), M Greenaway Dungannon 540kg Ch. to £1360 (£252) 510kg Daq. to £1320 (£259) and 510kg Daq. to £1310 (£257), A Fearon Dungannon 560kg B/B. to £1340 (£239) and 560kg Ch. to £1310 (£234)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M King Armagh 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252),J F McClave Roslea 490kg Sim. to £1230 (£251) and 490kg Sim. to £1120 (£228), A Fearon Dungannon 485kg Lim. to £1220 (£251), M Greenaway Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1200 (£240) 470kg Daq. to £1160 (£247) and 490kg Ch. to £1140 (£232), J R McAree Keady 500kg AA. to £1150 (£230), Local Producer 490kg Lim. to £1140 (£232) and 445kg Lim. to £1120 (£251), D Monaghan Cookstown 465kg Lim. to £1140 (£245), H Gibson Sixmilecross 495kg Sim. to £1130 (£228), A & M Daly Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1120. I Campbell Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1110. P McKenna Ballygawley 465kg Lim. to £1110. R McKenna Ballygawley 490kg Her. to £1110. D Wright Aughnacloy 475kg Ch. to £1100. Kesh Producer 465kg Lim. to £1100. JA & E Downey Dungannon 485kg Lim. to £1100.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K McCaffery Tempo 350kg AA. to £960. E McCaffery Tempo 325kg AA. to £850, 315kg AA. to £800. J McCaffery Derrylin 340kg Lim. to £800.

STORE HEIFERS (208 lots)

A great selection in this section sold to a strong demand with Heavy lots selling to £2020 for a 650kg Lim. (£310) with other quality lots selling from £235 to £271 per 100kg for a 600kg Lim. to £1630) Forward lots sold to £282 per 100kg for a 585kg Ch. to £1650 and a 535kg Lim. to £1510 (£282)

SAMPLE PRICES:

J Mc Sorley Beragh 650kg Lim. to £2020 (£310) and 600kg Lim. to £1630 (£271), Armagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £1950 (£250) and 720kg Lim. to £1850 (£257), M Nesbitt Armagh 820kg Ch. to £1930 (£235) and 600kg Ch. to £1520 (£253), J Wylie Benburb 680kg Ch. to £1700 (£250), F Mc Caughey Clogher 660kg Ch. to £1630 (£247), M McGinley Eskra 595kg Sim. to £1610 (£270) and 615kg Ch. to £1600 (£260), I S Farrell Fivemiletown 635kg Lim. to £1590 (£250) 610kg Lim. to £1570 (£257) and 645kg Ch. to £1530 (£237), R F & V J Hall Maguiresbridge 615kg Ch. to £1570 (£255), J Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 645kg Ch. to £1570 (£243), I McVitty Lisnaskea 615kg Lim. to £1500 (£244) and 590kg Lim. to £1500 (£254)

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 585kg Lim. (£282) 545kg Ch. to £1380 (£253) and £1370 for a 530kg Lim. (£258) to S Lyons Eskra. JM McSorley Beragh £1650 for a 585kg Lim. (£282) £535kg Lim. to £1510 (£282) and 560kg Lim. to £1480 (£264) M Flynn Newtownbutler 580kg Ch. to £1500 (£258) 555kg Lim. to £1480 (£266) and 570kg Ch. to £1380 (£242), G McGarrity Sixmilecross 550kg Lim. to £1450 (£263) and 525kg Lim. to £1400 (£266), D Corrigan Trillick 545kg Ch. to £1400 (£257) and 550kg Lim. to £1320 (£240)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: V Mc Crystal Ballygawley 495kg Lim. to £1350 (£274), K McCarney Fintona 500kg Lim. to £1360 (£272) and 490kg Lim. to £1180 (£241), G Taggart Coalisland 500kg Lim. to £1300 (£260) and 465kg Lim. to £1250 (£269), M McGinley Eskra 490kg Ch. to £1300 (£265), J Cuthbertson Fivemiletown 500kg Lim. to £1290 (£258), A Lynch Ballygawley 500kg Sim. to £1290 (£258) and 475kg Sim. to £1200 (£252), P Bogue Fivemiletown 480kg Lim. to £1270 (£264), G McGarrity Sixmilecross 490kg Lim. to £1260 (£257), J Carrothers Fivemiletown 465kg Lim. to £1250 (£269), J Armstrong Maguiresbridge £500kg Lim. to £1230 (£246), Kesh Producer 485kg Lim. to £1230 (£253), F Flynn Newtownbutler 500kg Lim. to £1200 (£240), Mountview Cattle Dungannon 450kg Ch. to £1180 (£262) 430kg Lim. to £1170 (£272) and 460kg Lim. to £1150 (£250), M Connelly Roslea 475kg Ch. to £1170 (£246), G Cullen Coalisland 485kg Lim. to £1160 (£239)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Carrothers Fivemiletown 400kg Lim. to £1050 and 400kg Lim. to £950. W Lynch Drumahoe 375kg Lim. to £930and 360kg Lim. to £850. J Lynch Drumahoe 370kg Lim. to £910. Boa Island Producer 400kg Ch. to £860 and 355kg Ch. to £780. M Connelly Roslea 385kg Ch. to £830. K McCaffery Tempo 330kg Ch. to £800and 295kg Ch. to £790. P McCaffery Tempo 340kg Ch. to £800. T Parks Craigavon 335kg Lim. to £760, 335kg Lim. to £740, 315kg Lim. to £730, 330kg Lim. to £710, 350kg AA. to £700, 330kg Lim. to £690 and 300kg Lim. to £670. E McCaffery Tempo 285kg AA. to £730.

WEANLINGS (241 lots)

A good turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1350 for a 505kg Ch. (£267) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 390kg Ch. to £1150. Weanling Heifers sold to £1080 for a 395kg Ch. (£273) and selling to £298 per 100kg for a 305kg Lim. to £910 and a 305kg Ch. to £910. SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS: V McCrystal Ballygawley 505kg Ch. to £1350 (£267) 445kg Lim. to £1220 (£274) 430kg Ch. to £1170 (£272) and 390kg Ch. to £1150 (£295), J McSorley Beragh 455kg Lim. to £1240 (£272) 455kg Ch. to £1220 (£268) 445kg Lim. to £1160 (£260) and 430kg Lim. to £1160 (£269), J J Dundas Springfield 555kg Ch. to £1210 (£218) 530kg Ch. to £1200 (£226) and 465kg Ch. to £1150 (£247), M/S F & G Stewart Dungannon 415kg Lim. to £1200 (£289) 435kg Lim. to £1150 (£264) and 385kg Lim. to £1070 (£278), C Watt Dungannon 445kg Ch. to £1170 (£263) 480kg Ch. to £1150 (£239) and 465kg Ch. to £1140 (£245), E Maguire Omagh 500kg Lim. to £1170 (£234), Castlederg Producer 505kg Lim. to £1150 (£228), R Leonard Magheraveely 475kg Lim. to £1150 (£242), M Brennan Cookstown 385kg Ch. to £1120 (£291)

WEANLING HEIFERS: M Brennan Cookstown 395kg Ch. to £1080 (£273) 400kg Ch. to £1070 (£267) and 440kg Ch. to £1010 (£229), M McNally Portadown 435kg Ch. to £1060 (£243), Liam Johnston Tempo 395kg Ch. to £1000 (£253) 395kg Ch. to £930 and 350kg Ch. to £890. H J E Edgerton Magheraveely 365kg Ch. to £1000 (£274) and 410kg Ch. to £990 (£241), E Askin Ballygawley 410kg Ch. to £980 (£239) and 375kg Ch. to £940 (£250), D L Stinson Dungannon 400kg Ch. to £950(£237) and 360kg Lim. to £920 (£255), J Doyle Armagh 350kg Ch. to £920 (£263), V McCrystal Ballygawley 305kg Ch. to £910 (£298), Boa Island Producer 305kg Lim. to £910 (£298) and 380kg Ch. to £890. C D Morrow Ballinamallard 455kg Simms to £890 X 2

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A keen demand for quality lots this week again with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2170, £2100, £2010 and £2000. Ballygawley Producer £1850 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1140. A selection of young Maiden Heifers from a Newry Producer sold from £610 to £690 per head.

BREEDING BULLS

Dromore Producer £2500 for Ped. Non. Reg Char. (born 12-09-2020), Fivemiletown Producer £2270 for Ped. Non. Reg. Limm (born 23-04-2020), Crossgar Producer £1950 for Ped. Reg. AA. (born 10-04-2018), Magheraveely Producer £1740 for Ped. Non. Reg. Ch. (born 14-09-2019), Fivemiletown Producer £1660 for Ped. Non. Reg. Sim. (born 19-04-2020)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard of stock sold to a steady demand with J Stewart, Fivemiletown selling a 2014 Cow with a Bull Calf to £1730. G Mullan Cookstown sold a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1690. O Callaghan Rosslea £1550 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf and £1460 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf. Wm Donnell Donamanna £1470, for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1450 for Heifer with Bull Calf £1450 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf £1360 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf £1320 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1180 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. B arry McCann Dungannon £1430 for 08 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1270 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf. H J E Edgerton Magheraveely £1420 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf, £1400 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf, £1340 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf and £1280 for 08 Cow with twin Heifer Calves. InCalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1370 with olderlots selling from £880 to £1080.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (200 lots)

A large entry this week sold to a brisk demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £425 for a Ch. to a Lisnaskea Producer. M & A Foy Fivemiletown £400 and £385 for AAs. B McDonald Newtownbutler £400 for Ch. K Moore Augher £380 for Ch. Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £375 for B/B. M Lagan Cookstown £365 for Sim. N McCleery Augher £330 for AA. and £310 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES

Fivemiletown Producer £400 for Sim. A McGirr Fintona £395 X 2 and £350 for Her. Dungannon Producer £390, £365 for Simms. and £350 for B/B. J Brownlee Culkey £390 for Lim. K Moore Augher £325 for Ch.

REARED MALE LUMPS

P McDermot Lisnaskea £850 for Ch. and £590 for Sim. K Kelly Trillick £760 for Sim. and £650 for Her. K Moore Augher £720 and £610 for Limms. B McCaffery Lisnaskea £700, £685 and £590 for Limms and £675 and £600 for Simms. J Brownlee Culkey £615 for Ch. H A Gilmore Dromore £605 for Sim. R McConnell Clogher £600 for Lim. Local Producer £505 for Ch.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS