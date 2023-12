Firm trade for cattle at Enniskillen, bullocks selling to £2540 per head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks sold to at £2540 per head and up to 297ppk for a 790kg Charolais at £1250.

Forward stores to 376ppk for a 616kg Charolais at £2320.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Derrygonnelly producer 786kg Charolais at £2290, 824kg Charolais at £2450, 916kg Charolais at £2530, 858kg Simmental at £2350, 790kg Charolais at £2350, 824kg Charolais at £2450, 926kg Charolais at £2540, 616kg at £2320; Rosslea producer 658kg Hereford at £1830, 632kg Hereford at £1590; Letterbreen producer 434kg Charolais at £1300, 440kg Charolais at £1230; Tempo producer 564kg Limousin at £1490; Fivemiletown producer 482kg Limousin at £1330, 456kg Charolais at £1160; Letterbreen producer 482kg Friesian at £980, 502kg Friesian at £1150, 486kg Friesian at £1040, 466kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070; Kesh producer 588kg Charolais at £1650, 662kg Limousin at £1680, 606kg Limousin at £1590, 618kg Charolais at £1650; Derrygonnelly producer 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1290, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 472kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280; Derrylin producer 522kg AV at £1330, 492kg Charolais at £1480, 424kg Charolais at £1290, 426kg Charolais at £1350, 378kg Charolais at £1170, 396kg Limousin at £1220; Dromore producer 774kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950; Enniskillen producer 502kg Shorthorn at £1210, 402kg Limousin at £1210, 512kg Limousin at £1400, 500kg Charolais at £1380; Lisbellaw producer 556kg Limousin at £1500, 598k Hereford at £1470; Trillick producer 666kg Simmental at £1730, 684kg Limousin at £1890; Ballinamallard producer 344kg Aberdeen Angus at £820, 380kg Aberdeen Angus at £880; Tempo producer 522kg Charolais at £1440; Sixmilecross producer 574kg Limousin at £1430, 488kg Fleckvieh at £1080, 690kg Charolais at £1690, 554kg Charolais at £1480, 580kg Charolais at £1480; Brookeborough producer 546kg Shorthorn at £1360, 528kg Shorthorn at £1270; Trillick producer 474kg Charolais at £1280, 460kg Charolais at £1210 and Enniskillen producer 390kg Charolais at £1010.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1300 paid for a 390kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1170 for a 424kg Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 390kg Charolais steer at £1300, 331kg Charolais steer at £1080, 424kg Charolais steer at £1140, 306kg Charolais steer at £990, 328kg Charolais steer at £1050; Letterbreen producer 334kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £910, 303kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £790, 298kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £780; Garrison producer 325kg Charolais steer at £1110, 304kg Charolais heifer at £940, 296kg Charolais steer at £970, 349kg Limousin heifer at £1010; Monea producer 246kg Charolais bull at £860, 280kg Charolais bull at £940, 310kg Limousin heifer at £860, 303kg Limousin heifer at £850, 311kg Charolais bull at £990; Belcoo producer 236kg Charolais bull at £780, 235kg Charolais bull at £730, 191kg Charolais heifer at £690, 227kg Charolais heifer at £780, 308kg Charolais bull at £910; Irvinestown producer 400kg Limousin bull at £1150, 411kg Limousin bull at £1150, 314kg Limousin bull at £1000, 340kg Limousin bull at £1070; Kinawley producer 428kg Charolais steer at £1160, 369kg Charolais steer at £1140, 430kg Limousin at £1050; Springfield producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1130, 335kg Charolais steer at £1100; Boho producer 253kg Charolais bull at £880, 239kg Limousin heifer at £690; Kesh producer 339kg Charolais heifer at £930, 314kg Charolais heifer at £880, 335kg Limousin heifer at £900; Belcoo producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 283kg Charolais heifer at £920, 285kg Charolais bull at £950, 314kg Charolais bull at £940; Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais bull at £1220, 309kg Charolais bull at £930 and Kesh producer 225kg Charolais heifer at £680, 322kg Charolais bull at £1000, 218kg Charolais bull at £720, 223kg Charolais bull at £740.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £470 for a Charolais and heifers to £420 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Garrison producer Charolais bull at £470; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £420, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £380, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £405; Trillick producer Charolais bull at £425, Charolais heifer at £340, Charolais heifer at £240; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380, Aberdeen Angus bull at £410; Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £390 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais heifer at £430.

Suckler cows

2019 born Limousin with May born Charolais heifer at £2000, 2022 born Charolais heifer due March to Limousin bull at £1660, 2021 Hereford heifer due March to Limousin bull at £1660, 2017 born Charolais cow with August born Charolais heifer at £1480 and 2022 heifer due March to Limousin bull at £1270.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 512kg Charolais at £1480.

Light weights sold from 315ppk for a 442kg Charolais at £1390.

Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1660; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 590kg at £1630, Charolais 595kg at £1600, Charolais 580kg at £1530; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 510kg at £1480; Derrylin producer Charolais 530kg at £1480, Charolais 390kg at £1200, Charolais 380kg at £1190; Monea producer Charolais 440kg at £1390 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 390kg at £1150.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 242ppk paid for Aberdeen Angus 694kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680.

Lighter lots to 226ppk paid for a 460kg Charolais at £1040.