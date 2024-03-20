Firm trade for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls selling to £1270
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1270 for a 420kg Charolais (£302) a 430kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1260 (£293) a 380kg Shorthorn beef sold to £1170 (£308) with a 390kg Charolais to £1170 (£300) and selling to a high of £396 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £1070 with a 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£352).
Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 470kg Limousin (£245) with a 400kg Limousin to £1040 and a 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £970.
Incalf aged cows sold to £1100.
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £1270 (£302) and 260kg Charolais to £890 (£342) Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £1170 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Shorthorn beef to £1170 (£308) 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1080 (£283) and 315kg Shorthorn beef to £1070 (£340) Newtownbutler producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£293) 420kg Charolais to £1180 (£281) 420kg Charolais to £1160 (£276) and a 370kg Charolais to £1150 (£311) Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£352) 345kg Charolais to £1140 (£330) 325kg Limousin to £1070 (£329) and 270kg Charolais to £1070 (£352) Rosslea producer 280kg Limousin to £940 (£336) and Letterbreen producer 225kg Simmental to £400.
Weanling heifers
Cornafanogue producer 470kg Limousin to £1150 (£245) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £1040 (£260) and 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) Lisbellaw producer 410kg Limousin to £1030 and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £970 (£323) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Limousin to £800 and 330kg Her. to £670. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 330kg AAs. to £780 x 2 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £770. Derrylin producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Tempo producer 245kg Charolais to £660. Letterbreen producer 200kg Simmental to £520. Rosslea producer 255kg Limousin to £500.
A selection of aged cows due April to Charolais or Limousin bulls sold £1100, £1060, £1040, £1020 £920 and £880 for a Newtownbutler producer.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.