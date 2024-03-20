Firm trade for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls selling to £1270

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1270 for a 420kg Charolais (£302) a 430kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1260 (£293) a 380kg Shorthorn beef sold to £1170 (£308) with a 390kg Charolais to £1170 (£300) and selling to a high of £396 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £1070 with a 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£352).

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 470kg Limousin (£245) with a 400kg Limousin to £1040 and a 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £970.

Incalf aged cows sold to £1100.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £1270 (£302) and 260kg Charolais to £890 (£342) Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £1170 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Shorthorn beef to £1170 (£308) 385kg Shorthorn beef to £1080 (£283) and 315kg Shorthorn beef to £1070 (£340) Newtownbutler producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£293) 420kg Charolais to £1180 (£281) 420kg Charolais to £1160 (£276) and a 370kg Charolais to £1150 (£311) Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £1160 (£352) 345kg Charolais to £1140 (£330) 325kg Limousin to £1070 (£329) and 270kg Charolais to £1070 (£352) Rosslea producer 280kg Limousin to £940 (£336) and Letterbreen producer 225kg Simmental to £400.

Weanling heifers

Cornafanogue producer 470kg Limousin to £1150 (£245) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £1040 (£260) and 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) Lisbellaw producer 410kg Limousin to £1030 and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £970 (£323) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Limousin to £800 and 330kg Her. to £670. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 330kg AAs. to £780 x 2 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £770. Derrylin producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Tempo producer 245kg Charolais to £660. Letterbreen producer 200kg Simmental to £520. Rosslea producer 255kg Limousin to £500.

A selection of aged cows due April to Charolais or Limousin bulls sold £1100, £1060, £1040, £1020 £920 and £880 for a Newtownbutler producer.