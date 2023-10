Firm trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bullocks selling to £2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The largest entry of heifers, so far than this year, of 370 lots sold in a very firm demand with good quality beef heifers selling from £260 to £313 per 100k for 746k at £2335 from a Katesbridge producer, followed by £295 per 100k for 650k at £1915 from a Benburb producer.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £288 per 100k for 620k at £1795 from a Derrynoose producer, followed by £286 for 600k at £1715 from a Dungannon farmer.

All good quality forward heifers from £250 to £285 per 100k.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Good quality grazing heifers sold from £250 to £299 for 416k at £1245 from a Tandragee farmer and for 430k at £1285 from a Mayobridge producer. A Moira farmer received £298 for 398k at £1185.

220 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality midweight bullocks selling from £250 to £316 per 100k for 394k at £1245 from a Clabby producer. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £313 per 100k for 468k at £1465 and an Annaghmore farmer received £295 for 480k Aberdeen Angus at £1415.

Forward feeding bullocks to £279 for 550k at £1535 from a Clabby farmer followed by £278 for 640k at £1795 from a Dromara farmer. Main demand from £240 to £277 per 100k.

Beef bullocks sold up to £284 per 100k for 710k at £2025 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by £279 for 716k at £1995 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

All good quality beef bullocks from £250 to £278 per 100k.

370 weanlings sold in another very strong demand with good quality heifer weanlings selling to a top of £555 per 100k for 346k at £1920 from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by £345 for 296k at £1020 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All top quality heifer weanlings sold from £280 to £343 per 100k.

Light male weanlings sold to £406k per 100k for 310k at £1260 from a Kilkeel owner.

The same owner received £389 per 100k for 380k at £1480.

Main demand from £260 to £348 per 100k.

Strong males sold to £359 per 100k for 412k at £1480 from an Attical farmer, followed by £339 for 404k at £1370 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality stronger males sold from £260 to £336 per 100k.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2600 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Kilkeel farmer. An Omagh farmer sold a Charolais heifer and bull calf for £1720. A Cullyhanna farmer sold a Simmental cow and heifer calf at £1680.

Several more sold from £1300 to £1580 each.

Beef heifers

Katesbridge producer 746k £2335 313p/k: Benburb producer 650k £1915 295p/k: 652k £1895 291p/k: Derrynoose producer 666k £1885 283p/k: Dungannon producer 658k £1835 279p/k: 716k £1995 279p/k: Benburb producer 692k £1895 274p/k: Tandragee producer 660k £1795 272p/k and Dungannon producer 684k £1835 268p/k.

Forward heifers

Derrynoose producer 624k £1795 288p/k: Dungannon producer 600k £1715 286p/k: Armagh producer 538k £1535 285p/k: Ballynahinch producer 596k £1695 284p/k: Portadown producer 618k £1755 284p/k: Derrynoose producer 622k £1765 284p/k: Portadown producer 590k £1655 281p/k: 584k £1635 280p/k and Tandragee producer 556k £1555 280p/k.

Midweight heifers

Tandragee producer 416k £1245 299p/k: Mayobridge produecer 430k £1285 299p/k: Moira producer 398k £1185 298p/k: Armagh producer 462k £1365 295p/k: Tandragee producer 412k £1195 290p/k: Banbridge producer 412k £1195 290p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 402k £1125 280p/k: Banbridge producer 440k £1225 278p/k: Downpatrick producer 480k £1335 278p/k and Glenanne producer 498k £1375 276p/k.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon producer 712k £2025 284p/k: Ballynahinch producer 716k £1995 279p/k: Gilford producer 696k £1935 278p/k: Ballynahinch producer 664k £1845 278p/k: 726k £1995 275p/k: Ballynahinch producer 674k £1835 272p/k: Dungannon producer 770k £2095 272p/k: Gilford producer 746k £2015 270p/k and Ballynahinch producer 684k £1845 270p/k.

Midweight bullocks

Clabby producer 394k £1245 316p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 468k £1465 313p/k: Annaghmore producer 480k £1415 295p/k: 488k £1435 294p/k: Clabby producer 464k £1355 292p/k: 476k £1365 287p/k: 460k £1295 282p/k: 390k £1095 281p/k and Markethill producer 490k £1355 277p/k.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel producer 310k £1260 406p/k: 380k £1480 389p/k: 370k £1290 349p/k: 368k £1280 348p/k: 302k £1050 348p/k: Tassagh producer 270k £930 344p/k: Attical producer 306k £1040 340p/k: Tassagh producer 248k £830 335p/k and Dollingstown producer 344k £1130 329p/k.

Strong male weanlings

Attical producer 412h £1480 359p/k: Armagh producer 404k £1370Attical producer 412h £1480 359p/k: Armagh producer 404k £1370 339p/k: Kilkeel producer 440k £1480 336p/k: 424k £1420 335p/k: Armagh producer 456k £1470 322p/k: Dromara producer 406k £1300 320p/k: Kilkeel producer 424k £1280 302p/k: Dromara producer 448k £1330 297p/k and Dollingstown producer 414k £1200 290p/k.

Female weanlings