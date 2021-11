Firm trade for cattle at Saintfield

FAT CATTLE; sold to £1610 for a 700kg Lim Bullock, £230 per 100kg.

Heifers sold to £1454 for a 670kg BB, £217 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1401 for a 770kg Char, £182 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1214 for a 880kg, £138 per 100kg.

Leading Prices: Comber producer Lim Bullock 700kg £230 £1610, Greyabbey producer BB Heifer 670kg £217 £1454, Downpatrick producer Char Cow 770kg £182 £1401, Killinchy producer Char Cows 700kg £189 £1323, 730kg £180 £1314, Downpatrick producer AA Cows 740kg £173 £1280, 700kg £179 £1190, Greyabbey producer Her Cows 800kg £159 £1272, 760kg £157 £1193, Saintfield producer AA Cows 830kg £150 £1245, 780kg £154 £1201, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 880kg £138 £1214, 790kg £137 £1082, Ballynahinch producer Lim Cows 620kg £190 £1178, 660kg £177 £1168, Saintfield producer Her Cow 720kg £163 £1173, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 760kg £140 £1064, 740kg £142 £1050.

BULLOCKS; Sold to £1270 for a 600kg Her (211)

Leading Prices; Comber producer Hers 600kg £1270, 550kg £1170, 550kg £1120, Greyabbey producer 550kg £1250, 450kg £1100, 450kg £1050, Portaferry producer Lims 530kg £1220, 440kg £1090, 440kg £1070, Comber producer AAs 560kg £1170, 560kg £1140, 520kg £1090, 480kg £1020, Crossgar producer Lim 470kg £1060.

HEIFERS; sold to £1310 for a 510kg Lim (257)

Leading Prices; Greyabbey producer Lims 510kg £1310, 550kg £1250, Portaferry producer Lims 530kg £1205, 490kg £1150, 530kg £1140, 500kg £1120, 450kg £1090, 460kg £1090, 470kg £1065, 460kg £1060, 450kg £1040, 470kg £1030, Crossgar producer Lims 500kg £1180, 450kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Char 470kg £1160, Comber producer Lims 450kg £1090, 450kg £1045, 460kg £1020, 460kg £1010, 450kg £1000, 460kg £1000.