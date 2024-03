Firm trade for cattle remaining at Markethill Mart, cull cows selling to £1660

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good quality cow/heifers sold to £257 for 570k at £1480 from a Middletown producer. Fleshed cows sold to £239 for 690k at £1660 from a Kilkeel farmer and a Glenanne producer received £222 for 698k at £1550.

Main demand for beef cows from £185 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows to £155 for 730k at £1130 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by £153 for 610k at £940 from a Keady producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

All fleshed Friesian cows sold from £140 to £152 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £120 to £135 and the plainest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Middletown farmer 576k £1480 £257.00; Kilkeel farmer 694k £1660 £239.00; Glenanne farmer 698k £1550 £222.00; Kilkeel farmer 606k £1340 £221.00; Cullyhanna farmer 714k £1550 £217.00; Banbridge farmer 814k £1590 £195.00; Tandragee farmer 746k £1450 £194.00; Middletown farmer 642k £1230 £192.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 744k £1420 £191.

Friesian cull cows

Bessbrook farmer 730k £1130 £155.00; Keady farmer 616k £940 £153.00; Lurgan farmer 684k £1040 £152.00; Katesbridge farmer 584k £850 £146.00; Fivemiletown farmer 626k £910 £145.00; Portadown farmer 598k £850 £142.00; Keady farmer 658k £930 £141.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 752k £1060 £141.

Calves

150 calves sold in a firm demand with top price of £405 paid for an Aberdeen Angus bull.

A Belgian Blue bull sold at £400.

All good quality bulls from £300 to £390 and second quality from £220 to £280 each.

Heifer calves sold to £395 and £390 paid twice for Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality heifers sold from £250 to £345 and younger types from £150 to £210 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £405; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £390; Aberdeen Angus £380; Aberdeen Angus £380; Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £370 and Belgian Blue £350.

Heifer calves