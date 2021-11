Firm trade for cull cows at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £221 for 628k at £1385 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £203 for 770k at £1575 from a Castlewellan producer. Fleshed cows sold steadily from £160 to £189 for 840k at £1595 from a Richhill farmer followed by £188 for 790k at £1485 from a Lislea producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £134 for 750k at £1005 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Second quality friesians from £105 to £120 and poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos.