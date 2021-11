Firm trade for heifers at Markethill

HEIFERS

210 heifers maintained a very firm trade with beef heifers selling to £251 per 10 kilos for 650k at £1635 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £245 for 648k at £1585 for a Katesbridge farmer. Top price of £1655 for 690k £240 from a Katesbridge producer. Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £220 to £240 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold from £210 to £247 for 508k at £1255 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £245 for 570k at £1395 from a Cullyhanna producer. A 514k Sim with breeding potential sold at £1555 £303 for a Newry farmer. Middleweight heifers sold to £284 for 490k at £1395 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £271 for 408k at £1105 from a Keady producer. The same owner received £254 for 412k at £1045. All good quality middleweights from £210 to £247 per 100 kilos. Good quality light store heifers sold from £210 to £261 for 358k at £935 from a Keady producer. The same owner received £257 for 376k at £965.

Beef heifers: Katesbridge farmer 652k £1635 £251.00; Katesbridge farmer 648k £1585 £245.00; Katesbridge farmer 676k £1625 £240.00; Katesbridge farmer 672k £1615 £240.00; Katesbridge farmer 690k £1655 £240.00; Belleeks farmer 678k £1625 £240.00; Katesbridge farmer 686k £1565 £228.00.

Forward heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 514k £1555 £303.00; Cullyhanna farmer 508k £1255 £247.00; Cullyhanna farmer 570k £1395 £245.00; Loughgall farmer 616k £1505 £244.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 528k £1255 £238.00; Benburb farmer 544k £1285 £236.00; Portadown farmer 556k £1305 £235.00.

Middleweight heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 492k £1395 £284.00; Keady farmer 408k £1105 £271.00; Keady farmer 412k £1045 £254.00; Keady farmer 428k £1055 £247.00; Keady farmer 406k £995 £245.00; Ballynahinch farmer 466k £1135 £244.00; Keady farmer 450k £1090 £242.00. Light heifers: Keady farmer 358k £935 £261.00; Keady farmer 376k £965 £257.00; Waringstown farmer 380k £975 £257.00; Kilcoo farmer 388k £975 £251.00; Keady farmer 326k £815 £250.00; Keady farmer 384k £955 £249.00; Keady farmer 398k £985 £248.00.

BULLOCKS

310 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality forward feeding bullocks sold from £210 to £249 for 536k at £1335 from a Killylea farmer followed by £244 for 610k at £1495 from a Hilltown farmer. A Moira producer received £242 for 580k at £1405. Good quality beef bullocks to £236 for 668k at £1575 from a Tandragee farmer and for 664k at £1565 from an Ardglass farmer. Top price of £1735 for 780k £222 from a Dromara producer. All good quality beef bullocks from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £257 for 422k at £1085 from a Lisburn farmer. The same owner received £248 for 446k at £1105. A Keady producer received £251 per 100 kilos for 388k at £975 and 400k AA at £1005. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £160 to £180 for 640k at £1155 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £179 for 570k at £1025 from a Tandragee farmer.

Beef bullocks: Tandragee farmer 668k £1575 £236.00; Ardglass farmer 664k £1565 £236.00; Dromara farmer 722k £1665 £231.00; Tandragee farmer 676k £1535 £227.00; Ardglass farmer 656k £1485 £226.00; Armagh farmer 678k £1525 £225.00; Dromara farmer 710k £1595 £225.00; Dromara farmer 782k £1735 £222.00; Dromara farmer 742k £1645 £222.00.

Forward bullocks: Killylea farmer 536k £1335 £249.00; Hilltown farmer 612k £1495 £244.00; Moira farmer 580k £1405 £242.00; Moira farmer 580k £1395 £241.00; Moira farmer 514k £1235 £240.00; Moira farmer 502k £1205 £240.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1210 £239.00; Rostrevor farmer 542k £1295 £239.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Lisburn farmer 422k £1085 £257.00; Keady farmer 388k 3975 £251.00; Keady farmer 400k £1005 £251.00; Lisburn farmer 446k £1105 £248.00; Portadown farmer 382k £945 £247.00; Portadown farmer 380k £935 £246.00; Rostrevor farmer 464k £1135 £245.00; Lisburn farmer 436k £1065 £244.00; Whitecross farmer 444k £1075 £242.00; Whitecross farmer 464k £1095 3236.00.

Friesian bullocks: Mayobridge farmer 642k £1155 £180.00; Tandragee farmer 574k £1025 £179.00; Mayobridge farmer 648k £1135 £175.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £1045 £173.00; Tandragee farmer 572k £965 £169.00; Katesbridge farmer 540k £895 £166.00; Katesbridge farmer 610k £975 £160.00.

WEANLINGS

310 weanlings sold in a steady trade. Good quality light males to £289 for 336k at £1000 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £287 for 328k at £940 from a Newtownhamilton producer. A Killeavy producer received £284 for 384k at £1090. Main demand for good quality males from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to £256 for 450k at £1170 for a Dromintee farmer followed by £248 for 416k at £1030 from a Rathfriland producer. All good quality lots from £220 to £247 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings from £220 to £287 per 100 kilos for 268k at £770 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £276 for 254k at £700 for a Belleek farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Killeavy farmer 464k £1140 £246.00; Dromintee farmer 458k £1170 £256.00; Rathfriland farmer 416k £1030 £248.00; Killeavy farmer 458k £1130 £247.00; Killeavy farmer 404k £980 £243.00; Lisburn farmer 402k £950 £236.00; Forkhill farmer 420k £990 £236.00; Killeavy farmer 414k £970 £234.00.

Light male weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 346k £1000 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 328k £940 £287.00; Killeavy farmer 384k £1090 £284.00; Cullyhanna farmer 280k £800 £286.00; Poyntzpass farmer 240k £680 £283.00; Glenanne farmer 284k £800 £282.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k £900 £280.00; Crossmaglen farmer 394k £1100 £279.00; Crossmaglen farmer 344k £950 £276.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Cullyhanna farmer 268k £770 £287.00; Belleeks farmer 254k £700 £276.00; Markethill farmer 252k £690 £274.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 264k £720 £273.00; Katesbridge farmer 274k £720 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 278k £730 £263.00; Katesbridge farmer 296k £770 £260.00.

An entry of 60 lots in the suckler ring sold in an excellent trade with in calf heifers selling to a top of £1820 for a Sim for a Keady producer. The same owner received £1660 for £1490 for in calf heifers. An Armagh farmer received £1810 and £1700 for in calf heifers. Outfits sold to a top of £1760 for a Lim cow and bull calf from a Waringstown producer. The same owner received £1520 for an outfit. A Killeavy farmer sold BB cow and bull calf at £1520. A Poyntzpass farmer sold a Lim heifer and heifer calf at £1690 and £1660 each.