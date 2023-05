Firm trade for sucklers at Markethill, outfits selling to £2200 for Simmental cow and bull calf

Heifers

160 heifers maintained an excellent trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £260 to £312 per 100 kilos for 528k Aberdeen Angus at £1645 from a Glenanne farmer followed by £301 for 520k at £1565 from a Keady producer.

Beef heifers sold up to £300 for 658k at £1975 from a Portadown producer.

Livestock Markets

Good quality middleweights sold from £250 to £299 for 484k at £1445 from an Armagh producer followed by £287 for 430k at £1245 from a Portadown producer.

Forward heifers

Glenanne farmer 528k £1645 £312.00; Keady farmer 520k £1565 £301.00; Portadown farmer 658k £1975 £300.00; Keady farmer 506k £1515 £299.00; Glenanne farmer 538k £1595 £297.00; Keady farmer 544k £1585 £291.00; Keady farmer 502k £1455 £290.00; Glenanne farmer 562k £1615 £287.00; Dromore farmer 570k £1615 £283.00 and Keady farmer 540k £1515 £281.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 484k £1445 £299.00; Portadown farmer 434k £1245 £287.00; Rathfriland farmer 450k £1265 £281.00; Keady farmer 440k £1235 £281.00; Keady farmer 494k £1375 £278.00; Keady farmer 494k £1355 £274.00; Rathfriland farmer 492k £1335 £271.00 and Rathfriland farmer 464k £1255 £271.

Bullocks

Forward bullocks sold steadily from £250 to £322 for 524k at £1685 from a Lisburn farmer. The same received £303 for 560k at £1695. A Portadown producer received £290 for 536k at £1555.

Beef bullocks sold up to £279 for 660k at £1845 from a Ballynahinch farmer to a top price of £1995 for 720k at £274 from a Lisburn producer.

Main trade from £255 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £332 for 468k at £1555 from an Armagh farmer followed by £283 for 454k at £1285 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £207 to £234 for 546k at £1275 from a local producer. A Loughbrickland farmer received £222 for 620k at £1375.

Forward bullocks

Lisburn farmer 524k £1685 £322.00; Lisburn farmer 560k £1695 £303.00; Armagh farmer 536k £1555 £290.00; Portadown farmer 542k £1555 £287.00; Armagh farmer 560k £1605 £287.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1695 £285.00; Cullyhanna farmer 546k £1555 £285.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1735 £284.00; Poyntzpass farmer 600k £1695 £283.00 and Armagh farmer 582k £1625 £279.

Beef bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 662k £1845 £279.00; Lisburn farmer 728k £1995 £274.00; Richhill farmer 656k £1785 £272.00; Lisburn farmer 634k £1725 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1785 £270.00; Portadown farmer 688k £1855 £270.00; Armagh farmer 686k £1825 £266.00 and Loughgall farmer 740k £1895 £256.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 468k £1555 £332.00; Armagh farmer 454k £1285 £283.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1285 £282.00; Belfast farmer 460k £1295 £282.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £1395 £281.00; Portadown farmer 458k £1285 £281.00; Armagh farmer 488k £1295 £265.00; Dromara farmer 412k £1045 £254.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 478k £1175 £246.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 546k £1275 £234.00; Loughbrickland farmer 620k £1375 £222.00; Loughbrickland farmer 578k £1265 £219.00; Armagh farmer 654k £1395 £213.00; Armagh farmer 664k £1415 £213.00; Loughbrickland farmer 622k £1315 £211.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 634k £1315 £207.

Weanlings

260 weanlings sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality light males sold from £280 to £349 for 318k at £1110 from a Mayobridge producer followed by £348 for 316k at £1100 from a Dromara farmer.

Stronger males sold to £332 for 416k at £1380 from a Dromara farmer followed by £325 for 460k at £1500 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

All good quality strong males from £260 to £309 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £280 to £362 with a top of £532 for 370k at £1980 from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £362 for 398k at £1440. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £358 for 302k at £1080.

Strong male weanlings

Dromara farmer 416k £1380 £332.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1500 £325.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 424k £1310 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k £1370 £306.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 456k £1380 £303.00; Richhill farmer 468k £1390 £297.00; Richhill farmer 504k £1470 £292.00; Dromara farmer 412k £1190 £289.00; Camlough farmer 414k £1190 £287.00; Richhill farmer 476k £1320 £277.00 and Richhill farmer 476k £1320 £277.

Light male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 318k £110 £349.00; Dromara farmer 316k £1100 £348.00; Armagh farmer 260k £890 £342.00; Armagh farmer 328k £1100 £335.00; Sixmilecross farmer 268k £890 £332.00; Camlough farmer 296k £980 £331.00; Keady farmer 332k £1090 £328.00; Keady farmer 332k £1090 £328.00; Newry farmer 294k £970 £330.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 316k £1020 £323.00 and Mayobridge farmer 342k £1090 £319.

Heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 372k £1980 £532.00; Richhill farmer 398k £1440 £362.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 302k £1080 £358.00; Newry farmer 302k £1080 £358.00; Keady farmer 296k £1060 £358.00; Newry farmer 300k £1060 £353.00; Newry farmer 308k £1060 £344.00; Newry farmer 300k £1030 £343.00; Newry farmer 334k £1130 £338.00 and Tynan farmer 314k £1050 £334.

The 50 lots of sucklers sold in a very firm trade with outfits selling to £2200 for a Simmental cow and bull calf from a Jerrettspass farmer.

A Glenanne producer sold a Charolais heifer and bull calf £1950. A Newtownhamilton farmer sold a Simmental cow and heifer calf at £1840. A Limousin heifer and heifer calf at £1750.

A Downpatrick farmer received £1880 for a Charolais and heifer calf.

In calf cows sold to £2100 from a Forkhill farmer.

Breeding bulls sold to £2720 for a Charolais.

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 2nd May sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £235 for 680k at £1605 from a Lurgan producer followed by £233 for 766k at £1705 from an Armagh farmer.

Cow/heifers to £250 for 620k at £1565 from a Loughgall farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £185 for 740k at £1375 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £180 for 730k at £1325 from a Loughgilly producer.

Second quality black and white cows from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Lurgan farmer 682k £1605 £235.00; Armagh farmer 766k £1705 £223.00; Newry farmer 638k £1415 £222.00; Tandragee farmer 778k £1715 £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 792k £1745 £220.00; Aghalee farmer 706k £1515 £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 682k £1425 £209.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 682k £1415 £208.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 744k £1375 £185.00; Loughgilly farmer 738k £1325 £180.00; Loughgilly farmer 820k £1445 £176.00; Milford farmer 634k £1115 £176.00; Tassagh farmer 710k £1245 £175.00; Richhill farmer 660k £1155 £175.00; Armagh farmer 690k £1185 £172.00 and Newmills farmer 730k £1245 £171.

Calves

140 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £300 to £470 with a top of £520 for a Limousin.

Second quality bulls from £170 to £250 each.

Good quality heifer calves reached £400 for a Belgian Blue followed by £330 for a Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifers from £220 to £305.

Plainer quality heifers from £120 to £160 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £520; Hereford £470; Belgian Blue £440; Hereford £400; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £390; Limousin £385; Hereford £370 and Aberdeen Angus £355.

Heifer calves