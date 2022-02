Firm trade in all rings at Markethill

HEIFERS

200 heifers sold in an excellent demand with forward feeding heifers to £256 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1305 from an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £244 for 530k at £1295. All good quality feeding heifers from £210 to £235 per 100 kilos. Beef heifers sold to £236 for 660k at £1555 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £232 for 650k at £1505 from a Crossmaglen farmer. A Camlough producer received £231 for 660k at £1525. Main demand for beef heifers from £215 to £228 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £281 for 400k Lim at £1125 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £276 for 430k at £1185 from a Cullyhanna farmer. All good quality middleweights from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 510k £1305 £256.00; Armagh farmer 530k £1295 £244.00; Warrenpoint farmer 602k £1425 £237.00; Hilltown farmer 528k £1235 £234.00; Loughgall farmer 572k £1335 £233.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1385 £233.00; Crossmaglen farmer 542k £1245 £230.00; Loughgall farmer 552k £1265 £229.00.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1555 £236.00; Crossmaglen farmer 650k £1505 £232.00; Camlough farmer 660k £1525 £231.00; Armagh farmer 668k £1465 £219.00; Camlough farmer 704k £1535 £218.00; Camlough farmer 694k £1495 £216.00.

Middleweight heifers: Kilkeel farmer 400k £1125 £281.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k £1185 £276.00; Poyntzpass farmer 482k £1215 £252.00; Kilkeel farmer 434k £1085 £250.00; Cullyhanna farmer 440k £1065 £242.00; Moy farmer 374k £895 £239.00; Milford farmer 432k £1025 £237.00; Portadown farmer 424k £975 £230.00;

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks included several top quality beef bullocks which sold to a top of £248 for 730k at £1825 from a Portadown farmer followed by £238 for 650k at £1555 from a Cullyhanna producer. All good quality beef bullocks from £210 to £232 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £250 for 538k at £1345 from a Cullyhanna producer and for 540k at £1355 from an Armagh producer. All good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £249 for 480k at £1195 from a Poyntzpass producer followed by £240 for 386k at £925 from a Newry farmer.

Beef bullocks: Portadown farmer 736k £1825 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 654k £1555 £238.00; Portadown farmer 764k £1775 £232.00; Portadown farmer 742k £1715 £231.00; Hilltown farmer 702k £1565 £223.00; Markethill farmer 654k £1455 £223.00; Hilltown farmer 690k £1535 £233.00; Richhill farmer 780k £1735 £223.00; Richhill farmer 712k £1575 £221.00.

Forward bullocks: Cullyhanna farmer 538k £1345 £250.00; Armagh farmer 542k £1355 £250.00; Armagh farmer 508k £1265 £249.00; Cullyhanna farmer 558k £1385 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 592k £1465 £247.00; Cullyhanna farmer 542k £1315 £242.00; Cullyhanna farmer 538k £1305 £242.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1275 £242.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Poyntzpass farmer 480k £1195 £249.00; Newry farmer 386k £925 £240.00; Newry farmer 432k £1025 £237.00; Newry farmer 392k £905 £231.00; Newry farmer 434k £985 £227.00; Newry farmer 434k £985 £227.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Good quality light males from £250 to £313 for 256k at £800 from a Portadown farmer followed by £294 for 340k at £1000 from a Newtownhamilton producer. All good quality light males sold from £250 to £287 per 100 kilos. Stronger males from £210 to £253 for 434k at £1100 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £251 for 478k at £1200 from an Armagh farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £296 for 260k at £770 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £296 for 260k at £770 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £282 for 308k at £870 from a Keady producer.

Strong male weanlings: Cullyhanna farmer 434k £1100 £253.00; Armagh farmer 478k £1200 £251.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1130 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 470k £1140 £243.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1180 £238.00; Banbridge farmer 426k £1010 £237.00.

Light male weanlings: Portadown farmer 256k £800 £313.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 340k £1000 £294.00; Portadown farmer 294k £845 £287.00; Portadown farmer 294k £845 £287.00; Keady farmer 256k £730 £285.00; Lisburn farmer 258k £730 £283.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 338k £950 £281.00; Hillsborough farmer 346k £950 £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k £870 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 362k £970 £268.00.