Firmer demand for cull cows at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £214 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1505 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £207 for 600k at £1255 from a Lurgan producer. Good quality cows sold from £160 to £201 for 720k at £1445 from a Banbridge producer followed by £197 for 670k at £1375 from a Newry producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a firmer trade from £130 to £158 for 740k at £1175 from an Armagh farmer. The same owner received £152 for 850k at £1295. Several heavy Friesian cows sold in excess of £1000 each. Second quality friesians from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £75 to £90 per 100 kilos.