Firmer trade for fat lambs at Markethill Mart, heavy lambs selling to £128 each

Store lamb trade and cull ewe trade remained steady.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold readily from 470p to 530p per kilo for 20k at £106 each from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by 507p for 22.5k at £114 each from an Aghalee farmer.

A Ballynahinch producer received 505p for 22.4k at £113 each.

Heavy lambs sold to £128 each with several pens from £120 to £126.

Top rate for heavy lambs 500p for 24.7k at £123.50 from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by 484p for 24.3k at £117.50 each from a Tandragee producer.

The sale average for heavy lambs was £120.50 per head.

Good quality light stores sold from 470p to 536p for 12.5k at £67 each from a Kilcoo farmer, followed by 516 for 12.5k at £64.50 from a Dungannon farmer.

Stronger stores sold up to 497p for 17.1k at £85 each for a Loughgall farmer, followed by 494p for 17.6k at £87 from a Portadown farmer.

The 320 cull ewes sold to a top of £200 each followed by £194 and £186 each.

Main demand from £120 to £180 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £110 each.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £225 paid twice.

Main demand for good quality hoggets from £170 to £200 each.

Heavy lambs

Cullyhanna farmer : 24.7k £123.50 500p : Tandragee farmer : 24.3k £117.50 484p : Poyntzpass farmer : 25k £120 480p : Keady producer : 24k £115 479p : Cullyhanna farmer : 26.5k £125 472p : Tandragee seller : 25.3k £118 466p : Tandragee seller : 25.2k £117.50 466p : Tandragee farmer : 25.7k £119 463p and Donacloney producer : 26.3k £121.50 462p.

Middleweights

Cullyhanna farmer : 20k £106 530p : Aghalee farmer : 22.5k £114 507p : Ballynahinch producer : 22.4k £113 505p : Ballynahinch producer : 20k £100 500p : Cullyhanna farmer : 21k £105 500p : Markethill farmer : 22.6k £113 500p : Armagh seller : 23.3k £116 498p : Warrenpoint seller : 23k £114.50 498p : Killylea producer : 21.7k £108 498p and Armagh farmer : 23k £114 496p.

Stores