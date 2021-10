Firmer trade for sheep at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £120.50 a head. Several more pens sold from £118 to £120 per head. The entire entry of 260 heavy lambs averaged 25.9k at £117 each 451p per kilo. Top quality pens of heavies sold from 450p to 478p per kilo for 24.6k at £117.50 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 472p for 22 lambs 25.1k at £118.50 each from an Armagh producer.

Good quality Middleweight lambs sold from 480p to 550p per kilo for 20k at £110 each from a Kilkeel farmer followed by 514p for 21.2k at £109 each from a Lisburn producer.

Light store lambs sold to 655p per kilo for 14.5k at £95 each from a Loughgall farmer followed by 593p per kilo for 16.7k at £99 per head for a Portadown farmer. Main demand for light stores from 500p to 555p.

Stronger stores sold to 563p per kilo for 19k at £107 for a Glenanne farmer and for 19.2k at £108 each from a Castlewellan farmer. All good quality lots from 480p to 550p per kilo.

The 130 Cull Ewes sold to a top of £183 and £175 each. Main demand from £90 to £132 each. Second quality ewes from £70 to £85 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Portadown farmer 24.6k £117.50 478p; Armagh seller 25.1k £118.50 472p; Mayobridge farmer 24.9k £117 470p; Tandragee producer 24.8k £115.50 466p; Markethill farmer 24.4k £113.50 465p; Kilcoo farmer 25.6k £119 465p; Kilcoo seller 25.6k £119 465p; Markethill farmer 24.7k £114.50 464p; Tandragee producer 24.9k £115 462p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Kilkeel seller 20k £110 550p; Lisburn producer 21.2k £109 514p; Portadown seller 20.1k £103 512p; Belleeks farmer 20.2k £103.50 512p; Armagh seller 20.3k £104 512p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.3k £103.50 510p; Moira producer 22k £111.50 507p; Markethill farmer 20k £101 505p.

STRONG STORES: Glenanne farmer 19k £107 563p; Cullyhanna seller 19.2k £108 563p; Markethill farmer 18.1k £101.50 561p; Kilkeel producer 17.3k £96.50 558p; Warrenpoint farmer 17.6k £97 551p; Loughgall farmer 18.2k £98.50 541p; Rostrevor producer 17.3k £93 538p; Richhill farmer 19.3k £103 534p.