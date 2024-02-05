Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a speedy recovery.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he 'remains wholly positive about his treatment', Buckingham Palace said