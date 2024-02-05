News you can trust since 1963
First and deputy first ministers send best wishes to King Charles after cancer diagnosis

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelley have both sent their best wishes to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Feb 2024, 19:33 GMT
Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a speedy recovery.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he 'remains wholly positive about his treatment', Buckingham Palace saidKing Charles III and Queen Camilla departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he 'remains wholly positive about his treatment', Buckingham Palace said
Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment. I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

