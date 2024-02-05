First and deputy first ministers send best wishes to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelley have both sent their best wishes to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.
Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.
The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.
First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a speedy recovery.”
Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment. I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”