First Bleu du Maine export sale reaches beyond expectations

A full sister to the 2022 Balmoral Show reserve champion Aghavilly Victoria Beckham, this triplet ewe by Aghavilly Scooby Doo and out of Aghavilly Olympia sold to establish a new flock for Richard Beattie.

Topping the males at 1120gns was Aghavilly Visa, sold to join Valerie with Richard Beattie. Visa, also forward from Glenn Baird saw bids fly for this 2021-born son of Perdi Singy Boy, out of the 2,000gns Perdi Song Bird, purchased from the Perdi dispersal sale. Mr Beattie purchased Visa along

with three ewes from Glenn to average £838.00.

Wanted by name and wanted by many – February born ram lamb Aghavilly Wanted saw the hammer fall at 860gns to Patrick McCade, this time by Maximum Top Gun.

Close behind at 700gns, Aghavilly Vertigo by Inveresk Robo found his new home with Rosemary and Chris McCullagh.

The shearling ewes met a solid trade, averaging £558.00 with the tremendous run from Glenn Baird,

along with Sam Small (Randalstown) selling to 460gns and Andrew and Ryan Wilson (Ballycanal) topping at 425gns twice.

Ewe lambs sold averaged £306.00 and topped at 380gns for Randalstown Winslet TJ forward from Sam Small and selling to Tommy Wright, Ballytaggart flock.

Millennium Bleus met spirited bidding with ewe lambs from the Ballycanal flock of Andrew and Ryan Wilson averaging 200gns.

The society is delighted to see 10 new flocks being established from this sale, with some sheep finding their new home across the water.