First calving heifer with bull calf sells for £2930 at Newtownstewart
An exceptional trade once again on Saturday the highlight of the sale a first calving heifer with bull calf (potential show calf) offered by Paul Morris Legnabraid with the hammer falling at £2930 to purchaser Gordon McCrea.
Another highlight was the sale of 10 bullocks averaging 500kgs and averaging just shy of £300 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: A Drumquin farmer 590kgs £1710, 615kgs £1520, 465kgs £1260. T R Crawford Droit 530kgs £1590, 515kgs £1535 and £1530, 460kgs £1500, 490kgs £1490, 485kgs £1490 £1460 and £1420, 575kgs £1445, 470kgs £1395 and £1330 R Buchanan Donemana 570kgs £1555; S Kee Douglas Bridge 540kgs £1270, 515kgs £1255, 490kgs £1160. D Lindsay Sion Mills 480kgs £1150. S McNamee Crockatore 440kgs £1100, 450kgs £1080. T W McFarland Omagh 450kgs £1015, 400kgs £900; K Kelly Gortin 365kgs £1000, 375kgs £990, 325kgs £870. D Stewart Castlederg 380kgs £975 and £955; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 380kgs £975, 355kgs £910 and a Castlederg farmer 420kgs£960, 430kgs £960, 460kgs £955.
Smaller lots sold from £490 up.
Heifer prices: A Britton Donemana 530kgs £1330, 500kgs £1200, 460kgs £1180; R J Thompson Castlederg 475kgs £1300, 490kgs £1235, 500kgs £1200, 460kgs £935; Liam Kelly Glenmornan 475kgs £1280, 435kgs £1150, 450kgs £1120, 415kgs £1095, 380kgs £955; a Drumquin farmer 465kgs £1075, 420kgs £1000; D Stewart Castlederg 435kgs £880; K Kelly Gortin 340kgs £875, 355kgs £830, 315kgs £800 and £755. P Connolly Victoria Bridge 335kgs £865, 415kgs £860, 390kgs £850, 375kgs £850.
Smaller heifers sold from £650 up.
Fat cows: Gordon McCrea Carrigans Road, 705kgs £238; K Kelly Gortin 555kgs £229, 650kgs £169; R Buchanan Donemana 555kgs £216, S Allison Strahulter 560kgs £185; and a Castlederg farmer 650kgs £192, 580kgs £185.
Friesian and poorer cows sold from £154 up.
Cows with calves: Paul Morris Legnabraid £2930 and £1360 and a Co Fermanagh farmer £1160 and £1125.