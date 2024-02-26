Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the first case of 2024 in the UK.

Chief veterinary officer Robert Huey has issued a message to all bird keepers.

Dr Huey said: “The risk of avian flu remains a real and constant threat as the disease continues to circulate across Great Britain and Europe. The confirmation of this first case of the year in England, is a stark reminder that all bird keepers must remain vigilant and continue to practice high standards of biosecurity. Effective biosecurity measures are vital in protecting Northern Ireland’s (NI) poultry flock from this disease.

Farming Life news

“I am encouraging all bird keepers to critically review their biosecurity and improve where possible to reduce the risk of transmission of disease to your flocks. If avian flu were to enter any flock, including backyard or hobby flocks, it would have a devastating effect on the poultry industry and a significant impact on international trade. Detailed information on how to improve biosecurity can be found on the Avian Influenza Hub.”

Dr Huey added: “All bird keepers, except those who keep caged pet birds in their home, are legally required to register and keep their details up to date on the DAERA Bird Register. This information is vital to help the Department deal effectively with a disease outbreak and to provide advice to keepers on the measures required to protect their birds.

“Bird registration forms are available from the DAERA website or by contacting your local DAERA Direct Regional Office. Bird keepers who have not yet registered their birds should do so immediately.

“The risk of a notifiable avian influenza incursion into the NI poultry flock is moderate with high uncertainty, with biosecurity continuing to play a key role in the risk posed to each individual flock. The current Veterinary Risk Assessment (VRA) can be accessed on the DAERA website.”

DAERA encourages all bird keepers to sign up to the text alert service. This will allow you to receive immediate notification of any important disease information, allowing you to protect your flocks at the earliest opportunity. Simply text BIRDS OPT IN to add your number to RECEIVE text messages to 07860 098672.