First league final for Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues

With this being the first of the leagues for 2023 and the first opportunity to get points on the super league leader board, the top six in each class had the chance to win valuable points. In December 2023 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses.

Lily Kelly and the on form Peanut were the very deserving winners of both the 60cm and 70cm classes. The 80cm red ribbon went a delighted Ann-Rose Garrity riding her lovely pony Louie. The final two classes of the evening, the 90cm and 1m, went to Shauna Murray riding her careful pony, Ritz.

Equestrian Life

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank the many competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, assisted by Malvern Moore and to Jennifer Leonard who helped in the Judges box.

Results from 3 February:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Savannah Wylie and Cooper; Grianne Martin and Henry; Mya O’Neill and Cooper; Zara Moore and Applejack; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Elsa Lee and Caerserrenog Amethyst; Laura Webster and Topgun Maverick; Elsie Maxwell and Toffee; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Julie Coaltar and Midnight; Caroline Wallace and Elvis; Willow Sloane and Prince

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Charlie McCann and Bleech; Elsa Blair and Ria; Ellie McElholm and Annie; Zara Moore and Applejack; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Pamela Caldwell and Heidi; Emma McGillion and Rua; Cara Garrity and Elliott

60cms (Double Clears)

Caragh Donnelly and Fonya; Kayla Donnelly and Peppa; Tegan McKenna and Billy; Elizabeth Managh and Sally; Elsa Lee and Teddy; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Emma McGillion and Rua; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Lily Kelly and Mr Punky; Cara Garrity and Elliott; Poppy Coulter and Rosie; Poppy Coulter and Snuggles; Erin Wallace and Georgy

70cms (Double Clears)

Abby Clyde and Maya; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Ruby Moore and Izzy

80cms (Double Clears)

Abby Clyde and Maya; Lily Moore and Izzy; Tess Wallace and Rusty; Anna-Rose Garrity and Louie; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Jessica McGonigle and Walter; Lionel Johnston and Thunder

90cm (Double Clears)

Cara Garrity and Rosie; Jessica McGonigle and Walter; Shauna Murray and Ritz

1m (Double Clear)

Shauna Murray and Ritz

League results

40cm 1st=

Savannah Wylie and Cooper; Grianne Martin and Henry; Mya O’Neill and Cooper; Zara Moore and Applejack; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Elsa Lee and Caerserrenog Amethyst; Laura Webster and Topgun Maverick; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Julie Coaltar and Midnight

50cm 1st=

Charlie McCann and Bleech; Elsa Blair and Ria; Ellie McElholm and Annie; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Lola Brown and Rosie; Zara Moore and Applejack; Poppy Coaltar and Millie; Jessica Martin and Beauty; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Pamela Caldwell and Heidi; Emma McGillion and Rua; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky

60cm

1st Lily Kelly and Peanut; 2nd Caragh Donnelly and Fonya; 3rd Emma McGillion and Rua; 4th Elsa Lee and Teddy; 5th Kayla Donnelly and Peppa; 6th Elizabeth Managh and Sally

70cm

1st Lily Kelly and Peanut; 2nd Emma McGillion and Rua; 3rd Molly Lee and Teddy

80cm

1st Anna-Rose Garrity and Louie; 2nd Tess Wallace and Elvis; 3rd Jessica McGonigle and Walter; 4th Cara Garrity and Rosie

90cm

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Cara Garrity and Rosie; 3rd Tess Wallace and Rusty; 4th Scarlett Knox and Patrick

1m

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick

The next league for 2023 is scheduled to start on Friday 24 March at 6.15pm.