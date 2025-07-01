First ‘legal wall’ in Belfast to open with street art paint jam

THE first legal street art wall in Belfast will officially open this Friday (July 4) with a free street art paint jam for up-and-coming artists and creatives.

The wall, funded by Belfast City Council, is located on Little Patrick Street in the city centre and will be managed by Seedhead Arts, with permissions from NIE Networks which owns the wall. It is the first of three walls due to be open this year, providing a place for artists to freely express themselves, without the need to seek permissions from landowners to house their artworks. It is hoped the legal walls, as they are known, will deter graffiti in the city. They are the latest initiative from the council to support street artists and nurture creative development. The locations for the other two walls are still to be finalised, with engagement ongoing between council, Seedhead Arts and property owners. “Belfast already has an impressive array of street art which has become a huge draw for visitors and really brightens up our city for residents and communities too,” explained Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly. “We want to harness that creative spirit and create further opportunities for young artists by offering them safe spaces where they can create, practice and experiment without fear of getting into trouble. “Legal walls have long been used in Europe to nurture artists and encourage collaborative art projects, and I’m pleased that our first Belfast wall is now in place. “We know graffiti and tagging can be real issues for businesses and communities so we hope that these walls will also help reduce nuisance behaviour, by instead providing a place where creativity can be freely expressed. “Council is really keen to encourage creative development in the city. Our Belfast Canvas project has transformed over 110 utility boxes since 2019 and provided a platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their work, and we’re currently helping a further six street artists with mentoring and coaching to develop their skills.”