Finite Films and TV is thrilled to share the new poster and trailer for their upcoming drama, And Then Come The Nightjars, which will be released in UK Cinemas from 1 September.

Adapted for the screen from Bea Roberts’ multi-award-winning stage play, And Then Come the Nightjars is a heart-warming story of friendship and survival set against the backdrop of the Foot and Mouth outbreak in 2001.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigel Hastings and David Fielder reprise their hugely successful on-stage roles as Jeff and Michael, with the play's director Paul Robinson making his feature length film directorial debut.

The poster for And Then Come The Nightjars.

Producer and Founder of Finite Films and TV, Amy Gardner, commented: “It has been a pleasure to adapt Bea Roberts’ fantastic play and we can’t wait for audiences to see it, now on the big screen!”

A heart-warming story of friendship and survival set against the backdrop of the 2001 Foot and Mouth outbreak.

And Then Come the Nightjars tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a Devon farmer and the vet who is assigned to cull his precious herd.