Judith Owens, Chair of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, and Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster, launch Northern Ireland’s first Tourism and Hospitality Week.

TOURISM Northern Ireland, Hospitality Ulster and the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA) have joined forces to officially launch Northern Ireland’s first Tourism and Hospitality Week.

Celebrating one of region’s most valuable industries, the inaugural Tourism and Hospitality Week, which will take place from September 26 until October 3, will shine a spotlight on the importance of the sector to the local economy through a series of engaging events for both industry and the public.

The launch comes as the latest NISRA figures show that visitors to Northern Ireland spent a record £1.2 billion in 2023, generated through 5.4 million overnights trips taken in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industry, which supports more than 70,000 jobs, is also one of the most geographically and socially dispersed sectors of the economy, with 70 per cent of jobs located outside Belfast.

Tourism and Hospitality Week, which will incorporate World Tourism Day on September 27 and UK National Hospitality Day on September 30, is being supported by key stakeholders, including Tourism NI, Hospitality Ulster, the Northern Ireland Hotel Federation (NIHF), the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA), Tourism Ireland, the Further & Higher Education Network and Ulster University, as well as tourism and hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland.

The week will kick off with the NITA Conference on September 26 at the ICC Belfast.

The conference, which this year has ‘Tourism and Peace’ as its theme, will look at how tourism can be a powerful force in fostering peace, bridging divides and promoting reconciliation across communities, cultures and traditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conference will feature a keynote address from Economy Minister Conor Murphy and include a panel discussion with council CEOs.

On September 30, as part of Tourism and Hospitality Week, Hospitality Ulster will host a drop-in event at Stormont aimed at engaging with MLAs to update them about the opportunities and challenges facing the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Other events during the week include a celebration gathering for innovative tourism businesses, learning sessions for college tutors and a post-summer meet up for some of the progressive tourism businesses engaged in Tourism NI’s ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ portfolio.

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, said: “The tourism and hospitality industry is vital to Northern Ireland’s economy, and we’re excited to join together with our partners and key stakeholders to shine the spotlight on all our sector has to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re all working towards making Northern Ireland a year-round, world class destination renowned for authentic experiences, landscape, heritage and culture and which benefits communities and the environment.

“We have ambitious targets to grow the value of tourism over the next decade by giving visitors reasons to stay longer, spend more and spread value, and to play an even greater role in the economy by providing good jobs that help rebalance the economy.”

Dr Joanne Stuart OBE, CEO of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, said: “We are delighted that the NITA Conference will be the opening event of Northern Ireland’s inaugural Tourism and Hospitality Week.

“This year’s global theme ‘Tourism and Peace’ sets the stage for a powerful exploration of Political Tourism – not just as a growth opportunity, but as a transformative force in interpreting conflict and uniting communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our other sessions promise to engage and inspire, including a deep dive into how local councils are driving regional tourism development to the thought-provoking look at pricing dynamics.

"We look forward to welcoming attendees to the conference, which will provide a unique opportunity to reimagine tourism’s role in shaping a brighter, more united future for the region.”

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster, said: “It is hugely positive to celebrate our industry in Tourism and Hospitality Week that will provide a platform to reiterate some of the key opportunities and challenges for our sector.

"In particular, creating good jobs is a key priority for our members in hospitality and the dedicated series of events during the week will help to showcase the ongoing work with our partners in further education to provide modern qualifications to create career pathways for people already in or with an interest in working in hospitality and tourism.”

Further information and a full list of Tourism and Hospitality Week events can be found at www.tourismni.com/tourismhospitalityweek