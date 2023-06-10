First qualifiers for Northern Ireland Dairy Championship

The warm summer sunshine helped attract a large crowd of spectators and livestock to both shows, and the quality of cattle on display made for some stiff competition in the dairy rings.

At Lurgan Park, Miss Leiza Mongtomery from Saintfield, Co. Down, was tasked with selecting the two Lurgan qualifiers for this year’s championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For her first qualifier, Leiza chose the fourth calver, Potterswalls Bontino Dawn EX94 from the Fleming family’s Potterswalls Herd, Seaforde.

Ronald Annett, from Thompsons, with Ailsa Fleming, from Seaforde, and judge Leiza Montgomery with Ailsa's Jersey cow that qualified for the Dairy Cow of the Year championship at Lurgan Show. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Lurgan’s Dairy Interbreed Champion is no stranger to the show ring, having picked up the Jersey Championship and Reserve Interbreed Championship at this year’s Balmoral Show, adding to the Dairy Interbreed she won at Balmoral in 2022.

Calved since October, she is currently averaging 30 kg/day at 5.60 per cent butterfat and 3.80 per cent protein.

The Reserve Dairy Interbreed Champion, and second Lurgan qualifier, was the first calver, Potterswalls Casino Lady 2 VG86, also from the Fleming family’s Potterswalls Herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One to watch for the future, this promising young heifer was placed third in her class at Balmoral Show in May.

Ronald Annett, from Thompsons, with Ailsa Fleming, from Seaforde, and judge Leiza Montgomery with Ailsa's Jersey cow that qualified for the Dairy Cow of the Year championship at Lurgan Show. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

She is currently averaging 25 kg/day.

Selecting the qualifiers at the Ballymoney Showgrounds was judge Ashley Fleming, who runs the Potterswalls Jersey herd near Seaforde in County Down.

Ashley’s first qualifier at Ballymoney was the Holstein and Interbreed Dairy Champion, Davlea Sidekick Raven VG87, from Millar Holsteins, Coleraine.

A recent addition to the herd, this second calver finished third in her class at Balmoral Show.

Millar Holsteins were awarded the first qualifier at Ballymoney Show, taking them through to the final of the Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship final at Antrim Show. Martin Millar is at the Halter of Davlea Sidekick Raven VG87, while judge Ashely Fleming and sponsor David Anderson congratulate the Millar Family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calved since December, she is currently averaging 50 kg/day.

The second Ballymoney qualifier was the Reserve Interbreed Champion, Parkend Atlantic Way Nasty Girl VG85, from the Henry family’s Mostragee Herd, Stranocum.

This was the first appearance in a show ring for the second calver, who calved back in March and is currently averaging 50 kg/day.

As a heifer she produced 8950kg at 4.14 per cent butterfat and 3.21 per cent protein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thompsons would like to congratulate all of Saturday’s qualifiers and wish them every success at the final on Saturday 22 July.

They also look forward to finding out the winners of today’s (Saturday) qualifiers at Armagh Show.

The championship begins with nine qualifying rounds at each of the regional shows: Ballymoney (3 June), Lurgan (3 June), Armagh (10 June), Ballymena (17 June), Saintfield (17 June), Newry (24 June), Omagh (1 July), Castlewellan (15 July) and Limavady (15 July).