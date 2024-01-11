First showjumping league of the year underway at Ecclesville
This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Results from 5 January
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Willow Sloane and Prince; Saiorse O’Kane and Socks; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Cassie Irwin and Socks; Willow Sloane and April; Sammy Novarosky and Sally; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Ella-Rose Alexander and Quincey; Killian Nugent and Blue.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Rosie Clarke and Princess; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Leah Preston and Rocky; Lola Capewell and Micky; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Killian Nugent and Spaghetti; Zoe Smyth and Honey; Ella Nevin and Blue; Imogen Heap and Quincey; Annabel Breen and Snipe; Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Mary McBride and Trigger.
60cm Class (Double Clears):
Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Charlotte Crawford and Chester; Rebekah Frew and Ria; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Leah Preston and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Imogen Heap and Taz; Layla Rae and Ladybug; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Lily Sayers and Bo; Willow Maye and Blue; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang; Annabel Breen and Snipe; Elsa Lee and Any; Sarah Ralph and Billy.
70cms (Double Clears):
Maddison O’Kane and Nellie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Amy McKevlin and Ricky; Layla Rae and Ladybug; Katie Nevin and Rose; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Zara Smyth and Tyla; Lily McCrea and Smokey Joe; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy.
80cms (Double Clears):
Cara Donnelly and Fonya; Wendy McAleer and Bella; Amy McKevlin and Ricky; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emily Bothwell and Milo.
90cms (Double Clear):
Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
1m (Double Clears):
Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Olivia McCrea and Phoebe.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 2 February.
If you require any further information on the league, please contact the Ecclesville Centre on Tel. 028 82840591.