First store lambs of the year at Armoy sell to £92
Just under 2,000 head of sheep were forwarded for sale last Wednesday 14th July at Armoy.
Trade was easier for Fat Lambs, the first Store lambs of the year were on offer, selling to £92.00, Fat Ewes sold to £137.
LEADING PRICES
FAT LAMBS: Angus Fleming, Ballymoney, 29kgs, £105. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, 28kgs £104. S Morrison, Mosside, 25kgs £104. Adam Cusick, Coleraine, 25kgs £104. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, 25kgs £103, 26kgs £103. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballycastle, 26kgs £103. Arnold McClure, Ballymoney, 28kgs £102. J McHenry, 25kgs £102. David Todd, 25kgs £102. John Campbell, 25kgs £102. Noel McNeill, 24kgs £102. John Jamieson, Ballymena, 27kgs £102. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 26kgs £101.50. AB Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £101.50. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 24kgs £101. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs £101.00. James McCouaig, Ballycastle, 25kgs £101. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 23kgs £101. John J McDonnell, Cushendall, 25kgs £101.
STORE LAMBS: G & P Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £88.00. D O’Neill, Ballycastle, 12 Tex, £87.00. G & P Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £84.50. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 32 Suff, £83.50. P McSparran, Cushendun, 10 Suff, £81.50. G Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £84.50. J Cassley, Armoy, 10 Tex, £80.00. P & D McAleese, Loughguile, 10 c/b’s £80.00. L Booth, Glenoe, 61 Tex, £72.00. A & SP McCarry, Loughguile, 59 Mules, £71.50.
FAT EWES: G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Tex, £137. Tim Wray, Carnlough, Blues, £129. M Wright, Carnlough, Blues, £125. S Morrison, Mosside, Tex, £125. T Butler, Ballyvoy, Blues, £123. D Kerr, Bushmills, Char, £123. D O’Neill Ballycastle, Blues, £121. Wm Morrison, Mosside, Tex, £120. Angus Fleming, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £118. W McLarnin, Altnahinch, Tex, £116. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, Tex, £113. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Mules, £100. D & P McKendry, Glenbush, Suff, £100. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, Suff, £125. E McAllister, Glenariffe, Suff, £118.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son