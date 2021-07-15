First store lambs of the year at Armoy sell to £92

Just under 2,000 head of sheep were forwarded for sale last Wednesday 14th July at Armoy.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:08 pm
Armoy Mart
Armoy Mart

Trade was easier for Fat Lambs, the first Store lambs of the year were on offer, selling to £92.00, Fat Ewes sold to £137.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS: Angus Fleming, Ballymoney, 29kgs, £105. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, 28kgs £104. S Morrison, Mosside, 25kgs £104. Adam Cusick, Coleraine, 25kgs £104. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, 25kgs £103, 26kgs £103. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballycastle, 26kgs £103. Arnold McClure, Ballymoney, 28kgs £102. J McHenry, 25kgs £102. David Todd, 25kgs £102. John Campbell, 25kgs £102. Noel McNeill, 24kgs £102. John Jamieson, Ballymena, 27kgs £102. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 26kgs £101.50. AB Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £101.50. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, 24kgs £101. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs £101.00. James McCouaig, Ballycastle, 25kgs £101. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 23kgs £101. John J McDonnell, Cushendall, 25kgs £101.

STORE LAMBS: G & P Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £88.00. D O’Neill, Ballycastle, 12 Tex, £87.00. G & P Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £84.50. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 32 Suff, £83.50. P McSparran, Cushendun, 10 Suff, £81.50. G Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £84.50. J Cassley, Armoy, 10 Tex, £80.00. P & D McAleese, Loughguile, 10 c/b’s £80.00. L Booth, Glenoe, 61 Tex, £72.00. A & SP McCarry, Loughguile, 59 Mules, £71.50.

FAT EWES: G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Tex, £137. Tim Wray, Carnlough, Blues, £129. M Wright, Carnlough, Blues, £125. S Morrison, Mosside, Tex, £125. T Butler, Ballyvoy, Blues, £123. D Kerr, Bushmills, Char, £123. D O’Neill Ballycastle, Blues, £121. Wm Morrison, Mosside, Tex, £120. Angus Fleming, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £118. W McLarnin, Altnahinch, Tex, £116. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, Tex, £113. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Mules, £100. D & P McKendry, Glenbush, Suff, £100. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, Suff, £125. E McAllister, Glenariffe, Suff, £118.

