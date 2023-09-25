First week of Play Pen Derby held at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisers wish to express a huge thank you to everyone that went along.

From young and inexperienced horses and ponies, to older masters of the ring, each and every one of them showed off their abilities and talents.

Ardnacashel is a family-run yard, located on the Tullynagee Road in the beautiful Co Down countryside outside Comber.

Pictured at the Play Pen Derby held at Ardnacashel Equestrian.

Ardnacashel was originally a working farm with traceable roots reaching as far back as the 17th century.

It has gradually been transformed into an equestrian centre, providing five-star livery, coaching and competitions.

Results (September 10):

60cm:

1st Vivienne Andrews and Pebbles.

70cm:

1st Claire Bevan and Summer;

2nd Zac Hanna and Brooke;

3rd Karen Connolly and Herbie;

4th Emma Jackson and Ruby;

5th Freya Bevan and Buddy;

6th Emma Jackson and Isreal.

85cm:

1st Emma Jackson and Champ;

2nd Norman Campbell and Sophie;

3rd Rachel Craig and Harry;

4th Kathryn Finlay and Little Miss Molly;

5th Kara Cosgrove and Letterfinish Ollie.

Each week, Ardnacashel is entering each of the competitors into a draw to win a free numnah.

The winner this week was Karen Connolly.

Well done Karen, please contact Ardnacashel to arrange collection.

Please note, Ardnacashel is also running a ‘go as you please’ every Sunday from noon to 8pm. The cost is £20 per horse/pony.

The ‘go as you please’ will be across the showjumping ring and cross-country fields.