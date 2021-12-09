First winners of winter at the Laurel View Dressage League
The 10th October and the Laurel View Winter Dressage League was up and running with a superb and enthusiastic turnout of competitors.
Competition was strong throughout the six classes, with lots of the winning scores in the seventies and top sixties.
Congratulations to all the worthy winners listed below and a vote of thanks to all the competitors for making the Laurel View teams efforts worthwhile.
Huge appreciation to judges Ivor Harper, Angelene Nicholson and Andrew Ross for lending so generously of their time and expertise, with their efficient scribes at their side.
Check out the photographic records of the competition on the Equi-Tog website.
The league continues throughout the winter with special mention for the upcoming Charity Dressage Show on the 12th December which also doubles as the third leg of the league.
All proceeds from the charity show are going to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Katherine MacLurg a great friend and supporter of Laurel View.
A few extra special classes appear on the charity dressage schedule, have a look at the full schedule on www.laurelview.co.uk and get your entries in by noon on Thursday 9th December.
Results
Winter Dressage League (1 of 6)
10.10.21
Class 1 - Intro A
Judge - Andrew Ross
1st Remo, Leah Knight, 69.35; 2nd Honeyhill Caramel, Katie McKay, 69.13; 3rd Max, Kerry Taylor, 68.48; 4th Elsa, Lucy Knight, 67.39; 5th Knockahunna Oscar, Angela Hutchinson, 65.87; 6th Master Montalto, Erin Johnston, 65.65.
Class 2 - Prelim 1
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Amiro Hemmingway, Sharon McKeever, 69.21; 2nd Ariel, Lisa Dundee, 68.68; 3rd Laura, Grace Kirkwood, 68.68; 4th tie Dealer, Paddy McCanny and KHS Impact, Shane McKeever, 68.42; 6th Amigo, Hannah Hoey, 67.37.
Class 3 - Prelim 2
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Ariel, Lisa Dundee, 69.14; 2nd Wizard of Oz, Hannah Kernohan, 67.07; 3rd Summer, Jenny Beggs, 65.69; 4th Megan, Joan Gibson, 63.10; 5th GFS Subzero, Michaela Murphy-Martin, 62.93; 6th Paddy, Sophie Laverick, 62.07.
Class 4 - Prelim 13
Judge - Angelene Nicholson
1st Stan, Debbie McNeill, 74.04; 2nd Spot of Colour Romeo, Ciara Mainwaring, 72.50; 3rd Summer, Jenny Beggs, 68.08; 4th Clady Water Jay Jay, Zara Jones, 68.08; 5th Pebbles, Amber Hopkins, 64.23; 6th Dargento, Alara Terak, 62.31.
Class 5 - Novice 28
Judge - Angelene Nicholson
1st Suzie, Lucy Toombs, 73.33; 2nd Dunore Fast and Furious, Jacqui Lewis, 66.88; 3rd Boycie, Jayne Woodward, 66.67; 4th Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery, 66.46; 5th Glenlyon, Christine Newton, 62.71; 6th Rou, Diane O’Donovan, 62.08.
Class 6 - Open - Judge - Angelene Nicholson
1st Happy Feet (Adv Med), Lucinda Blakiston Houston, 70.44; 2nd Clerkson (Nov), Mandy Blakely, 70.00; 3rd Stan (Nov), Debbie McNeill, 69.31; 4th Runaway Rebel (Med), Christine Newton, 68.79; 5th Tullibards Shakira (Med), Anne McFarland, 67.59; 6th Suzie (Nov), Lucy Toombs, 66.03.