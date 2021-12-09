First winners of winter at the Laurel View Dressage League

Dunore Fast & Furious and Jacqui Lewis take second place in the novice class. Picture: Equi-Tog

Competition was strong throughout the six classes, with lots of the winning scores in the seventies and top sixties.

Congratulations to all the worthy winners listed below and a vote of thanks to all the competitors for making the Laurel View teams efforts worthwhile.

Huge appreciation to judges Ivor Harper, Angelene Nicholson and Andrew Ross for lending so generously of their time and expertise, with their efficient scribes at their side.

In class two Grace Kirkwood rides Laura into third place. Picture: Equi-Tog

Check out the photographic records of the competition on the Equi-Tog website.

The league continues throughout the winter with special mention for the upcoming Charity Dressage Show on the 12th December which also doubles as the third leg of the league.

All proceeds from the charity show are going to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Katherine MacLurg a great friend and supporter of Laurel View.

A few extra special classes appear on the charity dressage schedule, have a look at the full schedule on www.laurelview.co.uk and get your entries in by noon on Thursday 9th December.

Sharon McKeever and Amiro Hemmingway earn the top spot in Class 2. Picture: Equi-Tog

Results

Winter Dressage League (1 of 6)

10.10.21

Class 1 - Intro A

Judge - Andrew Ross

1st Remo, Leah Knight, 69.35; 2nd Honeyhill Caramel, Katie McKay, 69.13; 3rd Max, Kerry Taylor, 68.48; 4th Elsa, Lucy Knight, 67.39; 5th Knockahunna Oscar, Angela Hutchinson, 65.87; 6th Master Montalto, Erin Johnston, 65.65.

Class 2 - Prelim 1

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Amiro Hemmingway, Sharon McKeever, 69.21; 2nd Ariel, Lisa Dundee, 68.68; 3rd Laura, Grace Kirkwood, 68.68; 4th tie Dealer, Paddy McCanny and KHS Impact, Shane McKeever, 68.42; 6th Amigo, Hannah Hoey, 67.37.

Class 3 - Prelim 2

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Ariel, Lisa Dundee, 69.14; 2nd Wizard of Oz, Hannah Kernohan, 67.07; 3rd Summer, Jenny Beggs, 65.69; 4th Megan, Joan Gibson, 63.10; 5th GFS Subzero, Michaela Murphy-Martin, 62.93; 6th Paddy, Sophie Laverick, 62.07.

Class 4 - Prelim 13

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Stan, Debbie McNeill, 74.04; 2nd Spot of Colour Romeo, Ciara Mainwaring, 72.50; 3rd Summer, Jenny Beggs, 68.08; 4th Clady Water Jay Jay, Zara Jones, 68.08; 5th Pebbles, Amber Hopkins, 64.23; 6th Dargento, Alara Terak, 62.31.

Class 5 - Novice 28

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Suzie, Lucy Toombs, 73.33; 2nd Dunore Fast and Furious, Jacqui Lewis, 66.88; 3rd Boycie, Jayne Woodward, 66.67; 4th Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery, 66.46; 5th Glenlyon, Christine Newton, 62.71; 6th Rou, Diane O’Donovan, 62.08.

Class 6 - Open - Judge - Angelene Nicholson