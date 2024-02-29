Fish farmer convicted of fisheries related offence
Raymond Mairs (72) of Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin, Co. Antrim was found guilty of one breach of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended.
The breach was, ‘Failure to cover gratings at a water abstraction’.
On 12 April 2021, a DAERA Fisheries Officer was on a routine inspection of water abstraction to ensure compliance as prescribed under legislation. During one of these inspections of a fish farm, located on the Lower River Bann, to ensure the correct screening was in place the officer noted that appropriate screening was not in place to prevent fish from entering the workings of the fish farm which can cause injury/death to fish and delay/prevent migration.
As per legislation, a lattice screen must be in place at the point of abstraction during the months of March, April and May when salmon smolts are migrating through the river systems.
DAERA Inland Fisheries Inspectorate is committed to pursue those whose actions have a detrimental effect on fish. If you are aware or suspect any offences being committed which have a detrimental effect on Inland fisheries, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries Inspectorate on 0300 200 7860 or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.