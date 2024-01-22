Five local families make their first appearance in the next episode of UTV's Rare Breed

The hugely popular ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ returned to our screens last Thursday where we met some new faces, families, farms and stories from the four corners of Northern Ireland.

And, the series continues this Thursday (25 January) at 8.30pm when fans of the show will meet five more new families.

‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the agricultural year, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries. Now in its 12th year, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and lows of each month of the year, as the families deal with economic and environmental challenges.

All the families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Be they big or small, traditional beef, sheep, dairy, pig or arable, farm shops or even tourism, the passion and commitment shines through in every episode.

Trevor and Leanne Hutchinson at Robbie Neill's farm. (Pic: UTV)

In the second episode, it’s February and viewers meet five more of the families. Leanne and Trevor Hutchinson, from outside Maghera are first time farmers. They started a small mixed enterprise and in 2023, they’re putting time and money into pedigree pigs. They’ve big plans to show at Balmoral in two months’ time and they’re buying a new sow from Robbie Neil in Crossgar, who’s also their mentor.

Then, it’s off to outside Loughgall in Armagh where beekeepers, Jack Wilson and his grandad William Haffey, supply farmers with hives to pollinate their crops. During the cold months, bees stay inside and eat their honey stores. In February, they are checking if the insects need extra food. While the bees are taking it easy, the hard working duo get on with maintenance.

Eighteen-year-old Dan McCaffrey and his grandfather farm cattle and sheep on 200 acres on the Belfast hills. Dan has big plans for his farm. He’s moving from beef and into dairy cows. But before he can make the switch he has a lot of work to get everything into order.

Next is Co. Down where sister and brother, Alise and Arthur Callaghan, farm near Kilkeel. Alise is a vet, and Arthur works for a meat company. Their family used to milk cows and now they specialise in rearing dairy bull calves for beef.

Arthur Callaghan treating calves. (Pic: UTV)

And the episode ends back in Co. Armagh, near Mullaghbawn, where viewers meet Colleen McCann and her sister Eleanor. They manage Clarkhill Farm with their dad, Oliver. February is a slow month and the cattle are still indoors until the ground dries up.

UTV’s Mark McFadden and Rita Fitzgerald narrate the series. Sponsored by NIE Networks, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Thursday 25 January at 8.30pm on UTV.