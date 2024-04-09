Five star horses for FEI World Cup finals in showjumping and dressage as delighted Howley has his first final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world's greatest showjumping and dressage spectacular which happens each year has 35 riders, 42 horses and from 19 countries.

It will be the most watched equestrian event prior to this summer's Paris Olympic Games at Versailles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulsterman Daniel Coyle, who won in the FEI World Cup qualifiers in Amsterdam and Leipzig with Ariel Grange's Legacy plus helped Ireland win the League of Nations leg in Ocala Florida is to compete at Royal Windsor Horse show early next month.

Richard Howley challenges at the FEI World Cup finals next week in Riyadh. There are 34 riders from 19 countries. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Richard Howley, winner at Oslo and Helsinki, is Ireland's only rider at the world cup final with his talented and consistent Zangersheide bred Consulent de Prelet Z owned by himself and Sarah Borthwick.

Dressage and showjumping owners and riders will be tuned into FEI TV and Clipmyhorse TV as the action runs from April 16 -20th with the cream of the world's riders gathered at the luxurious air conditioned stadium where defending champion Henrik Von Eckermann intends to do it again with his brilliant King Edward.

This is the 44th world cup final and in 2006 County Antrim's Jessica Kuertan was runner up with Castleforbes Libertina to Marcus Ehning with Sandro Boy in Kuala Lumpar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olympic reigning champion Ben Maher from Hertfordshire, the current FEI number two ranked rider will compete on his Verona winner the 11 year old mare Dallas Vegas Batilly. Course builder is the well known and highly popular Frank Rothenberger, who has built courses in both Balmoral, Belfast and at Cavan Championships.

Trevor Coyle, formerly from Annaghmore, Portadown was also a past runner up of the World Cup finals in Gothenburg. Brazilian rider Rodrigo Pessoa, and former Irish chef d'equipe won the showjumping world cup finals in 1998, 1999 and 2000 with the ace performing stallion Baloubet du Rouet.

As the excitement gathers, Richard Howley has returned from winning three classes in Spain with Mansini and Pandito.

Preparing to fly this weekend with his sister Shannon for support, he stated: “This is my first world cup final, I am very excited and know the schedule and course will suit my horse Consulent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He's on flying form and actually leaves this week with the other horses from Europe with his groom Shannon. I have had Consulent for two years and found him in the Czech Republic where he was produced. He was originally bred by Zangersheide in Belgium and I own him with my great supporter Sarah Borthwick.”

Richard added: “I can trust him and I had him recently in Oliva Spain to warmup around a few novices courses in the build up to the finals.”

German ace Marcus Ehning, who has also won three times with For Pleasure, Anka and Sandro's Boy is on his 21st World Cup final.

As the action starts Horseweek followers will be intrigued also to watch the World Cup dressage finals with the leading players taking part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Great Britain showjumping team includes Scott Brash, Jessica Mendoza and Ben Maher. Vanessa Mannix, who trained in Saintfield for a time with Conor Swail and another great campaigner has also qualified.