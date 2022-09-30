Five-year-old boy dies after being struck by van

Sergeant Amanda McIvor commented: “It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

“We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

Ollie Simmons-Watt.

“The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.