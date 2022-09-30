Five-year-old boy dies after being struck by van
Police have confirmed a five-year-old boy, who died after a single vehicle collision in Limavady yesterday afternoon (Thursday 30 September), was Ollie Simmons-Watt.
By Joanne Knox
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:48 am
Sergeant Amanda McIvor commented: “It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.
“We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.
“The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.
“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22,” Sergeant McIvor added.