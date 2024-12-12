Flahavan’s gives young athletes a boost in Athletics NI League

Young athletes from across Northern Ireland took to Portstewart strand to launch the annual Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Organised by Athletics Northern Ireland, the 2024-2025 league marks the 14th consecutive year of Flahavan’s sponsorship and is set to attract over 5,000 competitors from over 150 schools across Northern Ireland, bringing together young runners aged between 9 and 12 years old.

To launch the league, athletes were put through their paces with a training session on Portstewart strand, led by Athletics NI Coach Luke Dinsmore, a keen athlete himself with several accolades under his belt including All-Ireland National Intermediate Cross Country champion and NI and Ulster Senior 5000m Bronze medallist.

This year’s league will also be supported by popular Antrim athlete Callum Baird, who is the current NI and Ulster 100m champion and U23 Irish Indoor 200m Champion. Callum will act as ambassador for the 2024-2025 season, providing words of wisdom to the young athletes and encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle with the help of Flahavan’s.

Commenting on the league and the importance of having the support from Flahavan’s as a sponsor, Amanda Morton, Events, Membership and Communications Manager at Athletics NI said:

“Over the past 14 years, we have built a fantastic relationship with Flahavan’s. Their ongoing support has played a key role in raising the profile of the league, making it a standout event in the sporting calendar in Northern Ireland and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with them.

“With the young athletes going through this developmental stage in their sporting careers, having the support from Flahavan’s is so important as it helps us educate them on a healthy and active lifestyle. Alongside the help of Callum as their role model, the athletes will develop healthy habits and skills that will push them through their training and competitions.

The format for the 2024-25 season will consist of three rounds across the six regions in Northern Ireland to qualify for the final race in March to determine the overall winners of the league.

Speaking about the continued sponsorship, Nicola Bates, Brand Manager for Flahavan’s added:

“We’re proud to celebrate 14 incredible years of partnership with Athletics NI this year and continue our support as sponsor of the league. The entire team at Flahavan’s looks forward to seeing how the 2024-25 squad of athlete’s progress throughout the competition and we wish them all the very best of luck as they take part in the league!”

For further information on taking part in the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League & Squad, contact the Athletics NI office on [email protected].

To find out more about Flahavan’s full range of products, visit www.flahavans.co.uk or follow @flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.