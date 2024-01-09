Fleshed Friesians selling from £137 to £149 for 890k at £1335 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 9th January sold in a noticeably firmer trade for all classes.

Cow/heifers sold to £268 for 606k at £1625 from a Richhill farmer followed by £240 for 770k at £1845 from a Newry producer.

Cows sold to £237 for 770k at £1845 from a Tandragee producer.

Main demand from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesians sold from £137 to £149 for 890k at £1335 from a Tynan producer.

The same owner received £148 for 730k at £1085.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £130 and the poorest types from £85 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Richhill farmer 606k £1625 £268.00; Newry farmer 770k £1845 £240.00; Tandragee farmer 778k £1845 £237.00; Benburb farmer 822k £1485 £181.00; Keady farmer 630k £1135 £180.00; Katesbridge farmer 580k £1015 £175.00 and Portadown farmer 680k £1185 £174.0

Friesian cull cows

Tynan farmer 896k £1335 £149.00; Tynan farmer 734k £1085 £148.00; Mayobridge farmer 736k £1055 £143.00; Armagh farmer 738k £1045 £142.00; Lurgan farmer 610k £855 £140.00; Benburb farmer 650k £905 £139.00; Tynan farmer 780k £1085 £139.00; Killylea farmer 608k £845 £139.00 and Markethill farmer 646k £895 £139.

Calves

100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls from £250 to £355 for a Blue followed by £345 for a shorthorn.

Heifer calves sold to £325 for a Shorthorn followed by £310 for a Shorthorn.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £295 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £355; Shorthorn beef £345; Fleckvieh £345; Limousin £305; Aberdeen Angus £305; Aberdeen Angus £300; Fleckvieh £295 and Shorthorn beef £290.

Heifer calves