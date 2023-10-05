Fletcher's Family Farm: Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher returns to ITV this month with a brand new show
Kelvin, along with wife Liz Marsland and their four children, invite viewers to join them as they “celebrate and explore this wonderful farming life” in Fletcher’s Family Farm.
Kelvin, who is best known for playing the role of Andy Sugden in the popular soap Emmerdale, left the bustling city behind to start a new life in the countryside with his family where they have been working hard to establish a farming business.
Speaking about their new show, they said: “With more animals, more laughs, more mistakes and even more children. This adventure really has only just begun.”
The documentary style series is made by Daisybeck Studios and will be set on the family’s 120 acre farm in the Peak District.
The eight part series has been commissioned by Leanne Clarke (Commissioner, Entertainment) for weekend daytime for ITV and Paul Mortimer (ITV Director of Reality and Acquisitions) for primetime for ITV Be – the first co-commission between the two channels.
In the first episode, the family are in the midst of their busiest lambing season ever, as the thrill of new life turns in to a battle for survival.
Kelvin and Liz enter the world of pig breeding as they attempt the complex art of Artificial Insemination, and Kelvin heads out to collect some adorable new livestock as they make preparations to open the farm for their first public event.
When will Fletcher’s Family Farm be on TV?
Viewers do not have long to wait until they can catch the first episode of this brand new farming show.
Taking to Instagram, Kelvin Fletcher confirmed the first episode would be shown on ITV1 on Sunday 15 October, with “newborns, heartbreak and, of course, plenty of laughs”.
He added: “And the odd mistake too, we are still learning after all.”