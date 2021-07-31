Flooding scheme welcomed by McAleer

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA is pictured visiting one of the impacted farms in March this year, left to right, farm owner Drew Fleming, Declan McAleer MLA and president of the Ulster Farmers' Union Victor Chestnutt

Mr McAleer said: “This is great news and is long overdue. The devastation caused by the storm on 22-23 August 2017 was on an unprecedented scale.

“According to the Met Office, 63% of the average August rainfall fell in the affected areas of the Sperrins and Inishowen in a period of 8-9 hours.

“It was a shocking sight to see rivers re-routed with livestock, equipment, fencing and trees washed away in a huge landslide that went downstream and pummelled Plumbridge causing devastation to the playgroup, the cattle mart, recreation facilities and other buildings and facilities.

“I want to pay tribute to the Loughs Agency who carried out an extensive riparian fencing scheme and to the UFU who joined with political representatives from all the parties to get this compensation scheme in place.

“I also want to commend Minister Poots for taking the decision to proceed with the scheme.”

He continued: “Whilst I appreciate the reasons for adopting an area-based approach, I will continue to lobby the minister and department for a parallel bespoke scheme for farmers who did not have many acres damaged but who had their fodder, buildings and equipment destroyed.

“In most cases these have not been covered by insurance so these farmers are still carrying the losses.

“In addition, there are farmers who did not submit a force majeure application at the time and they are also not part of this scheme, despite enduring losses.”