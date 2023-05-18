Competitors put together a display with the theme ‘A Splash of Colour’, supported by YFCU platinum sponsor, Power NI.

Under the watchful eye of judge Mr Gregory Baptie, competitors showed off their creativity and flair as they delicately placed flowers, foliage and other accessories to craft stunning arrangements.

Over 500 YFCU members took part in the floral art heats in October, and it was a remarkable achievement for the finalists to showcase their artistic ability at the prestigious agricultural event.

Winners of the 18-21 section in the floral art competition with judge, Gregory Baptie (left), Kerri Ann Curran, Power NI (left), YFCU president, Stuart Mills (right)

YFCU president, Stuart Mills was on hand to announce those that placed and, Power NI, presented the awards to the winners.

12-14 age category - First place Georgina Nelson from Annaclone and Magherally YFC, second place Emily Maneely from Moneymore YFC, and third place Heidi Hamilton from Collone YFC.

14-16 age category - First place Rebecca George from Collone YFC, second place Kym Moore from Moneymore YFC, and third place Olivia Wilson from Lylehill YFC.

16-18 age category - First place Lauren Wilson from Gleno Valley YFC, second place Summer Henderson from Donaghadee YFC.

Members who won the 14-16 section in the floral art competition with judge, Gregory Baptie (left), Kerri Ann Curran, Power NI (centre), YFCU president, Stuart Mills (left)

18-21 age category - First place Molly Campbell from Curragh YFC, second place Sarah Douglas from Spa YFC, and third place Katie Bicker from Collone YFC.

21-25 age category - First place Alex Montgomery from Kilrea YFC, second place Rebecca McBratney from Newtownards YFC, and third place Zara Stirling from Holestone YFC.

25-30 age group - First place Lucy Benton from Ahoghill YFC, second place Lynsay Hawkes from Seskinore YFC, and third place Judith Laughlin from Kilrea YFC.

The floral arrangements were then showcased at the Healthy Horticultural area for the duration of the show.

Winners of the 16-18 section in the floral art competition with judge, Gregory Baptie (left), YFCU president, Stuart Mills (centre), Kerri Ann Curran, Power NI (left)

YFCU extend their gratitude to Mr Gregory Baptie for lending his expertise and time to judge the competition.

His valuable insights and contributions were instrumental in making this event a success.

The organisation would also like to express their appreciation and thanks to PowerNI for their continued support and sponsorship of the event.

Members who won the 21-25 section in the floral art competition with judge, Gregory Baptie (left), YFCU president, Stuart Mills (centre), Kerri Ann Curran, Power NI (centre left)

Winners of the 25-30 section in the floral art competition with judge, Gregory Baptie (left), Kerri Ann Curran, Power NI (centre), YFCU president, Stuart Mills (left)