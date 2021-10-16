Floral art competition launched

YFCU president Peter Alexander and Amy Bennington, commercial marketing manager at Power NI launch the YFCU floral art competition.The floral art competition registration is now open and registration closes beginning of November. This year, competitors will have one hour to put together a display with the theme of ‘Twist and Turn’

YFCU has almost 3,000 young people aged between 12-30 who are currently members of the organisation, all of which are members of a network of 51 clubs spread out over Northern Ireland.

Power NI is Northern Ireland’s biggest electricity supplier with over half a million customers. Energising everyday life at home, on farms, in businesses, hospitals, schools and communities.

