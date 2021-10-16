Floral art competition launched
Young Farmers Clubs’ of Ulster, Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation is proud to announce the new platinum sponsorship of Power NI for the esteemed floral art competition.
YFCU has almost 3,000 young people aged between 12-30 who are currently members of the organisation, all of which are members of a network of 51 clubs spread out over Northern Ireland.
Power NI is Northern Ireland’s biggest electricity supplier with over half a million customers. Energising everyday life at home, on farms, in businesses, hospitals, schools and communities.
The floral art competition registration is now open and registration closes beginning of November. This year, competitors will have one hour to put together a display with the theme of ‘Twist and Turn’.
Amy Bennington, commercial marketing manager at Power NI, said: “Power NI is delighted to be the new sponsor of the floral art competition, as part of our platinum sponsorship of YFCU for 2021-2024. This is a key event in the Young Farmers’ calendar and we can’t wait to see what this year’s participants have to offer.”