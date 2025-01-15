Flying start for cattle sale at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £1780
This week cows and calves sold to £1780 for a Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf.
Strong male weanlings sold to £1520 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£310) with a 425kg Limousin to £1520 (£358) and a 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£355).
Lightweight males sold to £1360 for a 355kg Charolais (£383) with a 340kg Charolais to £1320 (£388) and selling to £424 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1060.
Weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 400kg Charolais (£355) with a 345kg Charolais to £1300 (£377) and selling to £393 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £1140.
Leading prices
Weanling males
Newtownbutler producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£310) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£356) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£337) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£335) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£350) and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£327) Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £1520 (£358) 375kg Charolais to £1220 (£325) and 370kg Limousin to £1120 (£303) Derrylin producer 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) and 375kg Charolais to £1330 (£355) Lisnaskea producer 355kg Charolais to £1340 (£377) 335kg Charolais to £1330 (£397) 325kg Charolais to £1240 (£382) 300kg Charolais to £1130 (£377) 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £1350 (£355) 340kg Limousin to £1310 (£385) and 350kg Limousin to £1060 (£303) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1320 (£388) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £1090 (£389) Rosslea producer 325kg Limousin to £1090 (£335) and Derrylin producer 250kg Charolais to £1060 (£424) 295kg Charolais to £1060 (£359) and 290kg Charolais to £1060 (£366).
Weanling heifers
Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £1420 (£355) 315kg Charolais to £1040 (£330) and 335kg Charolais to £1000 (£299 Lisnaskea producer 345kg Charolais to £1300 (£377) and 350kg Charolais to £1290 (£369) Newtwonbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1140 (£393) 300kg Charolais to £1140 (£380) and 270kg Charolais to £980 (£363) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £1140 (£386) 285kg Charolais to £1030 (£361) 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312) 260kg Charolais to £980 (£377) 290kg Charolais to £980 (£338) 270kg Charolais to £860 (£319) 235kg Charolais to £800 (£340 and 255kg Charolais to £770 (£302) Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314) and 255kg Charolais to £840 (£329) Rosslea producer 335kg Limousin to £930 and 250kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 230kg Charolais to £780 (£339)
Suckler cows and calves
Brookeborough producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf to £1780.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.
