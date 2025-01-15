Flying start for cattle sale at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £1780

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cattle sales got off to a flying start at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 14th January with sky high prices for a lot of quality on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week cows and calves sold to £1780 for a Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf.

Strong male weanlings sold to £1520 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£310) with a 425kg Limousin to £1520 (£358) and a 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£355).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightweight males sold to £1360 for a 355kg Charolais (£383) with a 340kg Charolais to £1320 (£388) and selling to £424 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £1060.

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 400kg Charolais (£355) with a 345kg Charolais to £1300 (£377) and selling to £393 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £1140.

Leading prices

Weanling males

Newtownbutler producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1520 (£310) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£356) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£337) 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£335) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£350) and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£327) Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £1520 (£358) 375kg Charolais to £1220 (£325) and 370kg Limousin to £1120 (£303) Derrylin producer 355kg Charolais to £1360 (£383) and 375kg Charolais to £1330 (£355) Lisnaskea producer 355kg Charolais to £1340 (£377) 335kg Charolais to £1330 (£397) 325kg Charolais to £1240 (£382) 300kg Charolais to £1130 (£377) 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £1350 (£355) 340kg Limousin to £1310 (£385) and 350kg Limousin to £1060 (£303) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1320 (£388) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £1090 (£389) Rosslea producer 325kg Limousin to £1090 (£335) and Derrylin producer 250kg Charolais to £1060 (£424) 295kg Charolais to £1060 (£359) and 290kg Charolais to £1060 (£366).

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £1420 (£355) 315kg Charolais to £1040 (£330) and 335kg Charolais to £1000 (£299 Lisnaskea producer 345kg Charolais to £1300 (£377) and 350kg Charolais to £1290 (£369) Newtwonbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £1140 (£393) 300kg Charolais to £1140 (£380) and 270kg Charolais to £980 (£363) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £1140 (£386) 285kg Charolais to £1030 (£361) 330kg Charolais to £1030 (£312) 260kg Charolais to £980 (£377) 290kg Charolais to £980 (£338) 270kg Charolais to £860 (£319) 235kg Charolais to £800 (£340 and 255kg Charolais to £770 (£302) Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314) and 255kg Charolais to £840 (£329) Rosslea producer 335kg Limousin to £930 and 250kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 230kg Charolais to £780 (£339)

Suckler cows and calves

Brookeborough producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf to £1780.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.