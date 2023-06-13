Flying start to the summer for Holestone YFC
This event was well supported by neighbouring clubs with juniors participating in volleyball and seniors competing in football and tug of war.
Well done to Straid YFC who won the junior volleyball, Kilraughts YFC winning the boys football, Straid YFC winning both the girls football and tug of war.
Three football teams also competed in the football heats in Mallusk, showing their skill against other opposing teams.
The second week in May saw members head to Balmoral Show where Zara Stirling took part in the floral art final coming away with third place – massive well done to Zara on such a fantastic achievement.
Throughout May members have been busy preparing for the beef and sheep stockjudging heats.
Within the preparation saw a farm visit to Corries Farm in Newtownards.
Members had a very enjoyable evening, and the club would like to thank Gareth and Mark for their kind hospitality.
At Co Antrim YFC heat members showed they learnt a thing or two at practices, a massive well done to all members who participated and congratulations to the members who were placed.
In sheep stockjudging Craig Robson was placed second in the 18-21 age group.
In the beef stockjudging competition Oliver Taggart was placed fourth, Andrew Coleman was placed first, Megan Matthews was placed second, Jacob McAuley was placed second and Craig Robson was also placed second, in their respective age groups.
Members have been busy travelling across the province to compete in neighbouring clubs sports nights and attending barbecues ensuring everyone has a great time.
A team of girls from the club took part in Ballyclare May Fair soapbox derby and what a super effort was shown.
The team of Alexandra McConnell, Laura Patterson and Aimee McKillen came away with fifth place and the prize for best sportsmanship.
The Ballymoney Show was also a very successful weekend for Holestone YFC members.
In the photography competition Oliver Taggart was was placed first, Julianne Moore was placed second and Victoria Minford was placed third – a great effort by everyone.
In the floral art competition, the theme was crown Your Teapot and Kaitlin Andrew was highly commended for her arrangement.
Bethany Park and Laura Ruddy showed they knew their way around the kitchen when they were crowned champions of the YFCU junior cook off.
Members participated in the football competition with the senior boys being placed second in the football competition.
A massive well done to Alexandra McConnell who was placed first in the 1m Working Hunter class and awarded overall champion.
A team of Holestone YFC past and present members took part in Portrush Raft Race coming away with fourth place – a super effort from the boys.
Holestone YFC committee are busy planning many events to celebrate 80 years of Holestone YFC so please keep and eye out to see what the club plan to get up too.
For more information on Holestone YFC contact the club's social media platforms, club secretary Victoria Minford on 07596684727 or any committee member.