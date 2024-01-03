Flying trade at Saintfield Mart with a 600kg Limousin bullock selling to £1810
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat cattle: Sold to £1817 for a 790kg Hereford bullock, £230 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1630 for a 780kg Limousin, £209 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Comber producer Hereford bullocks 790kg £230 £1817, 750kg £230 £1725, 700kg £240 £1680, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 780kg £209 £1630, Simmental cow 750kg £200 £1500, Dromara producer Limousin cow 710kg £220 £1562, Comber producer Limousin bull 600kg £262 £1560, Friesian bulls 670kg £196 £1313, 570kg £204 £1162, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 770kg £202 £1555, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cow 820kg £189 £1549, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 690kg £212 £1462, Crossgar producer Hereford heifer 610kg £238 £1451, Saintfield producer Friesian heifer 670kg £198 £1326, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 740kg £148 £1095, 690kg £140 £966, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 780kg £138 £1076, 750kg £131 £982, Lisburn producer Friesian cow 740kg £144 £1065, Newtownards producer Friesian cow 690kg £150 £1035 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 700kg £142 £994, 660kg £149 £983, 680kg £138 £938.
Bullocks: Sold to £1810 for a 600kg Limousin (302ppk).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 600kg £1810, Lisburn producer Charolais/Limousin 520kg £1510, 490kg £1450, 470kg £1400, 470kg £1390, Saintfield producer Herefords 560kg £1460, 580kg £1450, 540kg £1400, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1360, 470kg £1290 and Saintfield producer Limousins 450kg £1320, 400kg £1260.
Heifers: Sold to £1400 for a 480kg Charolais (291ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 480kg £1400, 460kg £1360, 400kg £1180, Ballynahinch producer Simmental 450kg £1150, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue 450kg £1240, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1220, 470kg £1190 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 450kg £1160, 430kg £1130.
Dropped calves: Sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull and £370 for a Belgian Blue heifer.